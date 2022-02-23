Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is a professional basketball player. He currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. He was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011 to 2020, winning an NBA Championship with the team in 2016.
Tristan Thompson
Full Name
Tristan Trevor James Thompson
Hometown
Brampton, Ontario
instagram
realtristan13
twitter
realtristan13
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Born
03/13/1991
Age
31

FAQs

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Tristan Thompson has three children from different relationships: Prince Thompson (born 2016) from his relationship with Jordan Craig, True Thompson (born 2018) from his relationship with Khloé Kardashian and Theo Thompson (born in 2021) from his realtionship with Maralee Nichols.

What team does Tristan Thompson play for?

Tristan Thompson currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. He signed a one-year contract with the team in 2022.

How long has Tristan Thompson been in the NBA?

Tristan Thompson has been in the NBA since 2011. He was drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft.

