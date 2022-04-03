Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah
Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
Forget painting the town red, these stars painted the town pink on the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah Jokes 'We're Going to Be Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths' While Hosting Grammys
The Daily Show comedian joked during his opening monologue about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars last weekend
Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020
Noah, 38, paid $27.5 million for the estate back in December 2020
Trevor Noah Weighs In on Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram Bans: 'Counsel ... Not Cancel'
"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," the Daily Show host wrote on Twitter Sunday morning
Trevor Noah Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Split: It's 'Terrifying to Watch'
Trevor Noah called Kanye West's treatment of his ex-wife "belligerent" while speaking about "the harassment many women face when trying to leave" a relationship
Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Here are all the details about the 2022 Grammy Awards, including the performers, the host, how to watch, and everything in between
Trevor Noah Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner in Starry Return After COVID Pause
The 2022 event will be the first since 2019, due to the pandemic
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Bite Out of Her Vagina Candle in New Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial
The full Uber Eats commercial featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah will air during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13
The 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Moved to April 3 in Las Vegas
Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'
Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa
Trevor Noah Will Return to Host 2022 Grammy Awards: 'We're Excited to Celebrate a Record Night'
Dwyane Wade Says He Worried About Life After NBA: 'All I Knew Was I Loved the Game of Basketball'

The Miami Heat legend is always contemplating his next move after an impressive career in the NBA

