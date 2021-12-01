Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Tom Ford Says 'It's Been Hard' After Death of Husband: 'I Keep Thinking ... I Have to Call Richard'
Tom Ford's husband, Richard Buckley, died in September of natural causes following a long illness
Tom Ford Compares Watching House of Gucci to Weathering a Storm: 'I Had Lived Through a Hurricane'
The fashion designer was the rising creative director of the brand in the 1990s and is portrayed briefly in the film
What to Know About the 2021 CFDA Awards, from Emily Blunt's Hosting Gig to Zendaya's Big Honor
The Council of Fashion Designers of America's annual awards returns to an in-person event on Nov. 10
Air Mail Publishes Posthumous Column by Richard Buckley Recounting His First Date with Tom Ford
Designer Tom Ford initially met his husband Richard Buckley in 1986 at a fashion show, and the pair eventually wed in 2014
Stella McCartney Leads Tributes as Fashion Industry Mourns Tom Ford's Late Husband Richard Buckley
Fashion insiders remember the renowned editor Richard Buckley after his passing at age 72
Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72
Richard Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist, "died of natural causes after a long illness," according to a statement from Tom Ford's representatives
More Tom Ford

Rita Wilson Recalls Being Named the Worst Dressed of 2010 'with Gaga's Meat Dress' at 2021 Emmys
"I consider it a victory," Rita Wilson said about her "worst dressed" look at 2010's awards show, while on the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Did Addison Rae Borrow Kourtney Kardashian's Tom Ford-Era Gucci Dress for the 2021 Met Gala?
She didn't...but the side-by-side comparison is pretty compelling
Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates '90s Tom Ford Suit for Addison Rae and Gives Her Advice About Fame
40 Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy
No, Tom Ford Didn't Call Melania Trump a 'Glorified Escort' with 'Bad Taste in Men' — but a Viral Tweet Claimed Otherwise
Amal Clooney's Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a 'Total Exaggeration': Source
Inside Fergie's Awkward Moment at the TrevorLIVE Gala: 'It Was a Gag That Fell Flat' Says Rep

Why the "M.I.L.F. $" singer crashed the stage at an L.A. fundraiser Sunday night

