Voices from the Fight Against Racism

Most Recent

Greenleaf's Jennifer Sears on Being Voted 'Queen of the Blacks' in 'Segregated Homecoming Court'

Greenleaf's Jennifer Sears on Being Voted 'Queen of the Blacks' in 'Segregated Homecoming Court'

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
'There Are Constant Battles': Dr. Michele Harper Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room

'There Are Constant Battles': Dr. Michele Harper Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
What It's Like to Cover Black Lives Matter Protests, Through the Lens of Black Photographers

What It's Like to Cover Black Lives Matter Protests, Through the Lens of Black Photographers

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice  
Read More
Artivist Nikkolas Smith Seeks 'Positive Change' with Powerful Portraits of Black Lives Lost

Artivist Nikkolas Smith Seeks 'Positive Change' with Powerful Portraits of Black Lives Lost

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
NYC Anti-Violence Project's Beverly Tillery on the Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women

There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
Meet 5 Inspiring People Charting the Path Forward as America Fights Racism

Meet 5 Inspiring People Charting the Path Forward as America Fights Racism

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More

More Voices from the Fight Against Racism

We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Violinist Ezinma on Growing Up with a Black Dad and White Mom: Racism Takes 'Very Heavy' Toll

Violinist Ezinma on Growing Up with a Black Dad and White Mom: Racism Takes 'Very Heavy' Toll

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Leila Roker on Fighting Racism: 'Don't Surround Yourself with People Who Think Things Are Okay'

Leila Roker on Fighting Racism: 'Don't Surround Yourself with People Who Think Things Are Okay'

This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis, 12, Shares His Experiences with Racism: 'America Needs to Change'

This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis, 12, Shares His Experiences with Racism: 'America Needs to Change'

Police Lieutenant Opens Up About Feeling 'Too Black to Be Blue and Too Blue to Be Black'

Police Lieutenant Opens Up About Feeling 'Too Black to Be Blue and Too Blue to Be Black'

HR Expert Highlights Actionable Steps to 'Make Real Change' Against Racism in Your Workplace

HR Expert Highlights Actionable Steps to 'Make Real Change' Against Racism in Your Workplace

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com