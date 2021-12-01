Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Tom Ford
Tom Ford
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Tom Ford Says 'It's Been Hard' After Death of Husband: 'I Keep Thinking ... I Have to Call Richard'
Tom Ford's husband, Richard Buckley, died in September of natural causes following a long illness
Read More
Tom Ford Compares Watching
House of Gucci
to Weathering a Storm: 'I Had Lived Through a Hurricane'
The fashion designer was the rising creative director of the brand in the 1990s and is portrayed briefly in the film
Read More
What to Know About the 2021 CFDA Awards, from Emily Blunt's Hosting Gig to Zendaya's Big Honor
The Council of Fashion Designers of America's annual awards returns to an in-person event on Nov. 10
Read More
Air Mail
Publishes Posthumous Column by Richard Buckley Recounting His First Date with Tom Ford
Designer Tom Ford initially met his husband Richard Buckley in 1986 at a fashion show, and the pair eventually wed in 2014
Read More
Stella McCartney Leads Tributes as Fashion Industry Mourns Tom Ford's Late Husband Richard Buckley
Fashion insiders remember the renowned editor Richard Buckley after his passing at age 72
Read More
Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72
Richard Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist, "died of natural causes after a long illness," according to a statement from Tom Ford's representatives
Read More
Rita Wilson Recalls Being Named the Worst Dressed of 2010 'with Gaga's Meat Dress' at 2021 Emmys
"I consider it a victory," Rita Wilson said about her "worst dressed" look at 2010's awards show, while on the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Did Addison Rae Borrow Kourtney Kardashian's Tom Ford-Era Gucci Dress for the 2021 Met Gala?
She didn't...but the side-by-side comparison is pretty compelling
Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates '90s Tom Ford Suit for Addison Rae and Gives Her Advice About Fame
40 Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy
No, Tom Ford Didn't Call Melania Trump a 'Glorified Escort' with 'Bad Taste in Men' — but a Viral Tweet Claimed Otherwise
Amal Clooney's Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a 'Total Exaggeration': Source
Inside Fergie's Awkward Moment at the TrevorLIVE Gala: 'It Was a Gag That Fell Flat' Says Rep
Why the "M.I.L.F. $" singer crashed the stage at an L.A. fundraiser Sunday night
Latina Models Slayed At Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Walk the Tom Ford Runway, Plus How the Rest of the Kardashian-Jenners Kicked Off Fashion Week
Billie Lourd's Custom Tom Ford Dress Is a Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia
Tom Ford Has Worn a Cowboy Hat and Jeans Recently
Tom Ford Declined to Dress Melania Trump 'Years Ago': 'She's Not Necessarily My Image'
Tom Ford Says 'It's Been Hard' After Death of Husband: 'I Keep Thinking ... I Have to Call Richard'
Style
//
December 01, 2021
Tom Ford Compares Watching
House of Gucci
to Weathering a Storm: 'I Had Lived Through a Hurricane'
Style
//
November 29, 2021
What to Know About the 2021 CFDA Awards, from Emily Blunt's Hosting Gig to Zendaya's Big Honor
Style
//
November 09, 2021
Air Mail
Publishes Posthumous Column by Richard Buckley Recounting His First Date with Tom Ford
Style
//
September 27, 2021
Stella McCartney Leads Tributes as Fashion Industry Mourns Tom Ford's Late Husband Richard Buckley
Style
//
September 21, 2021
Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72
Style
//
September 21, 2021
Rita Wilson Recalls Being Named the Worst Dressed of 2010 'with Gaga's Meat Dress' at 2021 Emmys
Style
//
September 19, 2021
Did Addison Rae Borrow Kourtney Kardashian's Tom Ford-Era Gucci Dress for the 2021 Met Gala?
Style
//
September 14, 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates '90s Tom Ford Suit for Addison Rae and Gives Her Advice About Fame
Style
//
May 16, 2021
40 Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy
Parents
//
February 16, 2022
No, Tom Ford Didn't Call Melania Trump a 'Glorified Escort' with 'Bad Taste in Men' — but a Viral Tweet Claimed Otherwise
Politics
//
March 20, 2019
Amal Clooney's Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a 'Total Exaggeration': Source
Style
//
May 16, 2018
Inside Fergie's Awkward Moment at the TrevorLIVE Gala: 'It Was a Gag That Fell Flat' Says Rep
Music
//
December 04, 2017
Latina Models Slayed At Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Chica
//
September 07, 2017
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Walk the Tom Ford Runway, Plus How the Rest of the Kardashian-Jenners Kicked Off Fashion Week
Style
//
September 07, 2017
Billie Lourd's Custom Tom Ford Dress Is a Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia
Style
//
April 13, 2017
Tom Ford Has Worn a Cowboy Hat and Jeans Recently
Style
//
December 09, 2016
Tom Ford Declined to Dress Melania Trump 'Years Ago': 'She's Not Necessarily My Image'
Style
//
December 01, 2016
Tom Ford Would Never Be Caught Dead in Flip Flops: 'Sandals in the City Drives Me Crazy'
Style
//
November 18, 2016
How Tom Ford Found 'Love at First Sight'— and Makes His 30-Year Relationship Last
Movies
//
November 17, 2016
How Tom Ford Cast Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in
Nocturnal Animals
Movies
//
November 17, 2016
Tom Ford on His 'Devastating' Departure from Gucci: 'I Felt Like I Had No Voice'
Style
//
November 16, 2016
Tom Ford's Painful Memories of Childhood Bullying: 'I Was Absolutely Tortured'
Movies
//
November 16, 2016
Watch the Full-Length Trailer for Tom Ford's
Nocturnal Animals
with Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams
Movies
//
September 15, 2016
See a Sneak Peek at Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams in Tom Ford's New Thriller
Nocturnal Animals
Movies
//
September 14, 2016
