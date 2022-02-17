Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress and singer. She is known for her breakout role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise, which premiered in 2006, as well as for roles in Spring Breakers (2012), Tick, Tick ... Boom! (2021) and Netflix's Princess Switch franchise, which debuted in 2018.

Hudgens has released two albums, 2006's V and 2008's Identified. She has also performed in the Grease: Live television special and in the 2015 Broadway production of Gigi.

In 2006, Hudgens began dating her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. After splitting up with Efron in 2010, Hudgens dated actor Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020. She has been linked to MLB player Cole Tucker since 2020.
Vanessa Hudgens
Full Name
Vanessa Anne Hudgens
Hometown
Salinas, Calif.
instagram
vanessahudgens
twitter
vanessahudgens
Born
12/14/1988
Age
33

FAQs

How old was Vanessa Hudgens in 'High School Musical'?

Vanessa Hudgens turned 18 while filming the first 'High School Musical.'

Where does Vanessa Hudgens live?

Vanessa Hudgens lives in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Why did Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens break up?

Vanessa Hudgens told 'Shape' magazine that the pair's packed work schedules contributed to her split with Zac Efron. "Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what," she said.

Most Recent

See Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Opposite Tom Hanks in First Trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, shakes into theaters June 24
Austin Butler Meets Ashley Tisdale's 10-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter for the First Time: 'So Special' 
Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale, who have been friends since they were teenagers, reunited after two-and-a-half years apart
Ashley Tisdale Reunites with Her 'Best Friend' and Former Costar Austin Butler After More Than 2 Years
The pair have known each other since they were 15 years old and costarred in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure in 2011
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Cozy Up During a Stroll Together Through Los Angeles
The model and actor started spending time together last month
Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows
In honor of Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8, look back at all the actors who have played the King of Rock and Roll in movies and shows, including Austin Butler, who stars in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic 
Kaia Gerber Spends Time with Austin Butler Ahead of the Holidays
The supermodel and actor were spotted out together in Los Angeles earlier this week
Advertisement

More Vanessa Hudgens

Kaia Gerber Spotted Out with Austin Butler After Jacob Elordi Split
A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi had called it quits after more than a year of dating
Baz Luhrmann Shares Teaser and New Release Date for Upcoming Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler
The film will be released on June 24, 2022
Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 'Best Friend' Austin Butler's 30th Birthday Tribute with Sweet Tribute
Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Share Steamy Kiss After Dinner Date in London
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Valentine's Day After Austin Butler Split: 'Day of Loving Myself'
Vanessa Hudgens Posts '#ThirstyThursday' Instagram Photos and Brings Week to a Sexy End Once Again
Vanessa Hudgens Posts 'Thirsty Thursday' Swimsuit Photo After Breakup with Austin Butler

The pair called it quits earlier this month after more than eight years of dating, PEOPLE previously confirmed

All Vanessa Hudgens

See Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Opposite Tom Hanks in First Trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis
Movies // February 17, 2022
Austin Butler Meets Ashley Tisdale's 10-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter for the First Time: 'So Special' 
Parents // January 27, 2022
Ashley Tisdale Reunites with Her 'Best Friend' and Former Costar Austin Butler After More Than 2 Years
TV // January 21, 2022
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Cozy Up During a Stroll Together Through Los Angeles
Style // January 19, 2022
Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows
Movies // January 08, 2022
Kaia Gerber Spends Time with Austin Butler Ahead of the Holidays
Style // December 22, 2021
Kaia Gerber Spotted Out with Austin Butler After Jacob Elordi Split
Style // December 21, 2021
Baz Luhrmann Shares Teaser and New Release Date for Upcoming Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler
Movies // November 15, 2021
Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 'Best Friend' Austin Butler's 30th Birthday Tribute with Sweet Tribute
TV // August 18, 2021
Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Share Steamy Kiss After Dinner Date in London
Movies // August 10, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Valentine's Day After Austin Butler Split: 'Day of Loving Myself'
TV // February 14, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Posts '#ThirstyThursday' Instagram Photos and Brings Week to a Sexy End Once Again
Style // February 06, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Posts 'Thirsty Thursday' Swimsuit Photo After Breakup with Austin Butler
Style // January 30, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Not One to Sit Around and Mope' After Austin Butler Split, Source Says
TV // January 24, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Cheers on Kyle Kuzma at Lakers Game After Their Night Out
TV // January 23, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Spotted with Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma After Austin Butler Split
TV // January 22, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Says She 'Missed the People I Love' While Shooting Princess Switch Sequel
TV // January 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Had 'Talked About an Engagement' Before Split: Source
TV // January 16, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Ashanti's 'Happy' on Set After Split from Longtime Boyfriend Austin Butler
TV // January 16, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Smiles as She Walks the Bad Boys for Life Red Carpet After Split from Austin Butler
Movies // January 14, 2020
Everything Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Have Said About Long Distance
TV // January 14, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After Over 8 Years of Dating
TV // January 14, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens Calls Boyfriend Austin Butler Her 'Constant Inspiration' in Birthday Tribute
Movies // August 17, 2019
Austin Butler Says His Cowboy Grandfather Will Be Proud After Seeing Him Ride Horses in New Movie
Movies // July 24, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com