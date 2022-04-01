Uma Thurman
- Full Name
- Uma Karuna Thurman
- Hometown
- Boston
- umathurman
- Born
- 04/29/1970
- Age
- 51
FAQs
- What did Quentin Tarantino do to Uma Thurman?
Uma Thurman told the New York Times that director Quentin Tarantino pressured her into driving a car during a Kill Bill scene rather than use a stunt person. Thurman ended up crashing, which left her with "a permanently damaged neck" and "screwed up knees."
- How did Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman meet?
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met while filming 1997's Gattaca. They were married from 1998 to 2005 and share two children.
- What does dance like Uma Thurman mean?
Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz told Today that the line "dance like Uma Thurman" from the band's song, Uma Thurman, is a reference to Pulp Fiction. In the film, Thurman famously dances with John Travolta.