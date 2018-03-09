Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in Her 40s While Trying for Second Baby via Sperm Donor
The Desperate Housewives alum shares daughter Emerson, 24, with ex-husband Jon Tenney
Teri Hatcher Reveals She Had a Not-So-Innocent Crush on James Denton on Desperate Housewives
Teri Hatcher and James Denton are reuniting onscreen in Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas, airing Sunday
Desperate Housewives Alums James Denton and Teri Hatcher to Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie
James Denton and Teri Hatcher are costarring in Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas
Desperate Housewives Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream — Minus a Few Stars
Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria are coming together for a coronavirus fundraiser livestream
Teri Hatcher, 55, Stars in Sexy New Fashion Campaign: 'I'm Really Having a Great Time'
German designer Marcell Pustul said he chose the actress because she represents a "modern powerful woman"
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His 6-Month Results from F45 Training — the Program Teri Hatcher Loves
The actor said his workouts, coupled with a nutrition plan, were "life changing"
Teri Hatcher Shared Her Unretouched Bikini Pictures 'to Be Vulnerable': 'Here's Who I Am at 55'
The Desperate Housewives alum said she went on her fitness journey to work on her "mental well-being"
Teri Hatcher Is Content Being Single: 'There Is Nothing Lonely About My Life'
"There is a difference between being alone and being lonely," says Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her 'Perfect' Birthday and Feeling 'Strong' at 55: 'It's Liberating'
Teri Hatcher Dons a Bikini and Opens Up About Fitness and Having Body Confidence at Age 55
How Selfies with Quokkas on Rottnest Island Are Helping the Quokka Population Bounce Back
A Desperate Housewife Meets a Real Housewife! Teri Hatcher Drops By Luann de Lesseps' Cabaret
Teri Hatcher, Nev Schulman, Brian d'Arcy James & More Stars Run the New York City Marathon

Stars woke up before the sun came out to participate in Sunday's marathon

Teri Hatcher Is Ready for a Desperate Housewives Reboot: 'I'd Be the First One to Sign Up!'
TV // March 09, 2018
Teri Hatcher Denies That She's 'Broke, Homeless and Living Out' of Her Van: 'It's Totally Absurd'
TV // March 08, 2018
A Lois & Clark Reunion! Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain Stage 'Soaring' Selfie 20 Years After Series Finale
TV // June 20, 2017
Time Flies! Eva Longoria Pays Tribute to Her Desperate Housewives Costars in #WCW Instagram Post
TV // June 14, 2017
VIDEO: Honey Rider, Pussy Galore and More – The Bond Girls, Ranked
Movies // November 03, 2015
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Says Sexual Abuse 'Shouldn't Be a Taboo Subject' on TLC Documentary Breaking the Silence
TV // August 30, 2015
Passages
Archive // February 23, 2015
Teri Hatcher and Daughter Emerson Raise Funds for Education
Celebrity // February 19, 2015
Star Tracks
Archive // December 15, 2014
Star Tracks
Archive // September 29, 2014
Picks and Pans Main: Movies
Archive // August 19, 2013
Scoop
Archive // May 14, 2012
The Desperate Housewives Stars, Then and Now
TV // May 13, 2012
Teri Hatcher: The End of Desperate Housewives Is Finally Hitting Me
TV // April 29, 2012
Teri Hatcher Eats a Spicy Sausage in Germany
Celebrity // October 27, 2011
Second Look
Archive // August 15, 2011
Picks and Pans Review: 5 Things to Watch This Week
Archive // November 01, 2010
Bikinis at Every Age
Archive // June 28, 2010
Reese Witherspoon Gives Daughter a Meet-and-Greet with Robert Pattinson
Celebrity // June 11, 2010
Cool Mom Teri Hatcher Helps Daughter Meet Justin Bieber
Celebrity // June 10, 2010
Scoop
Archive // April 19, 2010
Housewives Stars Pledge Support for Producer in Nicollette Sheridan Dispute
Celebrity // April 13, 2010
Scoop
Archive // April 12, 2010
Great Ideas
Archive // March 29, 2010
Meet Hollywood's Pole-Dancing Guru: Actress Sheila Kelley
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
