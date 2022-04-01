Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman is an American actress. She put herself on the map with her performance in 1988's Dangerous Liaisons and then made the jump to A-lister with her Oscar-nominated performance in 1994's Pulp Fiction. Thurman later reunited with Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino in 2003's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2004's Kill Bill: Vol. II. She has three children, two of which she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.
Uma Thurman
Full Name
Uma Karuna Thurman
Hometown
Boston
Born
04/29/1970
Age
51

What did Quentin Tarantino do to Uma Thurman?

Uma Thurman told the New York Times that director Quentin Tarantino pressured her into driving a car during a Kill Bill scene rather than use a stunt person. Thurman ended up crashing, which left her with "a permanently damaged neck" and "screwed up knees."

How did Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman meet?

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met while filming 1997's Gattaca. They were married from 1998 to 2005 and share two children.

What does dance like Uma Thurman mean?

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz told Today that the line "dance like Uma Thurman" from the band's song, Uma Thurman, is a reference to Pulp Fiction. In the film, Thurman famously dances with John Travolta.

Pulp Fiction Costars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Pair Up for Thriller The Kill Room (Report)
Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are reuniting for a new film project years after they shared the screen in 1994's Pulp Fiction
Pulp Fiction's John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman Reunite at Oscars for Briefcase Reveal
Presenters John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reunited Sunday at the 2022 Oscars, over 27 years after the release of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction
Uma Thurman Reveals Potential Kill Bill 3 Is on the Backburner: 'I Hate to Disappoint People'
"I don't see it as immediately on the horizon," Uma Thurman said of a potential third installment in director Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise
Uma Thurman Reflects on Batman & Robin 25 Years Later: 'As Much Rubber as I've Ever Worked with'
Uma Thurman called playing Poison Ivy in 1997's Batman & Robin, which turns 25 this year, "a fantastic experience"
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stars as Super Pumped CEO of Uber in First Trailer for New Showtime Series
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will feature Gordon-Levitt as Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick
Uma Thurman Searches for Her Kidnapped Son in Suspicion Trailer: 'I Want Him Back'
The Apple TV+ original drama series will air on Feb. 4
Maya Hawke Says Her Famous Parents Didn't Want Her to Have 'Bit-Parts in Their Movies' Growing Up
"They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic," Maya said of her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Reveals She Had an Abortion as a Teenager, Condemns Texas Law: 'My Heart Was Broken'
"The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now," the actress wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post
Quentin Tarantino Would Cast Maya Hawke in Potential Kill Bill Vol. 3 Opposite Mom Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Is Reportedly Dating Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith: 'I'm a News Lover'
Mainstream and Stranger Things Actress Maya Hawke Opens Up About Making Her Own Way in Hollywood
Stars Who Have Played the Iconic Marilyn Monroe Through the Years
Zendaya Says She's 'Honored' to Be Vivica A. Fox's Choice to Star in Kill Bill Vol. 3

Vivica A. Fox previously named Zendaya as the actress she wants to play her daughter in a potential Kill Bill sequel

