Timothée Chalamet
- Full Name
- Timothée Chalamet
- Hometown
- Manhattan, New York, NY
- tchalamet
- RealChalamet
- Notable Projects
- Call Me by Your Name
- Born
- 12/27/1995
- Age
- 26
FAQs
- How tall is Timothée Chalamet?
According to his IMDB biography, Timothée Chalamet is 5 foot 10.
- How do you pronounce Timothée Chalamet’s name?
Timothée Chalamet revealed that although his first name is "supposed to" be pronounced "Tim-o-tay" he often goes by how it sounds— "Timothy". His last name is pronounced Shal-uh-may.
- Who is Timothée Chalamet dating?
Despite rumors in 2021 that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were back together, there has been no confirmation on this. Chalamet is presumably single at this time.
- Where did Timothée Chalamet go to college?
Timothée Chalamet studied at Columbia University in New York for one year. He then enrolled at NYU Gallatin