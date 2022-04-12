Carrie! Jason! Miranda! The Judds! Go Inside PEOPLE and EW's CMT Awards 2022 Photo Booth
The CMT Awards aired live from Nashville on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday night
Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'
"Honey you are everything God knew we needed to be the best leader of our fam," Lauren Akins writes of her husband
Hoda Kotb and Thomas Rhett Connect on Welcoming Children via Adoption, Answering Their Questions
Thomas Rhett and Hoda Kotb, who have both adopted children, chatted about the process and parenting on the latest episode of Kotb's Making Space podcast
Thomas Rhett Reveals How His Girls Helped Him Choose His Tracklist: 'Kids Have a Really Good Read'
Thomas Rhett's sixth studio album Where We Started is out Friday
Rhett Akins Says He 'Almost Threw Up' the First Time He Heard Son Thomas Rhett's Song on the Radio
Thomas Rhett's newest show, Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett, will premiere on March 15 on Apple Music Country
The Stars! The Strip! The Stadium! What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 ACM Awards
How did the Academy of Country Music fill a football stadium? With not one, not two, but three different stages