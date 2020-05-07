Tessa Thompson
- Full Name
- Tessa Lynn Thompson
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- tessamaethompson
- TessaThompson_x
- Notable Projects
- The Avengers , Selma
- Born
- 10/03/1983
- Age
- 38
FAQs
- Who is Tessa Thompson dating?
Tessa Thompson is not dating anyone. She is currently single.
- Who are Tessa Thompson's parents?
Tessa Thompson's father is singer-songwriter Marc Anthony Thompson. Her mother's name is Macaillah. Thompson's parents separated when she was young.
- Who does Tessa Thompson play in 'When a Stranger Calls'?
Tessa Thompson plays Scarlett in the 2006 film 'When a Stranger Calls.' It was her first feature film.