Thandie Newton Recalls 'Nightmare' Scene with Tom Cruise on M:I 2 Set: 'He Was Really Stressed'

The actress added that she had the "most extraordinary time" making the 2000 action movie, and that Tom Cruise "wasn't horrible"
15 of Tom Cruise's Dreamiest Throwback Photos in Honor of His Birthday

From being an Outsider to becoming Top Gun, the Mission Impossible star turns 58 on July 3, 2020 
Val Kilmer Recalls When He Pranked Tom Cruise on Top Gun with Expensive Champagne to 'Break the Ice'

Val Kilmer wanted to get closer with Tom Cruise with a "small prank" on set
Top Gun 2 Release Delayed Until Christmas While A Quiet Place 2 Is Set For Labor Day

Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II join the long list of movies with new release dates
Tom Cruise Paid for Glen Powell to Get His Pilot's License After Working on Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell costar in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick
Elisabeth Moss Says She Was 'Confused' by Past Rumors That She Was Engaged to Tom Cruise

Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise have been connected over their shared Scientology beliefs
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 Halts Filming in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in Country

Italian authorities have banned people in the country from gathering in public and private as 229 cases of the coronavirus were reported
Tom Cruise Crashed Kate Hudson's House and More Insanely Epic Celebrity Party Stories

Live vicariously through these star tales of joy and mayhem
Justin Bieber Doubles Down on Claim He Could Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight in Hilarious Carpool Karaoke

Kirk Douglas, Dove Cameron, Jennifer Aniston and More Stars Who Changed Their Names Before Hitting it Big

27 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names

Glen Powell Raves Over Working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick: 'He’s the Man!'

New Photos! See the Hot New Costars Taking to the Sky with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

See the Hot New Costars Taking to the Sky with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

17 Terrifying Stories from Actors Who Were Injured in Scary On-Set Accidents

Movie sets really can turn into living nightmares when risky stunts and unpredictable locations go awry

Welcome to Insta, Matthew McConaughey! Looking Back on Stars' Very First Instagrams

The Best Celebrity Debuts on Instagram

Celebrity // November 04, 2019
Tom and Son Connor Cruise Likely in London to Attend Scientology Event Together: Source

Movies // October 14, 2019
Inside Connor Cruise’s Life Now: A Relationship with a Fellow Scientologist and His Close Bond with Dad Tom

Movies // October 14, 2019
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor, 24, Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside the Actor in London

Movies // October 12, 2019
Birthday Boy Jason Priestley, Jennifer Lopez and More Members of the 'Stars We Can't Believe Are 50' Club: Who Else Is AARP-Eligible?

50 and Thriving! Can You Believe These Gorgeous Stars Are AARP-Eligible?

Celebrity // August 28, 2019
Kirsten Dunst Still Thinks Her Kiss with Brad Pitt 25 Years Ago Was 'Gross'

Movies // August 22, 2019
Kirsten Dunst Says Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Treated Her 'Like a Little Sister' on 1994 Movie Set

Movies // August 16, 2019
WATCH: Bill Hader Morphs Into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen in Viral Deepfake Video

Movies // August 13, 2019
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Turned Down Tom Cruise's Role in Jerry Maguire — and Regrets It!

Movies // August 08, 2019
Top Gun's Kelly McGillis Wasn't Asked to Return for the Sequel: 'My Priorities in Life Changed'

Movies // July 29, 2019
Quentin Tarantino Almost Cast Tom Cruise in Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Role

Movies // July 24, 2019
Top Gun's Val Kilmer Speaks at the United Nations in New York City After Throat Cancer Battle

Movies // July 22, 2019
People Now: Ramona Singer Accuses Luann De Lesseps of Drinking on RHONY Plus More "Housewives" Recap - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // July 19, 2019
Tom Cruise Revives Tropic Thunder Character and Reveals the Secret Behind Those Dance Moves

Movies // July 19, 2019
Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Comic-Con and Debuts the First Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

Movies // July 19, 2019
Jon Hamm Says Top Gun: Maverick Is 'Mind-Blowing': New Footage 'Is Out of This World'

Movies // July 17, 2019
Born on the 4th of July! All the Stars Celebrating Birthdays Today

Celebrity // July 04, 2019
Berlin's Terry Nunn on Her New Music Video, Going on Tour and Top Gun 2

Music // June 24, 2019
Miles Teller Admits He’s 'Trying' to Keep Up with Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2: 'It Is Difficult'

Movies // June 18, 2019
Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Just Playing' About Challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC Fight: 'He'd Whoop My A—'

Music // June 12, 2019
Dick Van Dyke Vows to 'Defend' Angela Lansbury After Another Actor Challenges Her to a Fight

Movies // June 11, 2019
Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to UFC Fight: 'If You Don't Take This ... You're Scared'

Music // June 10, 2019
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Kids': Inside Their Very Private Lives and Scientology Connections

Movies // March 27, 2019
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Opens Up About Scientology: It’s ‘Exactly What I Needed’

Movies // March 26, 2019
Maverick's Still Got It! Jennifer Connelly Praises Tom Cruise After He Recreated Top Gun Motorcycle Scene

Movies // February 08, 2019
