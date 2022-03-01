Tom Holland

Most Recent

Zendaya Supports Tom Holland by Seeing His New Movie Uncharted in Theaters: 'Woop Woop'
Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which has been No. 1 at the box office for the past two weekends
Tom Holland's Uncharted Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row
Uncharted has made $83.4 million in theaters throughout Canada and the United States in the past two weeks
Naomi Watts Says She Is 'So Happy' for Her The Impossible Son Tom Holland's 'Outstanding Career'
"I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career," Naomi Watts said
Tom Holland on Possible Euphoria Cameo as an Extra: 'Maybe I Am and You Just Don't Know'
Some Euphoria fans believe Tom Holland might have made a cameo in the most recent episode as an audience member watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) school play
See All 3 Spider-Men Recreate Hilarious Spider-Man Meme for No Way Home Home Release
"Of course, we got THE meme," Sony Pictures tweeted with the hilarious shot of Spider Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire
Tom Holland Reveals One of the Spider-Man Actors in No Way Home Wore a 'Fake' Butt on Set
"Now everybody is going back out [to the theater] to try to find the fake ass," Seth Meyers told Tom Holland of his Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal
Advertisement

More Tom Holland

Simu Liu Reveals the Voice Message Tom Holland Left Him After Watching Shang-Chi
The Spider-Man star left Simu Liu a voicemail praising his acting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film
Tom Holland on How Zendaya Reacted to His Uncharted Stunts: 'What on Earth is This Movie About?'
Uncharted hit the U.S. box office on Friday, soaring with a $44.1 million opening weekend
Tom Holland Continues His Winning Streak at the Box Office with Uncharted's $44.1 Million Opening
Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'
Tom Holland Shuts Down Rumors That He Bought a House in London with Zendaya: 'Completely False'
See a First Look at Ryan Seacrest Dressed Up as Spider-Man in Live's Annual Post-Oscars Celebration
Tom Holland Secretly Worked as a Bartender in London to Get into His Uncharted Character

"I went to a bartending school," Holland revealed during an interview promoting Uncharted

All Tom Holland

Zendaya Supports Tom Holland by Seeing His New Movie Uncharted in Theaters: 'Woop Woop'
Movies // March 01, 2022
Tom Holland's Uncharted Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row
Movies // February 28, 2022
Naomi Watts Says She Is 'So Happy' for Her The Impossible Son Tom Holland's 'Outstanding Career'
Movies // February 24, 2022
Tom Holland on Possible Euphoria Cameo as an Extra: 'Maybe I Am and You Just Don't Know'
TV // February 23, 2022
See All 3 Spider-Men Recreate Hilarious Spider-Man Meme for No Way Home Home Release
Movies // February 23, 2022
Tom Holland Reveals One of the Spider-Man Actors in No Way Home Wore a 'Fake' Butt on Set
Movies // February 22, 2022
Simu Liu Reveals the Voice Message Tom Holland Left Him After Watching Shang-Chi
Movies // February 22, 2022
Tom Holland on How Zendaya Reacted to His Uncharted Stunts: 'What on Earth is This Movie About?'
Movies // February 22, 2022
Tom Holland Continues His Winning Streak at the Box Office with Uncharted's $44.1 Million Opening
Movies // February 21, 2022
Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'
Movies // February 18, 2022
Tom Holland Shuts Down Rumors That He Bought a House in London with Zendaya: 'Completely False'
Home // February 18, 2022
See a First Look at Ryan Seacrest Dressed Up as Spider-Man in Live's Annual Post-Oscars Celebration
TV // February 18, 2022
Tom Holland Secretly Worked as a Bartender in London to Get into His Uncharted Character
Movies // February 17, 2022
Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands in Complementary Outfits En Route to Uncharted Screening
Movies // February 17, 2022
Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Passes Avatar at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Movies // February 15, 2022
The 'Sweet' Way Andrew Garfield's 'Spider Brothers' Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire Showed Support After Oscar Nod
Movies // February 12, 2022
Zendaya Texted Tati Gabrielle While She Was Filming Uncharted: Tom Holland Says 'You're Doing Super'
Movies // February 11, 2022
Tom Holland Says Being 'Hit by a Car' During Stunt on Set for Uncharted 'Was a Lot of Fun'
Movies // February 09, 2022
Mark Wahlberg Talks 'Chemistry' with Uncharted Costar Tom Holland: He's Like a 'Little Brother'
Movies // February 09, 2022
Tom Holland Reveals His One 'Regret' of Taking on Spider-Man Role After Andrew Garfield
Movies // February 06, 2022
Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless to Mock Tom Holland for Thinking He Gifted Him a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool
Movies // February 04, 2022
Tom Holland Gives 'Full Support' for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield: 'I Would Love' It
Movies // February 04, 2022
Million Dollar Wheels Trailer Gives an Inside Look at the Business of Selling Luxury Cars to Stars
TV // February 03, 2022
Tom Holland Says He Thought Massage Gun Mark Wahlberg Gifted Him Was for a 'Type of Self-Pleasure'
Movies // February 02, 2022
Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Unseat Avatar as Third Highest-Grossing Film at Domestic Box Office
Movies // February 01, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com