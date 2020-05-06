Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is an American actress. She is the daughter of singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Ross got her big break on UPN and The CW's Girlfriends from 2000 to 2008. Since 2014, she has played Rainbow Johnson in ABC's Black-ish and its spinoffs, earning five Emmy nominations for her performance.
Full Name
Tracee Joy Silberstein
Hometown
Los Angeles
traceeellisross
TraceeEllisRoss
Born
10/29/1972
Age
49

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross's father?

Tracee Ellis Ross's father is music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. He used to manage Chaka Khan, Billy Preston, and Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, among others.

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross married to?

Tracee Ellis Ross has never been married. She told Marie Claire she is open to the idea, "but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross's mother?

Tracee Ellis Ross's mom is legendary Motown singer and Oscar-nominated actress Diana Ross. She was the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s before going solo.

