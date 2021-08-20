Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer is an Australian actress. Her breakout role was in the 2006's indie drama 2:37. Her most popular films include Warm Bodies (2013), The Choice (2016) and Lights Out (2016). Palmer starred in the television series A Discovery of Witches as Dr. Diana Bishop from 2018 to 2022. She also is co-author of the books Zen Mamas: Finding Your Path Through Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond (2020) and The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond (2021).
Teresa Palmer
Full Name
Teresa Palmer
Hometown
Adelaide, Australia
instagram
teresapalmer
twitter
teresapalmer
Born
02/26/1986
Age
36

FAQs

Who is Teresa Palmer married to?

Teresa Palmer is married to actor, Mark Webber. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

How many kids does Teresa Palmer have?

Teresa Palmer shares four children with her husband, Mark Webber: Poet Lake (born in 2019), Forest Sage (born in 2016), Bodhi Rain (born in 2020) and Prairie Moon (2021).

What Nicholas Sparks movie stars Teresa Palmer?

Teresa Palmer portrayed Gabby Holland in 2016 movie 'The Choice,' which is based off the Nicholas Sparks novel.

Most Recent

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Welcome Baby Daughter Prairie Moon: 'Little Magic Moon'
Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber are also parents to daughter Poet Lake, 2, and sons Forest Sage, 4, and Bodhi Rain, 7
Celebrity Moms Who Tandem Breastfed
Talk about multi-tasking! These moms are pulling double duty when it comes to breastfeeding their children 
Pregnant Teresa Palmer Reflects on Breastfeeding for Past 7½ Years Straight: 'Some Days It's a Lot'
"Women should be celebrated for however they feed their babies, free from judgment," Teresa Palmer says
Sarah Wright Olsen Writes Motherhood Book with Teresa Palmer That Helped Her During Pregnancy Loss
The Zen Mama Guide to Finding Your Rhythm in Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond published on Tuesday
Teresa Palmer Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'Best Kind of Birthday Present'
Actress Teresa Palmer shares daughter Poet Lake, 1, and sons Forest Sage, 4, and Bodhi Rain, 7, with husband Mark Webber
Teresa Palmer Reveals She Suffered from Orthorexia, an Obsession with Healthy Eating
"It was exhausting, utterly exhausting, to log every calorie and to just be so overly conscious of the food I was putting into my body," the Australian actress said on a recent podcast
Advertisement

More Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer Welcomes Daughter Poet Lake: 'She Is Pure Magic'
Teresa Palmer revealed her news of baby No. 3 on the way in October, sharing a stunning photograph that showed her cradling her bump on a beach
Baby Girl on the Way for Teresa Palmer
Actress Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber are already parents to sons Forest, 22 months, and Bodhi, 4½
Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer Welcome Son Forest Sage
Pregnant Teresa Palmer Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Hacksaw Ridge Premiere
Romance, Interrupted? The Choice Stars Teresa Palmer and Ben Walker on the Perils of Watching Love Scenes with Your Significant Other
Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber's Wedding: See the Photos
Teresa Palmer Weds Mark Webber

The Warm Bodies star and Mark Webber said "I do" in a private villa in Punta Mita, Mexico

All Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Welcome Baby Daughter Prairie Moon: 'Little Magic Moon'
Parents // August 20, 2021
Celebrity Moms Who Tandem Breastfed
Parents // August 10, 2021
Pregnant Teresa Palmer Reflects on Breastfeeding for Past 7½ Years Straight: 'Some Days It's a Lot'
Parents // August 06, 2021
Sarah Wright Olsen Writes Motherhood Book with Teresa Palmer That Helped Her During Pregnancy Loss
Parents // April 07, 2021
Teresa Palmer Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'Best Kind of Birthday Present'
Parents // February 27, 2021
Teresa Palmer Reveals She Suffered from Orthorexia, an Obsession with Healthy Eating
Health // July 30, 2020
Teresa Palmer Welcomes Daughter Poet Lake: 'She Is Pure Magic'
Parents // April 13, 2019
Baby Girl on the Way for Teresa Palmer
Parents // October 22, 2018
Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer Welcome Son Forest Sage
Parents // December 12, 2016
Pregnant Teresa Palmer Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Hacksaw Ridge Premiere
Parents // October 17, 2016
Romance, Interrupted? The Choice Stars Teresa Palmer and Ben Walker on the Perils of Watching Love Scenes with Your Significant Other
Celebrity // February 05, 2016
Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber's Wedding: See the Photos
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Teresa Palmer Weds Mark Webber
Celebrity // December 02, 2020
Teresa Palmer Poses Pregnant
Celebrity // December 02, 2020
Teresa Palmer Engaged to Mark Webber
Celebrity // August 03, 2013
Zac Efron's Cozy Night Out – Without Vanessa Hudgens
Celebrity // February 04, 2011
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com