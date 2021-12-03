Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw is an American country music singer and actor. He rose to fame after the release of his second album, Not a Moment Too Soon (1994), which featured five singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, including the number one hits "Don't Take the Girl" and "Not a Moment Too Soon." McGraw has had 12 studio albums reach number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and 30 singles reach number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His most famous songs include "I Like It, I Love It," "It's Your Love" (featuring Faith Hill), "Just to See You Smile," "Something Like That," "My Best Friend," "My Next Thirty Years," "Live Like You Were Dying," "I Need You" (featuring Faith Hill), "Highway Don't Care" (featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), and "Humble and Kind." McGraw has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music awards, and 11 Country Music Association awards. As an actor, McGraw has appeared in films like Friday Night Lights (2004), Flicka (2006), The Blind Side (2009), Country Strong (2010) and Tomorrowland (2015) and on the television series 1883 (2021-Present). He is also known for being the son of professional baseball player Tug McGraw and for his high-profile marriage to fellow country music singer Faith Hill (since 1996).
Tim McGraw
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Tim McGraw Posts Heartfelt Note for Daughter Grace's Birthday: 'You Inspire Me Every Day'
"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart!" wrote McGraw alongside a selfie posted to social media
Faith Hill Surprises Tim McGraw with a Birthday Serenade While He Warms Up for a Show
Tim McGraw got a special pre-show surprise from his wife, band, and crew in honor of his 55th birthday on Sunday
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Cutest Family Pictures
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. See their cutest family moments with their girls 
Tim McGraw Reveals His Rule to Becoming a 'Great Artist': 'Know Who You Are'
Clint Black's series Talking in Circles with Clint Black will premiere its second season on March 12
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Enjoy a Date Night as Presenters at the 2022 SAG Awards
The celebrity couple presented for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday
A Guide to Every Yellowstone Prequel and Spinoff Series, Including 1883, 1932, 6666
Here's everything you need to know about the expansion of Paramount's neo-Western series, Yellowstone
Advertisement

More Tim McGraw

Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets More Episodes, New 1932 Series on Dutton Family's Origins Announced
News of 1883's extension and new Yellowstone spinoff series, 1932, was announced Tuesday
Watch Tim McGraw Serenade Stephen Colbert with Performance of 'Tiny Dancer' — All from His Seat!
The country singer performed a cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" during his appearance on The Late Show
Rita Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Pal Faith Hill Ahead of Her 1883 Appearance
Rita Wilson to Guest Star on 1883 Alongside Longtime Friends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Tom Hanks Appears in 1883's Second Episode — How Tim McGraw Asked His Longtime Friend to Make a Cameo
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Proud Parents of 3 Daughters: All About Their Girls
1883, The Blindside, and More of Tim McGraw's Acting Credits Through the Years

In addition to a successful music career, the country singer has held a number of TV and movie roles since 1997

All Tim McGraw

Yellowstone Prequel: See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Action-Packed New Trailer for 1883
TV // December 03, 2021
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Star in Trailer for Highly Anticipated Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Watch
TV // November 07, 2021
All the Celebs and Companies Ready for Christmas Right Now
Celebrity // November 03, 2021
Tim McGraw Recounts His Romantic Proposal to Wife Faith Hill on 25th Anniversary: 'Best Day of My Life'
Country // October 06, 2021
Tim McGraw Says 'I Wouldn't Change Anything for the World' in Birthday Tribute to Faith Hill
Country // September 21, 2021
Tim McGraw Recalls Moment He 'Went Straight' to Faith Hill to Help Him Get Sober: 'Changed My Life'
Country // August 26, 2021
Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Addiction Issues: 'I Survived Me'
Music // August 18, 2021
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey, 19, Makes Acting Debut in Her Dad's New Music Video
Country // August 14, 2021
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott Cast in Yellowstone Prequel Series, 1883
TV // August 04, 2021
Dolly Parton Hilariously Reflects on Her Movie Career: 'I Made a Better Whore Than a Secretary'
Movies // July 21, 2021
Tim McGraw Is a 'Proud Pop' After Daughter Maggie Earns Master's Degree: 'Such Admiration'
Country // June 15, 2021
Faith Hill Celebrates Husband Tim McGraw's Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My One and Only'
Country // May 01, 2021
It's Taurus Season! From The Rock to Lizzo, Check Out These Taurus Celebrities
Celebrity // April 20, 2021
A-Listed! The Most Expensive Celebrity Homes Bought and Sold So Far in 2021
Home // March 28, 2021
Tim McGraw Says It's 'Beautiful' and 'Sad' Watching His Daughters Age: 'They Grow So Fast'
Country // March 03, 2021
Keith Urban Recalls 'Trainwreck' That Ensued When He Forgot the Guitar Solo in 'Highway Don't Care'
Country // March 03, 2021
Garrett Hedlund Admits He 'Can't Handle' Letting Son Cry It Out — and Tim McGraw Offers Advice
Parents // February 23, 2021
Garrett Hedlund on Tim McGraw Being Godfather to His and Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes: 'He's the Best'
Parents // February 19, 2021
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's $35 Million Private Island He Called 'Best Place on Earth' for Sale
Home // February 18, 2021
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Perform Unifying Anthem 'Undivided' During Inauguration Special
Country // January 21, 2021
Tim McGraw Says He Was a 'Little Apprehensive' About Taylor Swift Naming Her Debut Single After Him
Country // January 20, 2021
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Singing Together at Joe Biden Inauguration TV Special
Politics // January 19, 2021
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Call for Unity on New Duet 'Undivided': 'It's Not About Politics'
Country // January 13, 2021
Bruce Springsteen 'Always Remembers' How Tim McGraw Cheered Him Up After Losing a Grammy in 2003
Music // January 06, 2021
Winter Is Here! Tim McGraw Hosts a Very Game of Thrones Christmas Dinner with His 'Kiddos'
Country // December 22, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com