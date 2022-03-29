Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
People.com
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Tom Cruise Returns to the Skies to Teach Fresh Navy Recruits in New
Top Gun: Maverick
Trailer
Top Gun: Maverick
hits theaters May 27
Read More
Batman Actors Reveal What It's
Really
Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Donning a Batsuit may seem like a super idea, but these former Batman actors have a lot to say about their time in the iconic costume
Read More
Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Didn't Return for Third Batman Movie: 'I Just Can't Do It'
Michael Keaton dropped out of a third Batman movie after playing the DC superhero in 1989's
Batman
and 1992's
Batman Returns
Read More
How Val Kilmer Could Speak Again Through an A.I. Program
Sonantic's audio technology could help Val Kilmer narrate future creative projects using his original speaking voice
Read More
Tom Cruise 'Was Adamant' Val Kilmer Had to Be in
Top Gun: Maverick
, Says Jerry Bruckheimer
The
Top Gun
sequel is set to hit theaters on Nov. 19
Read More
Val Kilmer's Kids On Their Dad's New Lease on Life Post-Cancer: 'He Has Crazy Energy'
Mercedes and Jack Kilmer open up to PEOPLE about how their dad has a bright outlook on life after his struggle with cancer and losing his voice
Read More
More Val Kilmer
In Her Own Words: Cher On Falling 'Madly in Love' with Val Kilmer and Their Lasting Friendship
Cher tells PEOPLE about her lasting friendship with former love Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer On Surviving Throat Cancer: 'I Want to Share My Story More Than Ever'
The actor opens up about his cancer struggle and artistic future in the new documentary
Val
Val Kilmer Gets His Voice Back After Throat Cancer Battle Using AI Technology: Hear the Results
Val Kilmer's Daughter Calls Actor's Cancer Recovery 'Just as Grueling as the Actual Disease'
Val Kilmer's Children Say He's 'Doing Really Well' amid Release of Actor's New Documentary
Val
Family Bonding! Val Kilmer's Kids Attend Afterparty for Their Dad's Documentary
Val
Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary
Val
Val
follows Val Kilmer's life, career and recovery from throat cancer
Val Kilmer Shares Intimate Look at His Life and Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for
Val
Doc
Val Kilmer's 40-Year Career and Life to Be Explored in New Documentary: There Were 'Endless Emotions'
See Val Kilmer Play a Mob Boss in Star-Packed Trailer for
The Birthday Cake
Val Kilmer's Daughter Mercedes Talks Working with Dad, His 'Challenging' Throat Cancer Battle
Val Kilmer Says He Feels 'a Lot Better Than I Sound' After Tracheotomy Due to Throat Cancer
Tom Cruise Returns to the Skies to Teach Fresh Navy Recruits in New
Top Gun: Maverick
Trailer
Movies
//
March 29, 2022
Batman Actors Reveal What It's
Really
Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Movies
//
March 04, 2022
Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Didn't Return for Third Batman Movie: 'I Just Can't Do It'
Movies
//
January 04, 2022
How Val Kilmer Could Speak Again Through an A.I. Program
Health
//
August 27, 2021
Tom Cruise 'Was Adamant' Val Kilmer Had to Be in
Top Gun: Maverick
, Says Jerry Bruckheimer
Movies
//
August 27, 2021
Val Kilmer's Kids On Their Dad's New Lease on Life Post-Cancer: 'He Has Crazy Energy'
Movies
//
August 26, 2021
In Her Own Words: Cher On Falling 'Madly in Love' with Val Kilmer and Their Lasting Friendship
Movies
//
August 25, 2021
Val Kilmer On Surviving Throat Cancer: 'I Want to Share My Story More Than Ever'
Movies
//
August 25, 2021
Val Kilmer Gets His Voice Back After Throat Cancer Battle Using AI Technology: Hear the Results
Movies
//
August 19, 2021
Val Kilmer's Daughter Calls Actor's Cancer Recovery 'Just as Grueling as the Actual Disease'
Movies
//
August 05, 2021
Val Kilmer's Children Say He's 'Doing Really Well' amid Release of Actor's New Documentary
Val
Movies
//
August 04, 2021
Family Bonding! Val Kilmer's Kids Attend Afterparty for Their Dad's Documentary
Val
Movies
//
August 04, 2021
Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary
Val
Movies
//
July 07, 2021
Val Kilmer Shares Intimate Look at His Life and Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for
Val
Doc
Movies
//
July 06, 2021
Val Kilmer's 40-Year Career and Life to Be Explored in New Documentary: There Were 'Endless Emotions'
Movies
//
May 27, 2021
See Val Kilmer Play a Mob Boss in Star-Packed Trailer for
The Birthday Cake
Movies
//
May 27, 2021
Val Kilmer's Daughter Mercedes Talks Working with Dad, His 'Challenging' Throat Cancer Battle
Movies
//
August 12, 2020
Val Kilmer Says He Feels 'a Lot Better Than I Sound' After Tracheotomy Due to Throat Cancer
Movies
//
August 03, 2020
Watch Val Kilmer Share a Sweet Moment with Real-Life Daughter Mercedes in Her Film Debut
Paydirt
Movies
//
July 27, 2020
Val Kilmer on Why He Only Made One Batman Movie: 'It's So Easy to Have Five or Six Batmans'
Movies
//
May 11, 2020
Val Kilmer Says He Begged Tom Cruise to Be in
Top Gun: Maverick
: He 'Couldn't Have Been Cooler'
Movies
//
April 23, 2020
Val Kilmer Says He 'Couldn't Wait to Kiss' Angelina Jolie While Making 2004's
Alexander
Movies
//
April 22, 2020
Val Kilmer Recalls When He Pranked Tom Cruise on
Top Gun
with Expensive Champagne to 'Break the Ice'
Movies
//
April 22, 2020
Val Kilmer Reveals He Didn't Want to Be in
Top Gun
Originally: 'The Story Didn't Interest Me'
Movies
//
April 21, 2020
Val Kilmer on What He Misses Most About His Voice Before Throat Cancer: 'That I Had One!'
Movies
//
April 21, 2020
Val Kilmer
