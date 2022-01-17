Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of former President Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples. She has four half-siblings — Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron — from her father's two other marriages. Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School in 2020 and is engaged to Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump Shares Photos from White House Engagement Last Year, as Dad's Administration Ended
Former President Donald Trump's daughter initially announced her engagement to Michael Boulos in a farewell social media post as his administration was ending, days after the Jan. 6 attack
Tiffany Trump Takes a Break from Planning a Greek Wedding to Celebrate Birthday with Mom Marla Maples
The daughter of former President Donald Trump turned 28 and scouted locations over the summer for a wedding in Greece
Post-White House Secret Service for Trump's Adult Children and Staff Cost $1.7M: Report
Spending records reviewed by The Washington Post show U.S. taxpayers spent more than $52,000 to guard Steven Mnuchin, a multimillionaire and former investment banker, during a June trip to the Middle East
The Latest on Tiffany Trump's Wedding Planning — Far Away from Dad's Controversies
Politics continues to shape the futures of most of the Trump family, but not the former president's younger daughter
Tiffany Trump Pushes Back on 'Gossip' About Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Secret Service Agent
Agency officials "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent," a Washington Post reporter writes in a new book
Vanessa and Tiffany Trump Were ‘Inappropriately Close’ with Secret Service Agents, New Book Claims
A spokeswoman for Tiffany said her “experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional” and that reports otherwise were “nothing more than gossip” 
Three Months After Leaving the White House, See Where the Trump Family Members Are Now
Since Joe Biden took office 100 days ago, the former first family has been living a relatively quiet life in Florida
Trump Family Arrives in Florida as They Skip Out on Biden Inauguration
Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Wednesday shortly before his term officially ended, as Biden was being inaugurated in Washington, D.C.
Scenes from President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 White House Departure — and Arrival in Florida
Tiffany Trump Slips Engagement Announcement Into Farewell Post as Dad Prepares for Post-White House Life
Her Dad Is Impeached and Tiffany Trump Has Been Socializing in Miami and Thinking About Her Next Move: Sources
Tiffany Trump Slammed for 'Happy Birthday' Tweet to Brother Eric During Riot Their Father Incited
The Trump Children Spend a Last Presidential Thanksgiving with Trip to Camp David

First Lady Melania Trump did not appear to travel with her husband to Camp David over the weekend; neither did their teenage son, Barron

