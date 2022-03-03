Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is a popular American actor. His breakthrough role came in 2017's award-winning film, Call Me by Your Name. His performance earned him the honor of becoming the youngest Acadamy Award nominee for Best Actor in almost 80 years. Chalamet has also earned other award nominations for his roles in Beautiful Boy and Lady Bird.
Timothée Chalamet
Full Name
Timothée Chalamet
Hometown
Manhattan, New York, NY
instagram
tchalamet
twitter
RealChalamet
Notable Projects
Call Me by Your Name
Born
12/27/1995
Age
26

FAQs

How tall is Timothée Chalamet?

According to his IMDB biography, Timothée Chalamet is 5 foot 10.

How do you pronounce Timothée Chalamet’s name?

Timothée Chalamet revealed that although his first name is "supposed to" be pronounced "Tim-o-tay" he often goes by how it sounds— "Timothy". His last name is pronounced Shal-uh-may.

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating?

Despite rumors in 2021 that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were back together, there has been no confirmation on this. Chalamet is presumably single at this time.

Where did Timothée Chalamet go to college?

Timothée Chalamet studied at Columbia University in New York for one year. He then enrolled at NYU Gallatin

