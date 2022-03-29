Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer
Tom Cruise Returns to the Skies to Teach Fresh Navy Recruits in New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer
Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27
Batman Actors Reveal What It's Really Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Donning a Batsuit may seem like a super idea, but these former Batman actors have a lot to say about their time in the iconic costume
Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Didn't Return for Third Batman Movie: 'I Just Can't Do It'
Michael Keaton dropped out of a third Batman movie after playing the DC superhero in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns
How Val Kilmer Could Speak Again Through an A.I. Program
Sonantic's audio technology could help Val Kilmer narrate future creative projects using his original speaking voice
Tom Cruise 'Was Adamant' Val Kilmer Had to Be in Top Gun: Maverick, Says Jerry Bruckheimer
The Top Gun sequel is set to hit theaters on Nov. 19
Val Kilmer's Kids On Their Dad's New Lease on Life Post-Cancer: 'He Has Crazy Energy'
Mercedes and Jack Kilmer open up to PEOPLE about how their dad has a bright outlook on life after his struggle with cancer and losing his voice
In Her Own Words: Cher On Falling 'Madly in Love' with Val Kilmer and Their Lasting Friendship
Cher tells PEOPLE about her lasting friendship with former love Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer On Surviving Throat Cancer: 'I Want to Share My Story More Than Ever'
The actor opens up about his cancer struggle and artistic future in the new documentary Val
Val Kilmer Gets His Voice Back After Throat Cancer Battle Using AI Technology: Hear the Results
Val Kilmer's Daughter Calls Actor's Cancer Recovery 'Just as Grueling as the Actual Disease'
Val Kilmer's Children Say He's 'Doing Really Well' amid Release of Actor's New Documentary Val
Family Bonding! Val Kilmer's Kids Attend Afterparty for Their Dad's Documentary Val 
Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val follows Val Kilmer's life, career and recovery from throat cancer

