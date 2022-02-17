Vanessa Hudgens
- Full Name
- Vanessa Anne Hudgens
- Hometown
- Salinas, Calif.
- vanessahudgens
- Born
- 12/14/1988
- Age
- 33
FAQs
- How old was Vanessa Hudgens in 'High School Musical'?
Vanessa Hudgens turned 18 while filming the first 'High School Musical.'
- Where does Vanessa Hudgens live?
Vanessa Hudgens lives in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.
- Why did Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens break up?
Vanessa Hudgens told 'Shape' magazine that the pair's packed work schedules contributed to her split with Zac Efron. "Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what," she said.