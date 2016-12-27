Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice Announces the Death of Her Dog Sophie on the Pup's 13th Birthday: 'One of a Kind'
"She had a bold, sassy, independent & outspoken personality," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in a touching Instagram post on Friday
Victoria Justice Doesn't 'Want to Get Anyone's Hopes Up' About a Victorious Reboot: 'You Never Know'
"We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?" she says of a potential reboot show
Demi Lovato, Glee Stars Ask Fans to Pray for Missing Naya Rivera: 'Don't Cut This Life Short'
"Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound," wrote Demi Lovato, who played Rivera's love interest on Glee
Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice & Victorious Cast Have Virtual Reunion for Show's 10-Year Anniversary
The Nickelodeon series ran for 57 episodes between 2010 and 2013
Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Victorious: 'Such a Special Time'
Ariana Grande wrote that she "couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings"
The Bachelor's Peter Weber Was Friends with Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne Before Fame
The reality star knew both Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne prior to appearing on The Bachelorette last year
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Tons of Other Celebs' Favorite Leggings Are on Sale for Black Friday
Here's where you can snag their Alo Yoga Moto leggings for less
Jamie Lynn Spears Misses Zoey 101 Reunion Because She 'Fell Asleep': 'I'm Lame'
Jamie Lynn Spears starred as Zoey Brooks from 2005-2008 on the Nickelodeon series
Busy Philipps, Kendall Jenner & Kanye: All the Celebs in the Desert for Coachella 2019
Avan Jogia On Whether He Would Do A Victorious Reboot For 10 Year Anniversary
PEOPLE Now: The Latest on All the KarJenner Cheating Drama — Watch the Full Episode
Feeling Proud! See How Stars Are Celebrating 2018 Pride Month in D.C., Tel Aviv & Everywhere in Between
Celebs' Favorite Instagram Photo Op Spots, Revealed! Where Taylor, Reese and More Strike a Pose

See where your favorite celebs are stopping for a tourist-y selfie

Kristin Cavallari Says She Still Deals With Bullying Every Day on Social Media: 'It's Not About You, It's About Them'
Celebrity // December 27, 2016
Kristin Cavallari, Melissa Joan Hart, RJ Mitte and More Team Up with People Now to Battle Cyberbullying
Celebrity // November 11, 2016
6 Stars Who Prove You Can Make Anything Sexy for Halloween
Style // October 31, 2016
Throwback! Victoria Justice Dishes on Her Favorite Victorious Episode — and Sings One of her Old Songs!
TV // October 27, 2016
7 New Couples That Are Already Giving Us All of the Fall Relationship Goals
Celebrity // October 25, 2016
Rocky Horror Romance! Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney Hold Hands at Halloween Outing
TV // October 25, 2016
Victoria Justice Reveals What the Music on Her New Album's Going to Sound Like!
Music // October 23, 2016
Victoria Justice Dishes On Rocky Horror's Steamy 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me'
TV // October 20, 2016
Rocky Horror Stars Remember First Time They Saw the Cult Classic: 'It Changed My Life'
TV // October 20, 2016
Rocky Horror Picture Show's Victoria Justice on Her Mature New Role: 'My Nickelodeon Days Are Over'
TV // October 18, 2016
Tim Curry Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Premiere of Rocky Horror Picture Show Remake
TV // October 14, 2016
Victoria Justice Describes Auditioning with 'Oily Men' for Rocky Horror Picture Show Remake: 'It Was a Dream Come True'
TV // August 08, 2016
FIRST LOOK: What a Bunch of Characters! Check Out The New Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast
TV // August 03, 2016
John Cena and Victoria Justice Spoof Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Teen Choice Awards
Awards // July 31, 2016
Spend Your Memorial Day Shopping Under-$150 Styles Seen on Gigi Hadid, Whitney Port and More Stars
Style // December 19, 2019
Laverne Cox Will Make You Shiver in Anticipation in First Rocky Horror Picture Show Teaser
TV // May 16, 2016
See Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show Remake
TV // May 12, 2016
See Victoria Justice and Lingerie-Clad Ryan McCartan on Set of Rocky Horror Picture Show Remake
TV // March 16, 2016
Happy Birthday, Victoria Justice! Here Are 23 Times Your Instagram Made Us So Jealous, We Cried
Celebrity // February 19, 2016
8 Former Child Stars' Most Unexpected Movie & TV Roles
Celebrity // January 26, 2017
Pajama Party! Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice Stage a Cozy Victorious Reunion
TV // December 14, 2015
Victoria Justice and Pierson Fode Split
Celebrity // November 26, 2015
The '90s Choker Trend Is Back (and Here's How Your Fave Stars Are Wearing It!)
Style // November 17, 2015
Victoria Justice Reveals Thyroid Autoimmune Disorder: 'It Was Really Devastating'
Health // October 13, 2015
Shop Ashley Benson's Mesh Tank, Sarah Hyland's Chic Duster and More Affordable Looks from Our Favorite Street Style Stars
Style // July 29, 2015
