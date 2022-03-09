Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling is an actress, TV personality and author. She rose to fame in the 1990s in made-for-TV movies and as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, a teen drama series produced by her father, Aaron Spelling. She also starred in the VH1 sitcom So Notorious in 2006 and Oxygen's reality series Tori & Dean: Inn Love with her husband Dean McDermott from 2007 to 2013. In 2008, she released her best-selling autobiography sTORI Telling, followed by her second book, Mommywood, in 2009. She reprised the role of Donna in FOX's BH90210 reboot in 2019.
Tori Spelling
Full Name
Victoria Davey Spelling
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
instagram
torispelling
twitter
torispelling
Born
05/16/1973
Age
48

FAQs

Who is Tori Spelling’s husband?

Tori Spelling is married to actor and reality TV star Dean McDermott, who she met in McDermott's native Canada in 2005 while filming the TV movie 'Mind Over Murder.' They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006, but in 2014, McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling. Spelling was previously married to writer and actor Charlie Shahnaian from 2004 to 2006.

How many kids does Tori Spelling have?

The actress has five children with her husband, McDermott. In 2007, she gave birth to their first child, Liam, and in June 2008, they welcomed their second child Stella. Spelling had her third child, Hattie, in 2011, and sons Finn in 2012 and Beau in 2017.

What is Tori Spelling doing now?

Spelling was featured in seasons 1 and 2 of 'Bigger' on BET+. In 2019, she reprised the role of Donna Martin in 'BH90210' and appeared on 'The Masked Singer' as the Unicorn.

Most Recent

Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling and Their Daughters 'Fierce' and 'Strong' on International Women's Day
The actor posted a tribute to his wife in honor of International Women's Day
Tori Spelling Admits She 'Never Saw Every Room' in 2 Years Living at Her Parents' Famous Mansion
The 56,000 sq. ft. estate, known as The Manor and once owned by the late Aaron Spelling, was recently listed for sale by its current owners, asking $165 million
Tori Spelling Says Her Mother Hosted a Party for Prince Charles in the Mansion She Grew Up in
"The first party, and one of her only parties, was for Prince Charles," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled of her mom hosting the event
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Aaron Spelling's Record-Breaking Former L.A. Mansion for Sale for $165 Million — See Inside!
The famed producer and father of Tori Spelling once owned the palatial home with his wife, Candy, who sold the property in 2011
Tori Spelling Praises 13-Year-Old Daughter Stella's Full-Face Valentine's Day Look: 'So Talented'
"I'm so proud of you baby!!!!!" Tori Spelling commented on her daughter's Instagram showing off her Valentine's Day makeup
More Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling Decided to Get Her Breast Implants Redone Because Her Daughter Was 'Concerned'
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star realized that “for health reasons” it was a good idea to switch them out, amid advisories from the FDA that older implants could lead to complications
Tori Spelling Says 'It's Hard to Deal With' Negative Social Media Comments: 'I'm Human'
"I've been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point," the actress revealed
Tori Spelling Reveals She's Still Battling COVID After 8 Days: 'When Does This Get Better'
Dean McDermott Feared He Would Be Put on Ventilator While Sick with COVID
Tori Spelling Reveals Her Entire Family Has COVID: 'We Are Right in the Thick of It'
Tori Spelling Poses with the Kids as Husband Dean McDermott Says He's 'Sick as a Dog with Pneumonia'
Tori Spelling Saved All Her Pre-Motherhood Size 24 Jeans: 'They're Like an Art Collection Now'

"It breaks my heart," Tori Spelling says in a clip from Monday's return of MTV's Messyness, revealing she's saved her size 24 jeans that no longer fit

