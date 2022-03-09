Who is Tori Spelling’s husband?

Tori Spelling is married to actor and reality TV star Dean McDermott, who she met in McDermott's native Canada in 2005 while filming the TV movie 'Mind Over Murder.' They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006, but in 2014, McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling. Spelling was previously married to writer and actor Charlie Shahnaian from 2004 to 2006.

How many kids does Tori Spelling have?

The actress has five children with her husband, McDermott. In 2007, she gave birth to their first child, Liam, and in June 2008, they welcomed their second child Stella. Spelling had her third child, Hattie, in 2011, and sons Finn in 2012 and Beau in 2017.

What is Tori Spelling doing now?