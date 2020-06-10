TikTok

TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Breaks Down over Chase Hudson Drama: 'It Should Not Have Happened'

Charli D'Amelio said the situation was "handled completely immaturely, myself included"
TikTok Star Bryce Hall Shuts Down Rumor That Ex Addison Rae Is Pregnant

Fans have been hoping for an update on social media star Addison Rae, who hasn't posted on TikTok since the end of June
TikTok's Nessa Barrett Denounces 'Slut Shaming' amid Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Drama

"Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that," she tells PEOPLE
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Son Deacon, 16, to Release Debut Song 'Long Run'

The song — Deacon Phillippe's first-ever — features Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and is set to be released on Friday
Miley Cyrus Adorably Dances with Boyfriend Cody Simpson on TikTok: 'Let's Get Back to Werk'

"If we can’t get back to work..... let’s get back to WERK," Miley Cyrus captioned the video, synchronizing her dance moves with Cody Simpson
Teen Creates Imaginative TikTok Video for Disney - and Bob Iger, James Gunn and Sony Respond

Using a little Disney video magic, the teen showed off looks inspired by a Jedi, Ben 10 and Spider-Man — his "favorite heroes"
TikTok Star Bryce Hall Talks Potential Reconciliation With Ex Addison Rae: 'Have Hope'

"We've been hanging out a lot, recently," Bryce Hall said of fellow TikTok star Addison Rae
TikTok Star Sissy Sheridan Claims Her Face Mask Was Pierced to Her Ear: 'It Hurt So Bad'

"The lady pierced my ear on my mask and I can’t get it off," Sissy Sheridan said in a viral TikTok video
Judi Dench Says Filming TikTok Videos with Her Grandson 'Saved My Life' During Lockdown

Lizzo Details Everything She Eats in a Day on Her New Vegan Diet: 'I Feel Very Lit'

Hairspray Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay While Lip-Syncing Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16: 'You Will Always Be the Best Artist'

TikTok's Bryce Hall Says He's 'Learning' and Growing' After Arrest: 'I Will Make You Proud'

In a first-person narrative, Bryce Hall reflects on his May arrest and reveals how the experience has changed him for the better

Lizzo Shows Off Her Workout Routine Alongside a Message to 'Fat Shamers'

Health // June 10, 2020
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Reunite on TikTok 2 Months After Split

TV // June 10, 2020
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok Users Who Use Her Name to Diss 'Big Girls': 'That Is a Compliment'

Music // June 10, 2020
Another Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral on TikTok: 'Someone Messed Up'

Style // June 08, 2020
Jessica Alba Joined TikTok to Bond with Her Kids: 'I Wanted to Do Something They Were Into'

Parents // June 05, 2020
TikTok's Josh Richards Creates New 'Buddies Stronger Together' Hoodie to Benefit the NAACP

Style // June 03, 2020
TikTok Star Jaden Hossler's 'Hiatus' from Sway House Was Planned Before Arrest, Source Says

TV // June 01, 2020
TikTok's Tony Lopez Joins New Virtual Dating Show Date Drop: I Want a Girl I Can 'Vibe' with

TV // June 01, 2020
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Host At-Home Prom with Pauly DelVecchio and TikTok's Addison Rae

TV // May 29, 2020
TikTok Star Bryce Hall Returns to Social Media After Arrest: 'Be Grateful'

TV // May 29, 2020
Jason Derulo Sports Skintight Spider-Man Suit for 'Wipe It Down' TikTok — and Fans Are Thirsty

Music // May 26, 2020
TikTok's Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler Arrested and Charged with Drug Possession

TV // May 26, 2020
'So Bery Patient!' Celebrity Kids Doing the TikTok Patience Snack Challenge

Parents // May 26, 2020
Oh, Boy! Kel Mitchell Reveals the Sex of His Fourth Child on the Way in TikTok 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

Kel Mitchell Reveals the Sex of His Fourth Child on the Way in TikTok 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

Parents // May 26, 2020
Drake Bell Just Did the TikTok ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge with a Callback to His Nickelodeon Days

TV // May 26, 2020
People Are Finding Easter Eggs Hidden on Their Jeeps — See the Viral Videos!

Travel // May 25, 2020
TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Wants to Show It's 'Okay to Have Feelings' by Talking About Online Hate

TV // May 21, 2020
Donté Colley Reflects On Dancing in Doja Cat's 'Say So' Music Video: 'That Set Was So Much Fun'

Music // May 21, 2020
Watch Jason Derulo's Most Jaw-Dropping TikTok Videos (from Chipped Teeth to a Shaved Eyebrow)

Music // May 21, 2020
Watch Thomas Rhett's Adorable Daughter Ada James, 2½, Take on the Viral Snack TikTok Challenge: 'So Bery Patient'

Watch Thomas Rhett's Adorable Daughter Ada James, 2½, Take on the Viral Patience Snack Challenge

Parents // May 21, 2020
TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Launching New Podcast About Their Lives

TV // May 19, 2020
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fails the Viral Patience Snack TikTok Challenge

Parents // May 14, 2020
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Do TikTok Dance with Their Kids While Social Distancing

Parents // May 13, 2020
Kylie Jenner Teaches Daughter Stormi Patience in Chocolate TikTok Challenge

Parents // May 12, 2020
WATCH: Shay Mitchell Hilariously Recreate Her Airport Travel Routine While Stuck at Home

Travel // May 08, 2020
