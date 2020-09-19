The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an American actor and former professional wrestler. After making his WWE debut in 1996, he rose to fame for his wrestling persona known as "The Rock" and won 17 championship titles before his initial retirement in 2004. He returned to the WWE part-time in 2011 and continued to make occasional appearances before retiring again in 2019. Following his 2004 departure from the WWE, Johnson pursued a career in acting. Some of his most notable films include The Game Plan (2007), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), San Andreas (2015), Moana (2016), Central Intelligence (2016), and Rampage (2018). He has also starred in The Fast and the Furious franchise since 2011 and the Jumanji film series since 2017.

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Students with Disabilities in Moving Video: 'The Most Gigantic Hearts'
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the moving video message Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent students with disabilities as part of the P.A.C.T.S. program
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
A-listers like Dwyane Johnson, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck all put their trust in one person to perfect their must-see red carpet looks — celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati. Here, she tells PEOPLE all about each guy's signature style
Dwayne Johnson Gets in Character for Young Rock Christmas Special — See the First Look
The NBC show will air a special Christmas episode inspired by A Christmas Carol on Dec. 15
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admits It's 'Actually True' — He Pees in Water Bottles During His Workouts
The actor and fitness fanatic explained that the bare-bones gyms he works out in "don't have a bathroom," so he makes do with what's nearby
Sexiest Man Alive ... for Life? Every Time Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Said He Wants to Keep the Title Forever
As he said in 2020, "I CONCEDE NOTHING"
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans: 'You Guys Know Where I Can Find The Rock?'
The actor said surprising fans is “one of the cool parts of fame” 
Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's Recent Comments About Their Fast & Furious Feud
"I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter of Vin Diesel's recent "tough love" comments
Dwayne Johnson Says Having Daughters Has Taught Him to Be 'More Tender and Gentle'
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Adventure Jungle Cruise to Debut in Theaters and on Disney+
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Huge Valentine's Day Bouquet from His Family: 'Kindness. Caring. Effort'
Young Rock's Dwayne Johnson Talks 'Complicated' Relationship with His Late Dad

"My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me," the actor shared

Dwayne Johnson Rips Off Front Gate with His Bare Hands to Get to Work: 'Not My Finest Hour'
Movies // September 19, 2020
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts to Cutout of Himself Attending NFL Opener — Next to the Queen!
Sports // September 11, 2020
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Family Is His Biggest Priority,' Source Says After COVID-19 Battle
Movies // September 09, 2020
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, His Wife and Daughters, 4 and 2, Test Positive for COVID-19
Movies // September 02, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Debuts Black Adam Costume: 'You've Waited Long Enough'
Movies // August 22, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Named Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actor for the Second Year in a Row
Movies // August 12, 2020
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dany Garcia Team Up with Investor Group to Buy the XFL for $15 Million
Sports // August 03, 2020
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Loves Every Second of Being a Girl Dad — Here's the Proof
Parents // May 02, 2021
Dwayne Johnson Says Self-Quarantining Has Had 'Very Positive Effect' on His Marriage amid Pandemic
Movies // April 18, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Sings Moana Song for Daughter Tiana, Says 'She Has No Idea' He's Voice of Maui
Parents // April 16, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Raps Moana Song with Daughter Tia While Hand-Washing: 'Coronavirus Has Gotta Go'
Parents // April 03, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Posts Inspiring Tributes to Three Daughters for International Women's Day
Parents // March 09, 2020
How Dwayne Johnson's Dad, Wrestler Rocky Johnson, Paved the Way for His Famous Son
Movies // January 16, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Marks Daughter's Fourth Birthday: I'll 'Take Care of You for the Rest of' My Life
Parents // December 17, 2019
Dwayne Johnson's 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out He Was in Moana
Movies // December 11, 2019
Kevin Hart Heckles Dwayne Johnson During Jumanji Press Tour 11 Weeks After His Accident
Movies // November 21, 2019
Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Warns His Mom About Her 'Magic Mike' Birthday Celebration in Vegas
Movies // October 26, 2019
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE's 'SmackDown': 'There's No Place Like Home'
Sports // October 01, 2019
The Rock Left His Honeymoon to Sub for Injured Friend Kevin Hart on The Kelly Clarkson Show
TV // September 04, 2019
