Travis Scott

Travis Scott (né Jacques Webster) is an American rapper and singer. He rose to fame with the release of his first hit single,"Antidote," in 2015. He shares two children with Kylie Jenner, whom he has been dating since 2017.
Travis Scott
Full Name
Jacques Webster
Hometown
Houston, TX
instagram
travisscott
twitter
trvisXX
Born
04/30/1992
Age
29

FAQs

What happened at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in 2021?

At least 10 people died during a crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021 resulted in the death of at least 10 people. Hundreds more sustained injuries during the incident.

When did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner start dating?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017. They first sparked romance rumors at Coachella that year.

What is the Travis Scott burger?

Travis Scott collaborated with McDonald's on the "Travis Scott Meal," which included a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce and medium sized fries. The meal was available for a limited time in fall 2020.

Kylie Jenner Is 'Always Hands-On' with Newborn Son, Daughter Stormi, Says Source
Parents // an hour ago
Kylie Jenner to Share New Name of Son 'When She's Ready,' Felt Like Wolf 'Didn't Fit': Source
Parents // March 23, 2022
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy Before Announcing His Name Is No Longer Wolf
Parents // March 22, 2022
Wolf Van Halen Expresses Relief After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Change Their Baby Boy's Name
Music // March 22, 2022
Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name
Parents // March 21, 2022
Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Footage from Son Wolf's Birth: 'He's Out!'
Parents // March 21, 2022
Kylie Jenner Gives First Look at Son Wolf's Nursery — Including His Closet Full of Sneakers!
Parents // March 21, 2022
Kylie Jenner Discusses Postpartum Recovery After Welcoming Baby Wolf: 'It's OK Not to Be OK'
Parents // March 15, 2022
Stormi Adorably Crashes Mom Kylie Jenner's First Instagram Video Since Welcoming Baby Wolf
Parents // March 11, 2022
Travis Scott Launches New Philanthropy Effort, Including Event Safety Task Force, 4 Months After Astroworld
Music // March 09, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Son Wolf's Sweet Middle Name Honors Dad Travis Scott
Parents // February 22, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is 'Helping' with Brother Wolf, Says Source: 'Cutest Big Sister'
Parents // February 15, 2022
Kylie Jenner Receives Dozens of Valentine's Day Roses from Travis Scott After Welcoming Son Wolf
TV // February 14, 2022
Kylie Jenner Reveals Name of Baby Boy with Travis Scott
Parents // February 11, 2022
Billie Eilish Says She 'Was Just Helping a Fan' After Kanye West Demands Apology to Travis Scott
Music // February 10, 2022
Kylie Jenner Has 'Help' at Home but Is 'Very Hands-On' with Baby Boy, Says Source
Parents // February 07, 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Chose Son's Name Together, Want to 'Love' It Before Sharing: Source
Parents // February 07, 2022
Kris Jenner Congratulates Daughter Kylie on Birth of Her Baby Boy: 'My Beautiful Grandson'
Parents // February 07, 2022
Did Kylie Jenner Name Her Baby Boy Angel? Why Friends, Family Congratulating Her with Angel Emojis
Parents // February 07, 2022
Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Boy with Travis Scott
Parents // February 06, 2022
Hundreds of Astroworld Festival Lawsuits Against Travis Scott and Live Nation Bundled into One Case
Music // February 01, 2022
Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Stormi's 4th Birthday: 'So Blessed to Have You'
Parents // February 01, 2022
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Family Photo with Travis Scott for Stormi's Birthday: 'Our Baby'
Parents // February 01, 2022
Kanye West Credits Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for Helping Him Attend Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party
Music // January 17, 2022
Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Chicago and Stormi's Joint 4th Birthday Party — See the Pink Pics!
Parents // January 16, 2022
