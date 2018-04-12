Tragedy and Triumph

Thai Soccer Team Members Trapped in Cave Say They 'Always Had Hope' During Weeks-Long Ordeal
"They weren’t scared and they always had hope," the team's translator said on the The Ellen DeGeneres ShowRead More
Elizabeth Smart's Incredible Story: From Kidnapped Teen to Survivor and Married Mom
Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping in Salt Lake City, her rescue nine months later and her eventual marriage and motherhood continue to make headlinesRead More
Florida Man's Foot Punctured by Shark in Shallow Water Just Before Teen Is Bit on the Same Beach
"It’s just one of those once-in-a-million things that could happen to anybody," Dustin Theobald saidRead More
Car Explodes Into Flames on Drive Home from 5-Year-Old Boy’s Nearly One Year Long Hospital Stay
5-year-old Jaxson Oliphant's mother, Lindsey, thought that after her son's eleven-month hospital stay the worst was behind them but almost immediately after getting in their car burst into flamesRead More
6-Year-Old Jumps Into Action to Save Younger Siblings After Horrific Car Crash: 'She's Always Looking Out for Them,' Mom Says
Sarah Sutton says her 6-year-old daughter Alayna jumped into action to help her younger siblings after the family was involved in a head-on car crashRead More
Brothers Paralyzed in Crash That Killed Parents Help Win National Wheelchair Basketball Championship
The two brothers suffered severe spinal cord injuries and their youngest sister walked away with two broken limbsRead More