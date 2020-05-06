Tracee Ellis Ross
- Full Name
- Tracee Joy Silberstein
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- traceeellisross
- TraceeEllisRoss
- Born
- 10/29/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- Who is Tracee Ellis Ross's father?
Tracee Ellis Ross's father is music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. He used to manage Chaka Khan, Billy Preston, and Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, among others.
- Who is Tracee Ellis Ross married to?
Tracee Ellis Ross has never been married. She told Marie Claire she is open to the idea, "but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."
- Who is Tracee Ellis Ross's mother?
Tracee Ellis Ross's mom is legendary Motown singer and Oscar-nominated actress Diana Ross. She was the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s before going solo.