Viola Davis Says Her Movie The Help Was Created in 'the Cesspool of Systemic Racism'

“There’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself and my people,” Viola Davis said of her role in The Help
Bryce Dallas Howard Wouldn't Do The Help Today: 'Make Room for the True Authentic Storytellers'

The actress said she "didn’t look back" after criticizing her 2011 film earlier this month on Instagram
Bryce Dallas Howard Urges Fans to 'Go Further' Than The Help in Understanding Racism

The 2011 film, which has been criticized for fictionalizing the civil rights era through a white lens, became the No. 1 movie on Netflix amid ongoing protests
Viola Davis Always Tries to Be Honest With Daughter Genesis: 'I Don’t Try to Make Her Perfect'

The How to Get Away With Murder star opens up about surviving childhood poverty, how she learned to let go of self-doubt and why she always chooses hope
Viola Davis Wishes She Could Tell Her 13-Year-Old Self 'She Was Enough': 'I Wasted Time Listening to the Naysayers'

The How to Get Away With Murder star opens up about surviving childhood poverty, what she's learned about love and the lessons she's hoping to teach her daughter Genesis
Octavia Spencer: Jessica Chastain Helped Me Get 5 Times My Asking Salary for Our New Movie

Jessica Chastain helped Octavia Spencer get paid more for their upcoming movie by linking their salaries

Viola Davis Found Her Husband as an Answer to a Prayer

The actress asked for someone older, Southern and spiritual – and got him
Octavia Spencer, Christopher Plummer Win Supporting Actor Oscars

They sweep award season – plus more winners!
POLL: Which Should Win Best Picture of the Year?

Oscars 2012: Which Should Win Best Picture of the Year?

Octavia Spencer Plans Post-Oscars Gift to Herself: a Boob Lift

Octavia Spencer Dons Triple Spanx for Red Carpet

Jessica Chastain Reveals Her 'Embarrassing' Encounter with Meryl Streep

SAG Awards Honors The Help

Honors go to Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and the ensemble cast

The Help's Viola Davis Adopting a Baby

Parents // August 10, 2011
Southern Comfort Food: What The Help Cast Ate After Their Premiere

Emma Stone Enjoyed Fried Chicken at The Help Afterparty

Movies // August 10, 2011
PHOTO: Emma Stone as Skeeter in The Help

Movies // September 23, 2016
Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard Join the Cast of The Help

Movies // July 20, 2010
