Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Victoria Justice Announces the Death of Her Dog Sophie on the Pup's 13th Birthday: 'One of a Kind'
"She had a bold, sassy, independent & outspoken personality," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in a touching Instagram post on Friday
Read More
Victoria Justice Doesn't 'Want to Get Anyone's Hopes Up' About a
Victorious
Reboot: 'You Never Know'
"We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?" she says of a potential reboot show
Read More
Demi Lovato,
Glee
Stars Ask Fans to Pray for Missing Naya Rivera: 'Don't Cut This Life Short'
"Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound," wrote Demi Lovato, who played Rivera's love interest on
Glee
Read More
Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice &
Victorious
Cast Have Virtual Reunion for Show's 10-Year Anniversary
The Nickelodeon series ran for 57 episodes between 2010 and 2013
Read More
Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice Celebrate 10th Anniversary of
Victorious
: 'Such a Special Time'
Ariana Grande wrote that she "couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings"
Read More
The Bachelor
's Peter Weber Was Friends with Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne Before Fame
The reality star knew both Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne prior to appearing on
The Bachelorette
last year
Read More
More Victoria Justice
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Tons of Other Celebs' Favorite Leggings Are on Sale for Black Friday
Here's where you can snag their Alo Yoga Moto leggings for less
Jamie Lynn Spears Misses
Zoey 101
Reunion Because She 'Fell Asleep': 'I'm Lame'
Jamie Lynn Spears starred as Zoey Brooks from 2005-2008 on the Nickelodeon series
Busy Philipps, Kendall Jenner & Kanye: All the Celebs in the Desert for Coachella 2019
Avan Jogia On Whether He Would Do A
Victorious
Reboot For 10 Year Anniversary
PEOPLE Now
: The Latest on All the KarJenner Cheating Drama — Watch the Full Episode
Feeling Proud! See How Stars Are Celebrating 2018 Pride Month in D.C., Tel Aviv & Everywhere in Between
Celebs' Favorite Instagram Photo Op Spots, Revealed! Where Taylor, Reese and More Strike a Pose
See where your favorite celebs are stopping for a tourist-y selfie
Zoey 101
: Where Is the Cast 10 Years After the Show's End?
3 Spring Trends Kate Bosworth, Kate Mara and Victoria Justice Can't Wait to Wear
How to Shop the Best Sales of the Season Right Now
Victoria Justice Opens Up About Being Hacked on Twitter
Coachella 2017's Hottest Parties – Your Ultimate Guide for Spotting an A-Lister
Kristin Cavallari Says She Still Deals With Bullying Every Day on Social Media: 'It's Not About You, It's About Them'
Celebrity
//
December 27, 2016
Kristin Cavallari, Melissa Joan Hart, RJ Mitte and More Team Up with People Now to Battle Cyberbullying
Celebrity
//
November 11, 2016
6 Stars Who Prove You Can Make
Anything
Sexy for Halloween
Style
//
October 31, 2016
Throwback! Victoria Justice Dishes on Her Favorite
Victorious
Episode — and Sings One of her Old Songs!
TV
//
October 27, 2016
7 New Couples That Are Already Giving Us All of the Fall Relationship Goals
Celebrity
//
October 25, 2016
Rocky Horror Romance! Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney Hold Hands at Halloween Outing
TV
//
October 25, 2016
Victoria Justice Reveals What the Music on Her New Album's Going to Sound Like!
Music
//
October 23, 2016
Victoria Justice Dishes On
Rocky Horror
's Steamy 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me'
TV
//
October 20, 2016
Rocky Horror
Stars Remember First Time They Saw the Cult Classic: 'It Changed My Life'
TV
//
October 20, 2016
Rocky Horror Picture Show
's Victoria Justice on Her Mature New Role: 'My Nickelodeon Days Are Over'
TV
//
October 18, 2016
Tim Curry Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Premiere of
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Remake
TV
//
October 14, 2016
Victoria Justice Describes Auditioning with 'Oily Men' for
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Remake: 'It Was a Dream Come True'
TV
//
August 08, 2016
FIRST LOOK: What a Bunch of Characters! Check Out The New
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Cast
TV
//
August 03, 2016
John Cena and Victoria Justice Spoof Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Teen Choice Awards
Awards
//
July 31, 2016
Spend Your Memorial Day Shopping Under-$150 Styles Seen on Gigi Hadid, Whitney Port and More Stars
Style
//
December 19, 2019
Laverne Cox Will Make You Shiver in Anticipation in First
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Teaser
TV
//
May 16, 2016
See Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Remake
TV
//
May 12, 2016
See Victoria Justice and Lingerie-Clad Ryan McCartan on Set of
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Remake
TV
//
March 16, 2016
Happy Birthday, Victoria Justice! Here Are 23 Times Your Instagram Made Us So Jealous, We Cried
Celebrity
//
February 19, 2016
8 Former Child Stars' Most Unexpected Movie & TV Roles
Celebrity
//
January 26, 2017
Pajama Party! Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice Stage a Cozy
Victorious
Reunion
TV
//
December 14, 2015
Victoria Justice and Pierson Fode Split
Celebrity
//
November 26, 2015
The '90s Choker Trend Is Back (and Here's How Your Fave Stars Are Wearing It!)
Style
//
November 17, 2015
Victoria Justice Reveals Thyroid Autoimmune Disorder: 'It Was Really Devastating'
Health
//
October 13, 2015
Shop Ashley Benson's Mesh Tank, Sarah Hyland's Chic Duster and More Affordable Looks from Our Favorite Street Style Stars
Style
//
July 29, 2015
Victoria Justice
