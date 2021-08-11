Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) is an American TV host and actress. She rose to fame in 2003 as a host for several MTV shows, including Total Request Live, The Real World and MTV Hits. Lachey has also been a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight since 2005. She hosts the Netflix series Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with her husband, Nick Lachey. Lachey's other notable TV shows include Dads, Truth Be Told and NCIS: Hawai'i.
Vanessa Lachey
Full Name
Vanessa Joy Minnillo
Hometown
Clark Air Force Base, Philippines
instagram
vanessalachey
twitter
VanessaLachey
Born
11/09/1980
Age
41

FAQs

What nationality is Vanessa Lachey?

Vanessa Lachey is Filipino-American. She was born in the Philippines, and her father is American and is of half Italian, Russian-Jewish and Irish descent. Lachey's mother is a Filipina, whom her father met while based in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base.

Who is Vanessa Lachey's husband?

Vanessa Lachey is married to singer and TV host Nick Lachey. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They share three children — Camden John, Brooklyn Elisabeth and Phoenix Robert.

Who stars alongside Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawai'i?'

In addition to Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant and Tori Anderson star on the CBS procedural 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' Lachey portrays Special Agent Jane Tennant, the leader of the NCIS Hawaii team at Naval Base Pearl Harbor.

How did Vanessa Lachey meet Nick Lachey?

Vanessa Lachey first met Nick Lachey during one of his many appearances on 'Total Request Live.' However, they did not start dating until 2006, after Vanessa starred in the singer's music video for "What's Left of Me."

