Tim McGraw is an American country music singer and actor. He rose to fame after the release of his second album, Not a Moment Too Soon (1994), which featured five singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, including the number one hits "Don't Take the Girl" and "Not a Moment Too Soon." McGraw has had 12 studio albums reach number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and 30 singles reach number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His most famous songs include "I Like It, I Love It," "It's Your Love" (featuring Faith Hill), "Just to See You Smile," "Something Like That," "My Best Friend," "My Next Thirty Years," "Live Like You Were Dying," "I Need You" (featuring Faith Hill), "Highway Don't Care" (featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), and "Humble and Kind." McGraw has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music awards, and 11 Country Music Association awards. As an actor, McGraw has appeared in films like Friday Night Lights (2004), Flicka (2006), The Blind Side (2009), Country Strong (2010) and Tomorrowland (2015) and on the television series 1883 (2021-Present). He is also known for being the son of professional baseball player Tug McGraw and for his high-profile marriage to fellow country music singer Faith Hill (since 1996).