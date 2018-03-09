Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Teri Hatcher Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in Her 40s While Trying for Second Baby via Sperm Donor
The
Desperate Housewives
alum shares daughter Emerson, 24, with ex-husband Jon Tenney
Read More
Teri Hatcher Reveals She Had a Not-So-Innocent Crush on James Denton on
Desperate Housewives
Teri Hatcher and James Denton are reuniting onscreen in Hallmark’s
A Kiss Before Christmas,
airing Sunday
Read More
Desperate Housewives
Alums James Denton and Teri Hatcher to Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie
James Denton and Teri Hatcher are costarring in Hallmark’s
A Kiss Before Christmas
Read More
Desperate Housewives
Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream — Minus a Few Stars
Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria are coming together for a coronavirus fundraiser livestream
Read More
Teri Hatcher, 55, Stars in Sexy New Fashion Campaign: 'I'm Really Having a Great Time'
German designer Marcell Pustul said he chose the actress because she represents a "modern powerful woman"
Read More
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His 6-Month Results from F45 Training — the Program Teri Hatcher Loves
The actor said his workouts, coupled with a nutrition plan, were "life changing"
Read More
More Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Shared Her Unretouched Bikini Pictures 'to Be Vulnerable': 'Here's Who I Am at 55'
The
Desperate Housewives
alum said she went on her fitness journey to work on her "mental well-being"
Teri Hatcher Is Content Being Single: 'There Is Nothing Lonely About My Life'
"There is a difference between being alone and being lonely," says Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her 'Perfect' Birthday and Feeling 'Strong' at 55: 'It's Liberating'
Teri Hatcher Dons a Bikini and Opens Up About Fitness and Having Body Confidence at Age 55
How Selfies with Quokkas on Rottnest Island Are Helping the Quokka Population Bounce Back
A Desperate Housewife Meets a Real Housewife! Teri Hatcher Drops By Luann de Lesseps' Cabaret
Teri Hatcher, Nev Schulman, Brian d'Arcy James & More Stars Run the New York City Marathon
Stars woke up before the sun came out to participate in Sunday's marathon
Teri Hatcher Details Being Sexually Assaulted by Her Uncle at Age 5 in Letter to Donald Trump
Teri Hatcher Is Tackling the NYC Marathon with Her Daughter: 'It's All About Running It Together'
James Denton Says
Desperate Housewives
Reboot Is 'Unlikely' Due to the 'Many Personalities' in the Cast
Margot Kidder, Amy Adams & More Strong Women Who Played Lois Lane on Screen
The Ladies of
Desperate Housewives
: Where Are They Now?
All Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Is Ready for a
Desperate Housewives
Reboot: 'I'd Be the First One to Sign Up!'
TV
//
March 09, 2018
Teri Hatcher Denies That She's 'Broke, Homeless and Living Out' of Her Van: 'It's Totally Absurd'
TV
//
March 08, 2018
A
Lois & Clark
Reunion! Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain Stage 'Soaring' Selfie 20 Years After Series Finale
TV
//
June 20, 2017
Time Flies! Eva Longoria Pays Tribute to Her
Desperate Housewives
Costars in #WCW Instagram Post
TV
//
June 14, 2017
VIDEO: Honey Rider, Pussy Galore and More – The Bond Girls, Ranked
Movies
//
November 03, 2015
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Says Sexual Abuse 'Shouldn't Be a Taboo Subject' on TLC Documentary
Breaking the Silence
TV
//
August 30, 2015
Passages
Archive
//
February 23, 2015
Teri Hatcher and Daughter Emerson Raise Funds for Education
Celebrity
//
February 19, 2015
Star Tracks
Archive
//
December 15, 2014
Star Tracks
Archive
//
September 29, 2014
Picks and Pans Main: Movies
Archive
//
August 19, 2013
Scoop
Archive
//
May 14, 2012
The
Desperate Housewives
Stars, Then and Now
TV
//
May 13, 2012
Teri Hatcher: The End of
Desperate Housewives
Is Finally Hitting Me
TV
//
April 29, 2012
Teri Hatcher Eats a Spicy Sausage in Germany
Celebrity
//
October 27, 2011
Second Look
Archive
//
August 15, 2011
Picks and Pans Review: 5 Things to Watch This Week
Archive
//
November 01, 2010
Bikinis at Every Age
Archive
//
June 28, 2010
Reese Witherspoon Gives Daughter a Meet-and-Greet with Robert Pattinson
Celebrity
//
June 11, 2010
Cool Mom Teri Hatcher Helps Daughter Meet Justin Bieber
Celebrity
//
June 10, 2010
Scoop
Archive
//
April 19, 2010
Housewives
Stars Pledge Support for Producer in Nicollette Sheridan Dispute
Celebrity
//
April 13, 2010
Scoop
Archive
//
April 12, 2010
Great Ideas
Archive
//
March 29, 2010
Meet Hollywood's Pole-Dancing Guru: Actress Sheila Kelley
Celebrity
//
December 01, 2020
Teri Hatcher
