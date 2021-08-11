What nationality is Vanessa Lachey?

Vanessa Lachey is Filipino-American. She was born in the Philippines, and her father is American and is of half Italian, Russian-Jewish and Irish descent. Lachey's mother is a Filipina, whom her father met while based in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base.

Who is Vanessa Lachey's husband?

Vanessa Lachey is married to singer and TV host Nick Lachey. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They share three children — Camden John, Brooklyn Elisabeth and Phoenix Robert.

Who stars alongside Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawai'i?'

In addition to Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant and Tori Anderson star on the CBS procedural 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' Lachey portrays Special Agent Jane Tennant, the leader of the NCIS Hawaii team at Naval Base Pearl Harbor.

How did Vanessa Lachey meet Nick Lachey?