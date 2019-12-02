Most Recent
Five Days at Memorial Goes Inside One of Hurricane Katrina's Most Harrowing, Personal Mysteries
The AppleTV+ limited series chronicles the devastating choices made in the days after the historic storm devastated New Orleans in 2005 Read More
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Explores a Terrifying New Demonic Case
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again star as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren following the case of the possessed murderer Read More
The Cast of Godzilla Got Into Character by Playing Loud Monster Roars on Set
The monster flick stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe and more Read More
The Sopranos Prequel Movie Casts Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga
The upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark, is set within the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s Read More
More Vera Farmiga
Jacob Tremblay Continues Being Adorable at Burn Your Maps Toronto Red Carpet
Room star Jacob Tremblay is back in the spotlight for the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his new film, Burn Your Maps.
PEOPLE Review: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga Take One Hell of a Trip in the Fun, Scary Conjuring 2
The follow-up to the 2013 supernatural hit reunites the two stars as real-life ghost hunters investigating a case in London
It's a Girl for Vera Farmiga
The actress and husband Renn Hawkey welcomed daughter Gytta Lubov on Nov. 4
