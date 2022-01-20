Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is a former supermodel, TV host, producer, and entrepreneur. Tyra's modeling career took off in 1990 after landing a contract with Elite Model Management while still in high school. She broke through several barriers in the modeling industry including — becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of QC in 1996, the first Black woman to cover a Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and the first to be featured in the Victoria's Secret lingerie catalog. After her successful run as a supermodel, Tyra launched and hosted the television modeling competition show America's Next Top Model and became a two-time Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show host on The Tyra Banks Show.
Tyra Banks
Full Name
Tyra Lynne Banks
Hometown
Inglewood, CA
instagram
tyrabanks
twitter
tyrabanks
Notable Projects
America's Next Top Model , America's Got Talent , Dancing with the Stars , The Tyra Banks Show
Born
12/04/1973
Age
48

FAQs

Who is Tyra Banks dating?

Tyra Banks is currently single. Her last relationship was with Norwegian photographer, Erik Asla from 2013 to 2017.

Who is Tyra Banks's son?

Tyra Banks and Erik Alsa welcomed a baby boy named York Banks Asla in 2016. He was delivered via a surrogate mother.

When did Tyra Banks become the host of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Tyra Banks replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on season 29 of 'DWTS'. The show's executive producer told reporters the change was "all about evolution" and making things "feel fresh" and "new."

Most Recent

On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?" 
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts
From politicians to Academy Award-winning actresses, the Girl Scouts have a history of some pretty awesome alumna 
Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Sultry Photoshoot and Body Positive Message
"My body is fuller. And so is my mind," wrote the Dancing with the Stars host on Instagram
Tyra Banks' Most Epic Vintage Runway Photos
From Paris Fashion Week to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a look back at the runways the top model has dominated 
Tyra Banks Sells Pacific Palisades Home for $7.9M After 1 Month on the Market — See Inside!
Tyra Banks has sold her modern California property, which features a roof deck and breathtaking views
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Happy spooky season! The stars came in hot with creative costumes this year
Advertisement

More Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Channels Britney Spears in Two of the Pop Star's Iconic Ensembles on DWTS
Tyra Banks donned pigtail braids and a knotted white shirt for one of her two looks hosting Dancing with the Stars' Britney Spears-themed night
Tyra Banks Claims Her Stylists Knew That She 'Looked Like a Lizard' in Her Now-Viral DWTS Dress
Tyra Banks defended the unique-looking dress she donned for Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars in an interview with James Corden
Shark Tank's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
DWTS Season 30 Celebrity and Pro Pairings Revealed — Who's Dancing Together?
Tyra Banks Thinks Olivia Jade Is 'Very Brave' for Joining DWTS: 'I'm Actually Proud of Her'
Lionel Richie Teams Up with Tyra Banks to Launch New Ice Cream Flavor 'All Night Love'
Megan Thee Stallion on the First Time She Rapped Profanity in Front of Her Mom: 'Don't Whoop Me!'

The rapper opened up about how her mom inspired her career in a new interview with Tyra Banks to promote her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

All Tyra Banks

On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
Style // January 20, 2022
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts
Celebrity // January 14, 2022
Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Sultry Photoshoot and Body Positive Message
Style // December 04, 2021
Tyra Banks' Most Epic Vintage Runway Photos
Style // December 04, 2021
Tyra Banks Sells Pacific Palisades Home for $7.9M After 1 Month on the Market — See Inside!
Home // January 04, 2022
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Style // November 02, 2021
Tyra Banks Channels Britney Spears in Two of the Pop Star's Iconic Ensembles on DWTS
Style // October 05, 2021
Tyra Banks Claims Her Stylists Knew That She 'Looked Like a Lizard' in Her Now-Viral DWTS Dress
Style // October 01, 2021
Shark Tank's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
TV // September 23, 2021
DWTS Season 30 Celebrity and Pro Pairings Revealed — Who's Dancing Together?
TV // September 20, 2021
Tyra Banks Thinks Olivia Jade Is 'Very Brave' for Joining DWTS: 'I'm Actually Proud of Her'
TV // September 16, 2021
Lionel Richie Teams Up with Tyra Banks to Launch New Ice Cream Flavor 'All Night Love'
Food // September 01, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion on the First Time She Rapped Profanity in Front of Her Mom: 'Don't Whoop Me!'
Style // July 20, 2021
Heidi Klum Says It's 'Good' That Victoria's Secret Is Rebranding: 'About Time'
Style // July 13, 2021
Tyra Banks Wants Carrie Ann Inaba Back on DWTS Next Season: I'll Be 'Begging Her'
TV // July 02, 2021
Tyra Banks Celebrates Victoria's Secret's New Spokeswomen: 'Y'all Are Charging Through'
Style // June 17, 2021
Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 'Hero' Trailblazing Model Naomi Sims: 'A True Inspiration'
Style // May 19, 2021
Happy Earth Day! Here's How Stars Are Honoring the Planet Today and Every Day
Celebrity // April 22, 2021
Tyra Banks Gives a Pro Tip on the 'Easiest Way' to Look Good in Photos
Style // March 11, 2021
Tyra Banks on the 'Evolution' of Body Positivity: 'I'm Happy to See People Taking It to the Next Level'
Style // March 09, 2021
Who Will Replace Chris Harrison as Host of The Bachelor's Upcoming After the Final Rose Special?
TV // February 16, 2021
Lil Nas X Becomes a New York Times Bestseller for What He Called the 'Best Kids Book of All Time'
Parents // January 28, 2021
Tom Bergeron on Ever Returning to Dancing with the Stars: 'This Train Has Left the Station'
TV // December 03, 2020
Tyra Banks Admits to Early DWTS Wardrobe Mishap Fans May Have Missed
Style // November 05, 2020
Tyra Banks Cries While Honoring Jeannie Mai After Her DWTS Exit: 'We're All Emotional'
TV // November 03, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com