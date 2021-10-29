Skip to content
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Share
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
George Clooney's 'Infamous' Batman Nipple Costume Up for Auction with Starting Bid of $40,000
George Clooney's famous Batman costume will be available as part of Heritage Auctions' Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction
Read More
Christina Ricci Says Jenna Ortega 'Is Incredible' as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Series
"It's such a great modern take on Wednesday," Christina Ricci said of Jenna Ortega's performance as Wednesday Addams, more than 30 years after she took on the role herself
Read More
Tim Burton Shares Reaction to Batman's Suit Adding Nipples After He Left Franchise: 'Go F— Yourselves'
Tim Burton recalled being told his tone was "too dark" for the franchise after 1992's
Batman Returns
Read More
Everything to Know About Netflix's Upcoming
Addams Family
Series,
Wednesday
From the actress in the titular role to the
Addams Family
alumni joining the cast, here's a complete breakdown of the Tim Burton series
Read More
Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Didn't Return for Third Batman Movie: 'I Just Can't Do It'
Michael Keaton dropped out of a third Batman movie after playing the DC superhero in 1989's
Batman
and 1992's
Batman Returns
Read More
Billie Eilish Cast as Sally in Live-to-Film Version of
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The "Happier Than Ever" singer will join Danny Elfman, who will reprise his role as Jack Skellington, for the live shows in Los Angeles
Read More
More Tim Burton
Tim Burton's Upcoming Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Rounds Out Its Main Cast
Jenna Ortega was previously announced as the titular character, while Catherine Zeta-Jones
and Luis Guzmán were tapped to guest-star as Wednesday Addams' parents
Jenna Ortega Cast as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series from Tim Burton
The new live-action series,
Wednesday
, was first announced in February
London Home of Hollywood Director Tim Burton Listed for $27 Million: See Inside!
Addams Family
TV Reboot in the Works with Tim Burton Directing: Reports
Dwayne Johnson Says Tim Burton Considered Him to Play Willy Wonka: 'Sure Meant a Helluva Lot to Me'
Helena Bonham Carter Says She and Ex Tim Burton Were 'Argumentative' Making
Sweeney Todd
The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter Shares Thoughts on Real-Life Royals Stepping Down at SAG Awards
The actress arrived with her
The Crown
costars, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty
Helena Bonham Carter Says She's 'Very Happy' After Tim Burton Split: 'You Get Bored of Grieving'
Joker
Review: Joaquin Phoenix Isn't Clowning Around as the Terrifying Batman Villain
Danny DeVito's Most Memorable Roles: From
Batman Returns
to
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Dumbo
First Reviews: Tim Burton's Remake Called 'a Beautiful and Whimsical Movie'
Dumbo
Flies Again! Everything We Know About Tim Burton's Live-Action Remake
All Tim Burton
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Turns 28! All the Actors Behind Your Favorite Voices in the Movie
Movies
//
October 29, 2021
Dumbo
Flies Again! See Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's Live-Action Reboot
Movies
//
June 13, 2018
Dumbo
's Back! Watch the Chilling First Trailer for Tim Burton's Live-Action Reboot
Movies
//
June 13, 2018
Tim Burton Justifies Lack of Diversity in
Miss Peregrine
by Saying the Film Didn't Need More Minority Characters
Movies
//
September 29, 2016
Tim Burton Supports His 'Really Happy' Friend Johnny Depp at Hollywood Vampires' Bucharest Show Amid Amber Heard Divorce
Celebrity
//
June 07, 2016
Helena Bonham Carter: I Wanted To Stick 'Handle With Care' Tape on My Forehead After Split from Tim Burton
Movies
//
May 05, 2016
Winona Ryder Confirms a
Beetlejuice
Sequel Is Happening – and Seems as Excited About It as the Rest of Us
TV
//
August 11, 2015
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton Split
Celebrity
//
May 25, 2022
Tim Burton Says
Beetlejuice
Sequel Is 'Closer Than Ever'
Movies
//
December 22, 2014
Jennifer Garner 'Looks Adoringly' at Husband Ben Affleck After Oscar Win
Celebrity
//
February 26, 2013
Jonathan Frid Dies,
Dark Shadows
Star Was 87
Celebrity
//
April 19, 2012
Perfect Pairs!
Archive
//
March 14, 2011
Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Her 7-Month-Old's Name
Parents
//
August 07, 2008
Helena Bonham Carter Has a Baby
Parents
//
December 16, 2007
Helena Bonham Carter & Tim Burton Expecting a Baby
Celebrity
//
August 08, 2007
Director Tim Burton's Ex Sues Him for Fraud
Celebrity
//
December 28, 2006
Tim Burton Riled over Sale by Ex Lisa Marie
Celebrity
//
March 06, 2005
Tim Burton's Art Complex
Celebrity
//
October 14, 1997
