Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton Reclaims Spelling of Her Name, Opens Up About Abuse at 16: 'I Was Traumatized'

Thandiwe Newton was credited as "Thandie" in her first role and, subsequently, every role since
Ozark Star Julia Garner 'Shocked' at Emmy Win: 'Gratitude to All the Women in This Category'

The Ozark star was nominated alongside Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Snook, Helena Bonham Carter, Samira Wiley and Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton Channels Westworld Character Maeve with Throwback Rehearsal Footage

Thandie Newton stars as Maeve Millay in HBO’s Westworld 
Thandie Newton Says She Turned Down Charlie’s Angels After Racist Meeting with Producer Amy Pascal

Thandie Newton revealed in a new interview that she almost starred in the 2000 movie Charlie's Angels
Thandie Newton Recalls 'Nightmare' Scene with Tom Cruise on M:I 2 Set: 'He Was Really Stressed'

The actress added that she had the "most extraordinary time" making the 2000 action movie, and that Tom Cruise "wasn't horrible"
Thandie Newton Records Westworld Audio from a 'DIY Studio' in Her Car amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Thandie Newton appeared to be recording audio for a fight scene featured in an upcoming episode of the hit HBO show
Luke Hemsworth Won't Let His Daughters Watch Westworld: ‘It’s an Adult Show’

Thandie Newton and Vincent Cassel explain why their kids don't watch their projects
Evan Rachel Wood Teams Up with Newcomer Aaron Paul in Westworld Season 3 Trailer

The new season premieres March 15 on HBO
RuPaul’s Drag Race Taps Jeff Goldblum, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan and More as Guest Judges

Watch Danny DeVito Break Character in a Bathtub in Hilarious Dumbo Gag Reel

Even Zoe Saldana's Mom Confuses Her with Thandie Newton: She 'Still Thinks I'm in Westworld'

Dumbo Star Nico Parker: Everything to Know About Thandie Newton's Lookalike 14-Year-Old Daughter

Thandie Newton and Her Mini-Me Daughter Nico Parker Walk the Dumbo Premiere Red Carpet Together

The mother-daughter duo posed together at the London event

Thandie Newton Vows to Protect Her Actress Daughter, 13, 'Like a Lioness' in Hollywood

Movies // December 02, 2020
Thandie Newton Says ‘It’s So Dope’ to Play the First Major Black Female Character in Star Wars

Movies // May 23, 2018
Thandie Newton Wears Dress Featuring Star Wars' Black Characters to Han Solo Premiere at Cannes

Style // May 16, 2018
Jessica Chastain Responds After Thandie Newton Says Time's Up Left Her Out: 'No One Is Unwelcome'

Movies // April 25, 2018
Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Comes Into His Own in First Teaser for Star Wars Spinoff

Movies // April 30, 2018
Thandie Newton on Doing Her Own Red Carpet Makeup: 'Girls of Color Have to Do Our Own Stuff'

Style // December 18, 2017
This Is Why Westworld's Thandie Newton Hates Being Told 'You Look Good For Your Age'

Bodies // December 02, 2020
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton and Gordon Ramsay Are Hilarious in British Airways’ Star-Studded Safety Video

Celebrity // July 18, 2017
The SAG Awards Gowns With the Most Jaw-Dropping Back Views

Style // January 30, 2017
Thandie Newton Thinks Her Golden Globes Dress Looks Like a Cigarette

Style // January 08, 2017
Thandie Newton Discusses Being Naked 'for Days' on Westworld — and Whether Maeve Is Coming Back

TV // December 02, 2020
Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood Defend Sexual Violence in Westworld

TV // October 01, 2016
Thandie Newton Reveals She Was Sexually Abused by Director During Audition – and He Showed the Video Around to Friends

Movies // July 02, 2016
Thandie Newton Slams Starbucks for Statue of Black Child in Store Display: 'Happy New Year Circa 19th Century'

Movies // January 06, 2016
One Last Thing: Thandie Newton

Archive // April 29, 2013
Thandie Newton: What She Burned with a Flat Iron This Time

Celebrity // April 18, 2013
FACEOFF: Is Thandie Newton or Liz Taylor a Hotter Cleopatra?

Celebrity // April 13, 2010
Chic at Every Age

Archive // September 28, 2009
FIRST LOOK: Matt Damon Stands Up (and Breaks Toys) for Darfur

Celebrity // April 12, 2008
Thandie Newton Reveals Battle with Bulimia

Celebrity // August 05, 2007
