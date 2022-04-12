Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is an American country singer and songwriter known for chart-topping hits such as "Die a Happy Man," "Country Again" and "Remember You Young." He has released six studio album, including his 2013 debut, It Goes Like This, as well as 2015's Tangled Up and 2017's Life Changes. His latest album, Where We Started, was released in April 2022.

Rhett is the son of country singer Rhett Akins. He and his wife, Lauren Akins (née Gregory), are parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lilli Carolina.

Carrie! Jason! Miranda! The Judds! Go Inside PEOPLE and EW's CMT Awards 2022 Photo Booth
The CMT Awards aired live from Nashville on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday night
Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'
"Honey you are everything God knew we needed to be the best leader of our fam," Lauren Akins writes of her husband
Hoda Kotb and Thomas Rhett Connect on Welcoming Children via Adoption, Answering Their Questions
Thomas Rhett and Hoda Kotb, who have both adopted children, chatted about the process and parenting on the latest episode of Kotb's Making Space podcast
Thomas Rhett Reveals How His Girls Helped Him Choose His Tracklist: 'Kids Have a Really Good Read'
Thomas Rhett's sixth studio album Where We Started is out Friday
Rhett Akins Says He 'Almost Threw Up' the First Time He Heard Son Thomas Rhett's Song on the Radio
Thomas Rhett's newest show, Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett, will premiere on March 15 on Apple Music Country
The Stars! The Strip! The Stadium! What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 ACM Awards
How did the Academy of Country Music fill a football stadium? With not one, not two, but three different stages
Thomas Rhett Points Out Wardrobe Malfunction on ACM Awards Red Carpet: 'My Zipper Fell Off'
Despite the dilemma, Thomas Rhett said he was honored to be part of the big night in country music
The Biggest Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards
From host Dolly Parton's zingers to epic performances, here's what you missed at the 2022 ACM Awards
See All of Country Music's Biggest Stars on the Red Carpet for the 2022 ACM Awards
Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the 2022 ACM Awards Rehearsals
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk 'Special' Day at Disney World with Their Daughters
Thomas Rhett Says Talking Parenthood with Collab Partner Katy Perry Was 'Hilarious, But Awesome'
ACMs 2022: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton and More to Perform

This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video

