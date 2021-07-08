Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Kristen Bell Plays a Housewife Who Starts an Illegal Coupon Scheme in First Trailer for Queenpins
Queenpins will premiere in theaters on Sept. 10 and will also be available to stream on Paramount+
Old School Premiered 19 Years Ago Today! See the Hilarious Cast Then & Now
The film about having a great time back at college is ... old enough to go to college
Isla Fisher Reveals Husband Sacha Baron Cohen 'Was the Reason I Got Into Comedy'
The actress currently stars in the Disney comedy Godmothered
Vince Vaughn Defends Video of Him Shaking Hands with Trump: 'I've Always Been Cordial' to Politicians
Vince Vaughn was seen shaking hands and chatting with President Trump in January
Vince Vaughn Says He and Owen Wilson Are Talking 'Seriously' About a Wedding Crashers Sequel
Wedding Crashers first debuted in theaters in 2005
Vince Vaughn Plays a Serial Killer Who Body Swaps with a High School Girl in Freaky Trailer
The horror-comedy will open in theaters Nov. 13
Advertisement

More Vince Vaughn

Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn Face Off in the New Trailer for Arkansas: 'I Will Hunt You Down'
Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn are playing a deadly game in the thriller Arkansas
People Now: Breaking Down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for January 14th on PEOPLE Now.
From Tim Allen to Tom Hanks: 15 of the Most Memorable Cinematic Santas
Vince Vaughn Pleads No Contest in DUI Charge Nearly a Year After His Arrest
Vince Vaughn Teases Liam Hemsworth for Not Inviting Him to His Wedding with Miley Cyrus
Vince Vaughn Charged with Misdemeanor DUI Stemming From June Arrest
Vince Vaughn Grins in Mugshot Released After DUI Arrest in California

The movie star was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for DUI and obstructing an officer

All Vince Vaughn

Kristen Bell Plays a Housewife Who Starts an Illegal Coupon Scheme in First Trailer for Queenpins
Movies // July 08, 2021
Old School Premiered 19 Years Ago Today! See the Hilarious Cast Then & Now
Movies // February 21, 2022
Isla Fisher Reveals Husband Sacha Baron Cohen 'Was the Reason I Got Into Comedy'
Movies // December 21, 2020
Vince Vaughn Defends Video of Him Shaking Hands with Trump: 'I've Always Been Cordial' to Politicians
Movies // November 13, 2020
Vince Vaughn Says He and Owen Wilson Are Talking 'Seriously' About a Wedding Crashers Sequel
Movies // November 04, 2020
Vince Vaughn Plays a Serial Killer Who Body Swaps with a High School Girl in Freaky Trailer
Movies // September 10, 2020
Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn Face Off in the New Trailer for Arkansas: 'I Will Hunt You Down'
Movies // March 11, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // January 14, 2020
From Tim Allen to Tom Hanks: 15 of the Most Memorable Cinematic Santas
Movies // December 20, 2019
Vince Vaughn Pleads No Contest in DUI Charge Nearly a Year After His Arrest
Movies // May 04, 2019
Vince Vaughn Teases Liam Hemsworth for Not Inviting Him to His Wedding with Miley Cyrus
Movies // January 28, 2019
Vince Vaughn Charged with Misdemeanor DUI Stemming From June Arrest
Movies // September 07, 2018
Vince Vaughn Grins in Mugshot Released After DUI Arrest in California
Movies // June 10, 2018
Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest in California
Movies // June 10, 2018
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Suit Up Again in Dodgeball Reunion Video
Movies // June 14, 2017
Vince Vaughn Talks Shaving His Head for Hacksaw Ridge: 'It's Emotional'
Style // a few seconds ago
Chris Evans Set to Present at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
NFL Star JJ Watt to Co-Host CMT Music Awards with Returning Emcee Erin Andrews
Country // a few seconds ago
Bieber Parties with Hailey, Kate Links Up with Nina: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Star-Studded Parties at Super Bowl 50
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Charlize Theron Bares Almost All in W's Star-Studded Best Performances Issue
Movies // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst and More Celebs Who Transitioned to TV in 2015
TV // a few seconds ago
13 'Home for the Holidays'-Style Family Movies – and the Life Lessons We Can Learn from Them
Movies // a few seconds ago
Hillary Clinton No Longer Corners the Celebrity Market: Bernie Sanders Nabs Big Hollywood Endorsements
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Ex Marks the Spot: Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn Have Accidental Run-In at Dinner in L.A.
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Jennifer Aniston Walks First Red Carpet Post-Honeymoon at She's Funny That Way Premiere – Check Out Her Wedding Ring!
Movies // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com