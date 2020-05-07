Tucker Carlson

Ted Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson He Made a 'Sloppy' and 'Dumb' Mistake by Calling Jan. 6 a 'Terrorist Attack'
The Texas senator's description of the deadly rioting at the U.S. Capitol drew ire from some other prominent conservatives
Two Fox News Commentators Resign Over 'Egregious' Tucker Carlson Special on Jan. 6 Attack
A Fox News executive says the network had not intended to re-sign contributor contracts for either Jonah Goldberg or Stephen Hayes in 2022
Pete Buttigieg Says Tucker Carlson's 'Negativity' Toward His Parental Leave Was 'Unfortunate'
"There's still this cultural idea out there in some places that this is vacation," says Pete Buttigieg, who is taking time off to help husband Chasten Buttigieg with their newborn baby twins
Why Tucker Carlson Is Feuding with the NSA
Carlson claims the agency is spying on him in an attempt to destroy his show, though the agency strongly denied that
Reporter Says It's an 'Open Secret' Tucker Carlson Is an Insider Source for Many Journalists
A New York Times column alleges that the Fox News personality is an oft-used source for journalists, despite recently saying he is "disgusted" with the media — as he denies the story
Military Leaders Slam Tucker Carlson for 'Divisive' Comments About Women Service Members
The Fox News host received criticism for saying new standards were making a "mockery" of the armed forces — then he suggested the Pentagon had singled him out in an attack on the media
Biden Granddaughter Says Tucker Carlson Needs ‘a Hug’ After He Mocks Jill and Joe’s Relationship
Naomi Biden retweeted a clip of the show and added: "Someone give this man a hug"
Ed Henry Accused of Rape, Trying to Make Fox News Staffer His 'Sex Slave' in Lawsuit
Two woman have filed a lawsuit against Fox News, Ed Henry, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz
T-Mobile and More Halt Ads on Tucker Carlson's Fox News Show After Black Lives Matter Comments
Tucker Carlson Criticizes Trump's Protest Response for Entirely Different Reason Than Anderson Cooper
Tucker Carlson Says He Went to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Birthday to Warn Trump About Coronavirus
Megyn Kelly Calls Matt Lauer a 'Sexual Predator,' Calls for Independent Investigation
Tucker Carlson's Old Misogynistic & Offensive Comments Resurface. He Calls Critics Hypocritical 'Mob.'

Carlson appeared for years on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show where, among other comments, he derided female celebrities and a teenage beauty pageant contestant — remarks he says were "in jest" or "taken out of context" or not things he believes

