The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ
The Weeknd's fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped Jan. 7 ahead of the singer's upcoming stadium tour Read More
Tyler, the Creator Says He's Considering Using His Real Name More After Realizing It's 'Cool'
Tyler, the Creator previously said he was inspired to embrace his "strong African last name" by Virgil Abloh Read More
Diplo, Tyler the Creator and Mickey Guyton Set to Perform at 2021 American Music Awards
The AMAs will air live on Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu Read More
DaBaby, H.E.R, DJ Khaled, Tyler the Creator and More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards
City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo! are also among those set to perform at the June 27 awards show Read More
Jaden Smith Celebrates 'Boyfriend' Tyler the Creator's Grammy Win
Jaden Smith first referred to Tyler the Creator as his boyfriend in November 2018, but a source told PEOPLE he was just "trolling"
Kanye West Enjoys a Private Museum Tour in the Berkshires with Tyler, the Creator
Kanye West headed to the Mass MoCA, or Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, in North Adams
