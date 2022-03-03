the Weeknd

The Weeknd (née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and music producer. He began making music in 2009, releasing his work anonymously on YouTube. He earned major commercial and critical success with his No. 1 hit single, "Can't Feel My Face," off his popular 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness. He has won three Grammy Awards, two for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2016 and 2018 and another for Best R&B performance in 2016.
The Weeknd
Full Name
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
Hometown
Toronto, Ontario
instagram
theweeknd
twitter
theweeknd
Notable Projects
Super Bowl , Grammy Awards
Born
02/16/1990
Age
32

FAQs

Is the Weeknd boycotting the Grammys?

In 2021, the Weeknd stated that he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys. The announcement came after his 2020 hit album, After Hours, was left off the nominations list.

What are the Weeknd's most popular songs?

The Weeknd is best known for his hit singles, "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "Blinding Lights," and "Save Your Tears." "Blinding Lights" broke a record for the most weeks as a top five hit on the Billboard charts.

Where did the Weeknd get his name?

In a 2013 Reddit AMA, the Weeknd revealed he adopted his stage name because he thought it "sounded cool." He dropped the second "e" to avoid confusion with a Canadian band of the same name.

Most Recent

The Weeknd Announces Stadium Tour Dates with Doja Cat and Launches XO Humanitarian Fund
The singer is contributing $1 from each ticket sold on the North American tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund
The Weeknd Is Not in a 'Committed Relationship with Anyone,' Source Says After He's Seen Kissing Simi Khadra
The Weeknd was spotted kissing the DJ during his 32nd birthday celebration in Las Vegas
The Weeknd Shares Kiss with Simi Khadra During His 32nd Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas
The Canadian crooner was spotted with the deejay from the twin duo Simi Haze
Drake Shares Photos from The Weeknd's Birthday in Las Vegas: 'We've Done Everything Like It's Nothing'
Drake posted a series of snapshots from The Weeknd's 32nd birthday celebration in Sin City
The Weeknd Announces TV Special for Latest Album Dawn FM: 'I'm Ecstatic'
The Canadian singer's TV special based on his fifth studio album Dawn FM premieres Feb. 26 on Prime Video
Neve Campbell Reacts to the Weeknd's Surprise Shout-Out on His Album Dawn FM: 'How Cool'
The Weeknd’s shout-out of Scream star Neve Campbell comes in his song “Here We Go”
Advertisement

More The Weeknd

The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ
The Weeknd's fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped Jan. 7 ahead of the singer's upcoming stadium tour
A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
From Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston's matchy-matchy stripes to Kanye West and Julia Fox's denim duds — our favorite matching moments by celebrity couples, past and present 
American Music Awards 2021: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream
Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!
The Weeknd Replaces Arena Tour with Stadium Shows: 'I Want to Do Something Bigger and Special'
The Weeknd Is Named Goodwill Ambassador for U.N. World Food Programme: 'Truly Inspirational'
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Share Second Dinner Together in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were previously seen dining together at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in June

All the Weeknd

The Weeknd Announces Stadium Tour Dates with Doja Cat and Launches XO Humanitarian Fund
Music // March 03, 2022
The Weeknd Is Not in a 'Committed Relationship with Anyone,' Source Says After He's Seen Kissing Simi Khadra
Music // February 23, 2022
The Weeknd Shares Kiss with Simi Khadra During His 32nd Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas
Music // February 22, 2022
Drake Shares Photos from The Weeknd's Birthday in Las Vegas: 'We've Done Everything Like It's Nothing'
Music // February 22, 2022
The Weeknd Announces TV Special for Latest Album Dawn FM: 'I'm Ecstatic'
Music // February 21, 2022
Neve Campbell Reacts to the Weeknd's Surprise Shout-Out on His Album Dawn FM: 'How Cool'
Movies // January 21, 2022
The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ
Music // January 07, 2022
A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
Style // February 17, 2022
American Music Awards 2021: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream
Music // November 19, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!
Music // October 28, 2021
The Weeknd Replaces Arena Tour with Stadium Shows: 'I Want to Do Something Bigger and Special'
Music // October 18, 2021
The Weeknd Is Named Goodwill Ambassador for U.N. World Food Programme: 'Truly Inspirational'
Music // October 08, 2021
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Share Second Dinner Together in Los Angeles
Movies // September 27, 2021
The Weeknd Drops Original 'I Can't Feel My Face' Music Video, 6 Years After Song's Release
Music // September 03, 2021
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Trailer for The Show
Music // September 01, 2021
The Weeknd Says He Rarely Takes Vacations: I 'Don't Even Know What Winding Down Really Means'
Music // August 26, 2021
The Weeknd Previews New Song 'Take My Breath' in Olympics Promo for U.S. Women's Track and Field
Music // August 03, 2021
The Weeknd Wants Kids 'Eventually': 'Having Children Would Influence Me and Inspire Me More'
Parents // August 02, 2021
The Weeknd Talks Dating, Reading Critic Reviews and Being 'Sober Lite:' 'Drugs Were a Crutch'
Music // August 02, 2021
Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Lizzo to Perform 24-Hour Worldwide Broadcast for Global Citizen Live
Music // July 13, 2021
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Step Out for a Friendly Dinner in Los Angeles
Movies // July 02, 2021
The Weeknd to Write, Produce and Star in Upcoming HBO Drama The Idol
TV // June 30, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Awards Were Packed with Performances: Check Out the Coolest Photos
Music // May 27, 2021
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Returning Live Show
Music // May 27, 2021
Doja Cat Says The Weeknd 'Was Obsessed' with Their New Collaboration on Her Album
Music // May 24, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com