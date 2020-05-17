People Now: Vanessa Bryant Wishes Pau Gasol Happy 40th Birthday and Shares Photo of SATC Dress From Kobe - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 7, 2020 on PEOPLE Now.Read More
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Sex and the City Finale Dress That Kobe Gifted Her: 'Missing My Boo-Boo'
"Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion," Vanessa Bryant wrote of finding the dress recentlyRead More
Vanessa Bryant Marks First Father's Day Since Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Miss You So Much'
Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26Read More
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri Kobe's 1st Birthday: 'Named After Her Dearly Missed Daddy'
"God Bless you sweet princess," Vanessa Bryant said in honor of her youngest child turning 1Read More
Vanessa Bryant Pushes for Lawmakers to Pass Helicopter Safety Bill After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths
The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act was introduced by Democratic lawmakers on ThursdayRead More
Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Adorably Interrupts Sister Natalia’s TikTok Video Again
Bianka, 3, made another unexpected cameo in one of her 17-year-old sister Natalia’s TikTok videosRead More