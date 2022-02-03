Todd Chrisley

Todd Chrisley is an American reality television personality. He is best known for starring in the reality television series about his family, Chrisley Knows Best (2014-Present), as well as its spinoff series Growing Up Chrisley (2019-Present).
Todd Chrisley
Full Name
Michael Todd Chrisley
Hometown
Georgia
instagram
toddchrisley
twitter
toddchrisley
Notable Projects
Chrisley Knows Best
Born
04/06/1969
Age
53

FAQs

What does Todd Chrisley do for a living?

Before starring in the television series 'Chrisley Knows Best,' Todd Chrisley made his fortune with Chrisley Asset Management, a Georgia real estate company.

Where does Todd Chrisley live?

Since 2019, Todd Chrisley and his family have lived in Nashville.

How many children does Todd Chrisley have?

Todd Chrisley has five children. He has two children with his first wife, Teresa Terry, and three children with his second wife, Julie Chrisley.

How did Todd Chrisley break his leg?

In 2019, Todd Chrisley broke his leg when he was running by his pool in the rain. The break required surgery to repair.

Who was Todd Chrisley's first wife?

Before marrying current wife Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley was married to his first wife, Teresa Terry.

