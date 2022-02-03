Todd Chrisley
- Full Name
- Michael Todd Chrisley
- Hometown
- Georgia
- toddchrisley
- Notable Projects
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Born
- 04/06/1969
- Age
- 53
FAQs
- What does Todd Chrisley do for a living?
Before starring in the television series 'Chrisley Knows Best,' Todd Chrisley made his fortune with Chrisley Asset Management, a Georgia real estate company.
- Where does Todd Chrisley live?
Since 2019, Todd Chrisley and his family have lived in Nashville.
- How many children does Todd Chrisley have?
Todd Chrisley has five children. He has two children with his first wife, Teresa Terry, and three children with his second wife, Julie Chrisley.
- How did Todd Chrisley break his leg?
In 2019, Todd Chrisley broke his leg when he was running by his pool in the rain. The break required surgery to repair.
- Who was Todd Chrisley's first wife?
Before marrying current wife Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley was married to his first wife, Teresa Terry.