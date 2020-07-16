- Full Name
- Vanessa Chantal Paradis
- Hometown
- Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, France
- vanessa.paradis
- Born
- 12/22/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- Why did Jonny Depp and Vanessa Paradis break up?
Of her breakup with Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis told French Elle in 2012: "I don't have the recipe for happiness, but I think the engine is simply having the desire. It's not feeling obliged or forced or repeating yourself. I hate, for example, whenever you hear someone say: 'You have work at being a couple, No, you have to want to be there. And for me, I want to be right where I am right now.'"
- How did Johnny Depp meet Vanessa Paradis?
In 2008, Vanessa Paradis told the U.K. edition of 'Elle' that the two had friends in common. "We saw each other sometimes over the course of four years. But then, the day we found each other in Paris, we were both in the same world and free and it was just instant. There was no more time to waste – just no way around it."