Trevor Noah

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Share
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
Forget painting the town red, these stars painted the town pink on the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Read More
Trevor Noah Jokes 'We're Going to Be Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths' While Hosting Grammys
The Daily Show
comedian joked during his opening monologue about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars last weekend
Read More
Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020
Noah, 38, paid $27.5 million for the estate back in December 2020
Read More
Trevor Noah Weighs In on Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram Bans: 'Counsel ... Not Cancel'
"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," the
Daily Show
host wrote on Twitter Sunday morning
Read More
Trevor Noah Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Split: It's 'Terrifying to Watch'
Trevor Noah called Kanye West's treatment of his ex-wife "belligerent" while speaking about "the harassment many women face when trying to leave" a relationship
Read More
Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Here are all the details about the 2022 Grammy Awards, including the performers, the host, how to watch, and everything in between
Read More
Advertisement
More Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner in Starry Return After COVID Pause
The 2022 event will be the first since 2019, due to the pandemic
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Bite Out of Her Vagina Candle in New Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial
The full Uber Eats commercial featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah will air during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13
The 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Moved to April 3 in Las Vegas
Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'
Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa
Trevor Noah Will Return to Host 2022 Grammy Awards: 'We're Excited to Celebrate a Record Night'
Dwyane Wade Says He Worried About Life After NBA: 'All I Knew Was I Loved the Game of Basketball'
The Miami Heat legend is always contemplating his next move after an impressive career in the NBA
Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon & More Late Night Hosts Unite for First-Ever Climate Night
Aly Raisman on the 'Power' of Supporting Those Who've Been Abused: 'Most Survivors Don't Get That'
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Take Her Dog Fred for a Walk in N.Y.C. Months After Their Breakup
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Together in NYC Following St. Barts Getaway
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted After Split: 'They're Figuring Things Out,' Source Says
All Trevor Noah
Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
Style
//
April 03, 2022
Trevor Noah Jokes 'We're Going to Be Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths' While Hosting Grammys
Music
//
April 03, 2022
Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020
Home
//
March 29, 2022
Trevor Noah Weighs In on Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram Bans: 'Counsel ... Not Cancel'
TV
//
March 20, 2022
Trevor Noah Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Split: It's 'Terrifying to Watch'
TV
//
March 16, 2022
Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Music
//
April 03, 2022
Trevor Noah Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner in Starry Return After COVID Pause
Politics
//
February 14, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Bite Out of Her Vagina Candle in New Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial
Food
//
February 02, 2022
The 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Moved to April 3 in Las Vegas
Music
//
January 18, 2022
Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'
TV
//
January 09, 2022
Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa
TV
//
December 29, 2021
Trevor Noah Will Return to Host 2022 Grammy Awards: 'We're Excited to Celebrate a Record Night'
Music
//
December 01, 2021
Dwyane Wade Says He Worried About Life After NBA: 'All I Knew Was I Loved the Game of Basketball'
Sports
//
November 18, 2021
Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon & More Late Night Hosts Unite for First-Ever Climate Night
TV
//
September 22, 2021
Aly Raisman on the 'Power' of Supporting Those Who've Been Abused: 'Most Survivors Don't Get That'
Sports
//
September 21, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Take Her Dog Fred for a Walk in N.Y.C. Months After Their Breakup
Pets
//
September 05, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Together in NYC Following St. Barts Getaway
TV
//
June 08, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted After Split: 'They're Figuring Things Out,' Source Says
TV
//
June 01, 2021
The Daily Show
Launches Charitable Pet Line Full of Newsworthy Dog Goodies
Pets
//
May 17, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Call It Quits: Source
TV
//
May 16, 2021
The Daily Show
Skewers Ted Cruz with Fake Cancún Tourism Ad Promoting a 'Bad Optics Package'
TV
//
February 19, 2021
Worlds Collide in Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad — See What's Available on the New Streaming Service
TV
//
February 05, 2021
Lil Nas X Becomes a
New York Times
Bestseller for What He Called the 'Best Kids Book of All Time'
Parents
//
January 28, 2021
Trevor Noah (as Margot Robbie!) Attempts to Explain How Internet Mob Drove Up GameStop Stock
Human Interest
//
January 28, 2021
Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly 'Making Plans for a Future Together' as He Buys $27.5M Mansion: Source
Home
//
January 14, 2021
Load More
Trevor Noah
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.