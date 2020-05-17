Vanessa Bryant

Most Recent

People Now: Vanessa Bryant Wishes Pau Gasol Happy 40th Birthday and Shares Photo of SATC Dress From Kobe - Watch the Full Episode

People Now: Vanessa Bryant Wishes Pau Gasol Happy 40th Birthday and Shares Photo of SATC Dress From Kobe - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 7, 2020 on PEOPLE Now.
Read More
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Sex and the City Finale Dress That Kobe Gifted Her: 'Missing My Boo-Boo'

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Sex and the City Finale Dress That Kobe Gifted Her: 'Missing My Boo-Boo'

"Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion," Vanessa Bryant wrote of finding the dress recently
Read More
Vanessa Bryant Marks First Father's Day Since Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Miss You So Much'

Vanessa Bryant Marks First Father's Day Since Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Miss You So Much'

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26
Read More
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri Kobe's 1st Birthday: 'Named After Her Dearly Missed Daddy'

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri Kobe's 1st Birthday: 'Named After Her Dearly Missed Daddy'

"God Bless you sweet princess," Vanessa Bryant said in honor of her youngest child turning 1
Read More
Vanessa Bryant Pushes for Lawmakers to Pass Helicopter Safety Bill After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant Pushes for Lawmakers to Pass Helicopter Safety Bill After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act was introduced by Democratic lawmakers on Thursday
Read More
Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Adorably Interrupts Sister Natalia’s TikTok Video Again

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Adorably Interrupts Sister Natalia’s TikTok Video Again

Bianka, 3, made another unexpected cameo in one of her 17-year-old sister Natalia’s TikTok videos
Read More

More Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Reveals She Got Tattoos in Honor of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Reveals She Got Tattoos in Honor of Kobe and Gianna

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post
Vanessa Bryant Pursuing 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Seeks Extensive Damages Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe and Gianna

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in January alongside the six other occupants of the helicopter
Vanessa Bryant Commemorates Late Daughter Gianna's 8th Grade Graduation 4 Months After Her Death

Vanessa Bryant Commemorates Late Daughter Gianna's 8th Grade Graduation 4 Months After Her Death

Vanessa Bryant Happy Kobe and Gianna Murals Remain Largely Untouched amid Protests in L.A.

Vanessa Bryant Happy Kobe and Gianna Murals Remain Largely Untouched amid Protests in L.A.

Vanessa Bryant Says 'Spread Love' as She Shares Photo of Late Husband Kobe in 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

Vanessa Bryant Says 'Spread Love' as She Shares Photo of Late Husband Kobe in 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

Vanessa Bryant's 11-Month-Old Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps: 'So Proud of My KoKo Bean'

Vanessa Bryant's 11-Month-Old Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps: 'So Proud of My KoKo Bean'

All Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Book Dedication from Late Husband Kobe Bryant and Sweet Photo of 10-Month-Old Daughter Capri

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Book Dedication from Kobe & Sweet Photo of 10-Month-Old Daughter Capri

Sports // May 17, 2020
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com