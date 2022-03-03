Is the Weeknd boycotting the Grammys?

In 2021, the Weeknd stated that he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys. The announcement came after his 2020 hit album, After Hours, was left off the nominations list.

What are the Weeknd's most popular songs?

The Weeknd is best known for his hit singles, "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "Blinding Lights," and "Save Your Tears." "Blinding Lights" broke a record for the most weeks as a top five hit on the Billboard charts.

Where did the Weeknd get his name?