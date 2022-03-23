Travis Scott
- Full Name
- Jacques Webster
- Hometown
- Houston, TX
- travisscott
- trvisXX
- Born
- 04/30/1992
- Age
- 29
FAQs
- What happened at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in 2021?
At least 10 people died during a crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021 resulted in the death of at least 10 people. Hundreds more sustained injuries during the incident.
- When did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner start dating?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017. They first sparked romance rumors at Coachella that year.
- What is the Travis Scott burger?
Travis Scott collaborated with McDonald's on the "Travis Scott Meal," which included a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce and medium sized fries. The meal was available for a limited time in fall 2020.