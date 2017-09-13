The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Reunite to Reveal the Reason for 2017 Breakup
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged on The Bachelor season 21 finale
Nick Viall Admits His ‘Sex Narrative’ and ‘Childish Antics’ on The Bachelor Were Difficult for Him to Watch
Nick Viall Admits His ‘Sex Narrative' on The Bachelor Was Difficult for Him to Watch
Nick Viall starred on season 21 of The Bachelor
The Bachelor's Nick Viall Reacts to Ex Vanessa Grimaldi's Engagement: 'Lucky Guy'
"Well thank God I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," Nick Viall said of Vanessa Grimaldi's engagement
The Bachelor Star Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Josh Wolfe
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa Grimaldi reveals that Josh Wolfe popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Says She and Vanessa Grimaldi Are Done Feuding: 'Time Had to Pass'
Though it never aired, the feud started while they were competing on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Reacts to Vanessa Grimaldi Saying She Didn't Want to Get Engaged
"I mean, it was fine," the former Bachelor said of his ex's recent remarks