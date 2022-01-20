Tyra Banks
- Full Name
- Tyra Lynne Banks
- Hometown
- Inglewood, CA
- tyrabanks
- tyrabanks
- Notable Projects
- America's Next Top Model , America's Got Talent , Dancing with the Stars , The Tyra Banks Show
- Born
- 12/04/1973
- Age
- 48
FAQs
- Who is Tyra Banks dating?
Tyra Banks is currently single. Her last relationship was with Norwegian photographer, Erik Asla from 2013 to 2017.
- Who is Tyra Banks's son?
Tyra Banks and Erik Alsa welcomed a baby boy named York Banks Asla in 2016. He was delivered via a surrogate mother.
- When did Tyra Banks become the host of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Tyra Banks replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on season 29 of 'DWTS'. The show's executive producer told reporters the change was "all about evolution" and making things "feel fresh" and "new."