Teresa Palmer
- Full Name
- Teresa Palmer
- Hometown
- Adelaide, Australia
- Born
- 02/26/1986
- Age
- 36
FAQs
- Who is Teresa Palmer married to?
Teresa Palmer is married to actor, Mark Webber. The couple tied the knot in 2013.
- How many kids does Teresa Palmer have?
Teresa Palmer shares four children with her husband, Mark Webber: Poet Lake (born in 2019), Forest Sage (born in 2016), Bodhi Rain (born in 2020) and Prairie Moon (2021).
- What Nicholas Sparks movie stars Teresa Palmer?
Teresa Palmer portrayed Gabby Holland in 2016 movie 'The Choice,' which is based off the Nicholas Sparks novel.