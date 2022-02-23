Tristan Thompson
- Full Name
- Tristan Trevor James Thompson
- Hometown
- Brampton, Ontario
- realtristan13
- realtristan13
- Notable Projects
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Born
- 03/13/1991
- Age
- 31
FAQs
- How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?
Tristan Thompson has three children from different relationships: Prince Thompson (born 2016) from his relationship with Jordan Craig, True Thompson (born 2018) from his relationship with Khloé Kardashian and Theo Thompson (born in 2021) from his realtionship with Maralee Nichols.
- What team does Tristan Thompson play for?
Tristan Thompson currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. He signed a one-year contract with the team in 2022.
- How long has Tristan Thompson been in the NBA?
Tristan Thompson has been in the NBA since 2011. He was drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft.