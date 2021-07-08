Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Kristen Bell Plays a Housewife Who Starts an Illegal Coupon Scheme in First Trailer for
Queenpins
Movies
//
July 08, 2021
Old School
Premiered 19 Years Ago Today! See the Hilarious Cast Then & Now
Movies
//
February 21, 2022
Isla Fisher Reveals Husband Sacha Baron Cohen 'Was the Reason I Got Into Comedy'
Movies
//
December 21, 2020
Vince Vaughn Defends Video of Him Shaking Hands with Trump: 'I've Always Been Cordial' to Politicians
Movies
//
November 13, 2020
Vince Vaughn Says He and Owen Wilson Are Talking 'Seriously' About a
Wedding Crashers
Sequel
Movies
//
November 04, 2020
Vince Vaughn Plays a Serial Killer Who Body Swaps with a High School Girl in
Freaky
Trailer
Movies
//
September 10, 2020
Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn Face Off in the New Trailer for
Arkansas
: 'I Will Hunt You Down'
Movies
//
March 11, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
January 14, 2020
From Tim Allen to Tom Hanks: 15 of the Most Memorable Cinematic Santas
Movies
//
December 20, 2019
Vince Vaughn Pleads No Contest in DUI Charge Nearly a Year After His Arrest
Movies
//
May 04, 2019
Vince Vaughn Teases Liam Hemsworth for Not Inviting Him to His Wedding with Miley Cyrus
Movies
//
January 28, 2019
Vince Vaughn Charged with Misdemeanor DUI Stemming From June Arrest
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
Vince Vaughn Grins in Mugshot Released After DUI Arrest in California
Movies
//
June 10, 2018
Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest in California
Movies
//
June 10, 2018
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Suit Up Again in
Dodgeball
Reunion Video
Movies
//
June 14, 2017
Vince Vaughn Talks Shaving His Head for
Hacksaw Ridge
: 'It's Emotional'
Style
//
a few seconds ago
Chris Evans Set to Present at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
NFL Star JJ Watt to Co-Host CMT Music Awards with Returning Emcee Erin Andrews
Country
//
a few seconds ago
Bieber Parties with Hailey, Kate Links Up with Nina: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Star-Studded Parties at Super Bowl 50
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Charlize Theron Bares Almost All in
W
's Star-Studded Best Performances Issue
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst and More Celebs Who Transitioned to TV in 2015
TV
//
a few seconds ago
13 'Home for the Holidays'-Style Family Movies – and the Life Lessons We Can Learn from Them
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Hillary Clinton No Longer Corners the Celebrity Market: Bernie Sanders Nabs Big Hollywood Endorsements
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Ex Marks the Spot: Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn Have Accidental Run-In at Dinner in L.A.
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Jennifer Aniston Walks First Red Carpet Post-Honeymoon at
She's Funny That Way
Premiere – Check Out Her Wedding Ring!
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Vince Vaughn
