Tiffani Thiessen is an American actress and television host. She rose to fame by playing Kelly Kapowski on NBC's Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993. She has since had starring roles in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie and currently hosts MTV's comedy clip show, Deliciousness.
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Long Beach, California
tiffanithiessen
tiffanithiessen
Saved by the Bell , Beverly Hills 90210
01/23/1974
48

Who is Tiffani Thiessen married to?

Tiffani Thiessen is married to actor Brady Smith. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and share two children.

How old was Tiffani Thiessen on Saved by the Bell?

Tiffani Thiessen was 15 when she landed her role on Saved by the Bell. She starred on the show from 1989 to 1993.

Why did Tiffani Thiessen drop Amber from her name?

Tiffani Thiessen was previously credited as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. She later dropped the Amber from her name at her agent's suggestion to help distinguish herself from her teenage roles.

