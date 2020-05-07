Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson is an American actress. She rose to fame in 2005 as Jackie Cook on the second season of Veronica Mars. Thompson is most prominently known for her roles on the big screen — including in the award-winning satirical comedy-drama Dear White People, Creed and Creed II, Selma, and as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tessa Thompson
Full Name
Tessa Lynn Thompson
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
instagram
tessamaethompson
twitter
TessaThompson_x
Notable Projects
The Avengers , Selma
Born
10/03/1983
Age
38

FAQs

Who is Tessa Thompson dating?

Tessa Thompson is not dating anyone. She is currently single.

Who are Tessa Thompson's parents?

Tessa Thompson's father is singer-songwriter Marc Anthony Thompson. Her mother's name is Macaillah. Thompson's parents separated when she was young.

Who does Tessa Thompson play in 'When a Stranger Calls'?

Tessa Thompson plays Scarlett in the 2006 film 'When a Stranger Calls.' It was her first feature film.

