Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
People.com
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'
PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that the couple is engaged
Get a Closer Look at Zawe Ashton's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from Tom Hiddleston
The couple met and starred together in the play
Betrayal
on Broadway in 2019
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged Three Years After Starring on Broadway Together
The pair starred together in the play
Betrayal
on Broadway in 2019
Date Night! Tom Hiddleston Steps Out with Girlfriend Zawe Ashton at 2022 BAFTA Awards
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton made their romance red-carpet official back in September 2021 at the 74th annual Tony Awards
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline
The
Loki
actor and
The Marvels
actress co-starred in the 2019 play
Betrayal
and have been dating ever since
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Seemingly Confirm Relationship at the 2021 Tony Awards
The pair starred together in the 2019 revival of
Betrayal
Marvel's
Loki
Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+
Loki
, which premiered June 11 on Disney+, announced the news during the season one finale
Tom Hiddleston's Loki Makes Marvel Cinematic Universe History as First Openly Bisexual Character
Following the release of
Loki'
s third episode Wednesday, series director Kate Herron confirmed on Twitter that Loki's sexuality is now MCU canon
Loki
's Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Filming with Drama School Buddy Tom Hiddleston: 'The Best Fun'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates
Thor
's 10-Year Anniversary in Throwback Photo with Tom Hiddleston
Loki
Is Almost Here! Marvel Releases New 'Special Look' Teaser Ahead of Series' Premiere
Tom Hiddleston on Why He Stepped Back from Acting: It Was 'a Moment of Consideration'
See Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Trade Jabs in Action- and Wit-Packed New Trailer for
Loki
Loki
premieres June 11 on Disney+
Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Marvel Studios'
Loki
and
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Tom Hiddleston Returns as the Mischievous Villain in First Trailer for
Loki
Series
Tom Hiddleston Gives a Voice to the World's Weird and Wild Nocturnal Creatures in New Show
Jake Gyllenhaal, Laura Linney and
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
All Nab 2020 Tony Nominations
Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'
Movies
//
March 17, 2022
Get a Closer Look at Zawe Ashton's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from Tom Hiddleston
Style
//
March 17, 2022
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged Three Years After Starring on Broadway Together
Movies
//
March 17, 2022
Date Night! Tom Hiddleston Steps Out with Girlfriend Zawe Ashton at 2022 BAFTA Awards
Movies
//
March 14, 2022
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline
Movies
//
March 17, 2022
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Seemingly Confirm Relationship at the 2021 Tony Awards
Movies
//
September 27, 2021
Marvel's
Loki
Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+
TV
//
July 14, 2021
Tom Hiddleston's Loki Makes Marvel Cinematic Universe History as First Openly Bisexual Character
TV
//
June 23, 2021
Loki
's Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Filming with Drama School Buddy Tom Hiddleston: 'The Best Fun'
TV
//
June 09, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates
Thor
's 10-Year Anniversary in Throwback Photo with Tom Hiddleston
Movies
//
May 13, 2021
Loki
Is Almost Here! Marvel Releases New 'Special Look' Teaser Ahead of Series' Premiere
TV
//
May 04, 2021
Tom Hiddleston on Why He Stepped Back from Acting: It Was 'a Moment of Consideration'
Movies
//
April 12, 2021
See Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Trade Jabs in Action- and Wit-Packed New Trailer for
Loki
TV
//
April 05, 2021
Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Marvel Studios'
Loki
and
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
TV
//
February 24, 2021
Tom Hiddleston Returns as the Mischievous Villain in First Trailer for
Loki
Series
TV
//
December 11, 2020
Tom Hiddleston Gives a Voice to the World's Weird and Wild Nocturnal Creatures in New Show
Pets
//
December 04, 2020
Jake Gyllenhaal, Laura Linney and
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
All Nab 2020 Tony Nominations
Theater
//
October 15, 2020
Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language
Celebrity
//
March 10, 2020
Owen Wilson Cast in Upcoming
Loki
Series on Disney+ Starring Tom Hiddleston
TV
//
January 31, 2020
Tom Hiddleston Is Getting Back Into Loki Shape for Disney+ Series: 'Prep Is Going Really Well'
TV
//
January 27, 2020
Superhero Swap! Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Dress Up as Each Other's Characters for Halloween
Movies
//
October 31, 2019
Is Taylor Swift Revealing Details of Her Split with Tom Hiddleston on
Lover
? Here's Why Fans Think So
Music
//
August 23, 2019
Tom Hiddleston Tears Up in the Moody First Look at Broadway's
Betrayal
Theater
//
August 09, 2019
Tom Hiddleston Is Making His Broadway Debut in Revival of the Play
Betrayal
Movies
//
June 27, 2019
Tom Hiddleston Reveals the Surprising Connection That Helped Him Land the Role of Loki in
Thor
Movies
//
June 25, 2019
Tom Hiddleston
