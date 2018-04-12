Tragedy and Triumph

Thai Soccer Team Members Trapped in Cave Say They 'Always Had Hope' During Weeks-Long Ordeal

"They weren’t scared and they always had hope," the team's translator said on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Elizabeth Smart's Incredible Story: From Kidnapped Teen to Survivor and Married Mom

Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping in Salt Lake City, her rescue nine months later and her eventual marriage and motherhood continue to make headlines
Florida Man's Foot Punctured by Shark in Shallow Water Just Before Teen Is Bit on the Same Beach

"It’s just one of those once-in-a-million things that could happen to anybody," Dustin Theobald said
Car Explodes Into Flames on Drive Home from 5-Year-Old Boy’s Nearly One Year Long Hospital Stay

5-year-old Jaxson Oliphant's mother, Lindsey, thought that after her son's eleven-month hospital stay the worst was behind them but almost immediately after getting in their car burst into flames
6-Year-Old Jumps Into Action to Save Younger Siblings After Horrific Car Crash: It 'Was Amazing'

Sarah Sutton says her 6-year-old daughter Alayna jumped into action to help her younger siblings after the family was involved in a head-on car crash
Brothers Paralyzed in Crash That Killed Parents Help Win Wheelchair Basketball Championship

The two brothers suffered severe spinal cord injuries and their youngest sister walked away with two broken limbs
Sweet Photo of Man and Great-Grandchildren Leads to His Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Was Amazed'

When Sarah Frei shared an Instagram photo of her grandpa holding his new great-grandsons in November, she never thought it would end up saving his life
Siblings Who Survived Crash That Killed Parents & Baby Sister Recovering with Each Other's Support

"We saw the strength and courage that these siblings give to one another," says their great aunt
12-Year-Old Boy Trapped Underwater for 8 Minutes Returns to School: 'It's a Miracle'

Paralyzed Groom Who Married 'Dream' Girl Takes In Five Foster Children: 'Life Can Be Remarkable'

Pro Surfer Rescues Family Stranded in Hawaii Home During Flood: 'It Was Really Scary,' Dad Says

Passenger Next to Woman Sucked Out of Southwest Plane Speaks Out: 'I Wrapped My Arm Around Her'

Parents of New Jersey Teen Killed While Riding Bike Consider Recipients of His Organs as 'Family'

"Sean will live forever in all of the people that he helped," Gail Clegg tells PEOPLE

California Man Sues Uber After Losing Both His Legs While Helping Driver Push Car Off Freeway

Human Interest // April 12, 2018
Piano-Playing Mom Sings Sweet Song to 1-Year-Old Son with Rare Terminal Illness

Human Interest // April 11, 2018
Mom Raises Her 2-Year-Old Daughter in Prison Nursery: 'This Is My Second Chance'

Human Interest // April 11, 2018
Stranger on Plane Adopts Woman's Son After Chance Encounter: 'They Were Meant for Each Other'

Human Interest // April 11, 2018
Toddler Thriving After Getting World's Tiniest Heart Valve as Infant: We Knew 'She Could Die'

Health // April 10, 2018
Victim, 21, of Canadian Hockey Team Bus Crash to Save the Lives of Others Through Organ Donation

Human Interest // April 09, 2018
Bride-to-Be Who Died Weeks Before Her Wedding Saves Lives Through Organ Donation

Human Interest // April 06, 2018
19-Year-Old Brother Gets a Haircut to Match His Sister's 10-Inch Scar from Brain Tumor Surgery

Human Interest // April 06, 2018
Utah Bus Driver Styles 11-Year-Old Girl's Hair Every Morning After Mom Dies from Rare Illness

Human Interest // April 06, 2018
Mom of Toddler Who Is Allergic to Water Says Her Condition Is 'Getting Worse'

Human Interest // April 05, 2018
See the Emotional 'Full Circle' Moment Mom Holds Rainbow Baby After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy

Human Interest // April 05, 2018
California Family Gets $1.6 Million After 3-Year-Old Is Scarred by Bedbug Bites

Human Interest // April 05, 2018
This Man Lost 70 Lbs. After Mom's Health Crisis: I Knew I Had to 'Change Things'

Health // April 02, 2018
Wisconsin Teen Swept Away in Riptide While Trying to Save Parents: 'We're Never Gonna Move On'

Human Interest // April 02, 2018
Family Rallies Around 5-Year-Old with Disease That Causes Tumors to Grow All Over Her Body

Human Interest // March 29, 2018
Nebraska Woman, 24, Shares Emotional Story of Her Miscarriage to Show It's Okay to Talk About It

Human Interest // March 28, 2018
Woman Finds Epidural Needle in Her Spine 14 Years After Giving Birth: 'I'm Angry and Scared'

Human Interest // March 28, 2018
Husband Gives Emotional Account of His Wife's Fertility Struggles: 'I Wish It Could've Been Me'

Human Interest // March 27, 2018
Loving Husband's Detailed Morning Routine for Wife with Dementia Will Make You Cry

Human Interest // March 26, 2018
Minnesota Mom Who Struggled with Infertility Welcomes 7 Children After Winning IVF Cycle in Raffle

Human Interest // March 23, 2018
3-Year-Old Hospitalized with Severe Blisters After Playing with Toy Makeup Kit Begins Recovery

Human Interest // March 26, 2018
Utah Mom Opens Up About Death of Baby Girl Born with 'Defective' Heart: 'It Was Excruciating'

Human Interest // March 22, 2018
Georgia Woman Welcomes Miracle Rainbow Baby After 5 Miscarriages: 'She's Here and She's Real!'

Human Interest // March 20, 2018
Woman Loses Short-Term Memory After Allergic Reaction to Antibiotics: 'Everything Went Black'

Human Interest // April 02, 2018
Maryland Mom Gives Birth to Baby Girl in Pickup Truck: 'It Was Like a Scene Out of the Movies'

Human Interest // March 20, 2018
