Zendaya Supports Tom Holland by Seeing His New Movie Uncharted in Theaters: 'Woop Woop'
Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which has been No. 1 at the box office for the past two weekends
Tom Holland's Uncharted Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row
Uncharted has made $83.4 million in theaters throughout Canada and the United States in the past two weeks
Naomi Watts Says She Is 'So Happy' for Her The Impossible Son Tom Holland's 'Outstanding Career'
"I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career," Naomi Watts said
Tom Holland on Possible Euphoria Cameo as an Extra: 'Maybe I Am and You Just Don't Know'
Some Euphoria fans believe Tom Holland might have made a cameo in the most recent episode as an audience member watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) school play
See All 3 Spider-Men Recreate Hilarious Spider-Man Meme for No Way Home Home Release
"Of course, we got THE meme," Sony Pictures tweeted with the hilarious shot of Spider Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire
Tom Holland Reveals One of the Spider-Man Actors in No Way Home Wore a 'Fake' Butt on Set
"Now everybody is going back out [to the theater] to try to find the fake ass," Seth Meyers told Tom Holland of his Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal