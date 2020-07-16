Of her breakup with Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis told French Elle in 2012: "I don't have the recipe for happiness, but I think the engine is simply having the desire. It's not feeling obliged or forced or repeating yourself. I hate, for example, whenever you hear someone say: 'You have work at being a couple, No, you have to want to be there. And for me, I want to be right where I am right now.'"