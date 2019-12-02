Vera Farmiga

Five Days at Memorial Goes Inside One of Hurricane Katrina's Most Harrowing, Personal Mysteries
The AppleTV+ limited series chronicles the devastating choices made in the days after the historic storm devastated New Orleans in 2005
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Explores a Terrifying New Demonic Case
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again star as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren following the case of the possessed murderer
The Cast of Godzilla Got Into Character by Playing Loud Monster Roars on Set
The monster flick stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe and more
Millie Bobby Brown Has 'Much to Learn' About Being an On-Set Prankster, According to Her Godzilla Director
Millie Bobby Brown and Michael Dougherty teamed up to pull pranks on the whole 'Godzilla' cast
Lorraine Warren, Inspiration for The Conjuring and The Amityville Horror Franchises, Dies at 92
Warren, and her husband Ed, were paranormal investigators who inspired several horror film franchises
The Sopranos Prequel Movie Casts Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga
The upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark, is set within the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s
Jacob Tremblay Continues Being Adorable at Burn Your Maps Toronto Red Carpet
Room star Jacob Tremblay is back in the spotlight for the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his new film, Burn Your Maps.
PEOPLE Review: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga Take One Hell of a Trip in the Fun, Scary Conjuring 2
The follow-up to the 2013 supernatural hit reunites the two stars as real-life ghost hunters investigating a case in London
The Enfield Poltergeist: Inside the Real Story that Inspired The Conjuring 2
Better From the Back? See the Rear View of Vera Farmiga's Emmys Gown
See This, Skip That: From The Conjuring to Only God Forgives
Aaron Paul, Modern Family Cast & More React to 2013 Emmy Nominations
It's a Girl for Vera Farmiga

The actress and husband Renn Hawkey welcomed daughter Gytta Lubov on Nov. 4

