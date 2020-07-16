Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis is a French singer and actress. She is a superstar in France, where she began her career as a 14-year-old child pop star following the international success of her single "Joe le Taxi."

Paradis' ex is actor Johnny Depp. They were together for over 14 years, from 1998 to 2012, and have two children: Lily-Rose and John Christopher.

In 2018, she married film director Samuel Benchetrit.
Full Name
Vanessa Chantal Paradis
Hometown
Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, France
instagram
vanessa.paradis
Born
12/22/1972
Age
49

FAQs

Why did Jonny Depp and Vanessa Paradis break up?

Of her breakup with Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis told French Elle in 2012: "I don't have the recipe for happiness, but I think the engine is simply having the desire. It's not feeling obliged or forced or repeating yourself. I hate, for example, whenever you hear someone say: 'You have work at being a couple, No, you have to want to be there. And for me, I want to be right where I am right now.'"

How did Johnny Depp meet Vanessa Paradis?

In 2008, Vanessa Paradis told the U.K. edition of 'Elle' that the two had friends in common. "We saw each other sometimes over the course of four years. But then, the day we found each other in Paris, we were both in the same world and free and it was just instant. There was no more time to waste – just no way around it."

