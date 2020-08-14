Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette

Most Recent

Clare Crawley Dodges Questions About Her Bachelorette Replacement Ahead of Season Premiere

Clare Crawley Dodges Questions About Her Bachelorette Replacement Ahead of Season Premiere

A source told PEOPLE that the reality star left abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors
Tayshia Adams Says She Had to 'Relearn How to Walk' After She Was Run Over by a Truck in College

Tayshia Adams Says She Had to 'Relearn How to Walk' After She Was Run Over by a Truck in College

The reality star suffered from a fractured pelvis and received "tire tracks on my legs for two weeks" due to the accident
Tayshia Adams to Host New Bachelor Podcast with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss

Tayshia Adams to Host New Bachelor Podcast with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss

Click Bait will feature the trio as they "dissect the wildest, most ridiculous and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture"
Tayshia Adams Returns to Instagram After Filming The Bachelorette: 'It's Been a Minute!'

Tayshia Adams Returns to Instagram After Filming The Bachelorette: 'It's Been a Minute!'

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October
Incoming Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says First Black Lead Rachel Lindsay Gave Her 'Hope'

Incoming Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says First Black Lead Rachel Lindsay Gave Her 'Hope'

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October
Chris Harrison Hints That The Bachelorette Is Done Filming: 'Good to Be Home'

Chris Harrison Hints That The Bachelorette Is Done Filming: 'Good to Be Home'

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October

More Tayshia Adams

Sarah Hyland Says Wells Adams Won't Give Her Bachelorette Spoilers amid Show Shakeups: 'I'm Losing My Mind'

Sarah Hyland Says Fiancé Wells Adams Won't Give Her Bachelorette Spoilers amid Show Shakeups

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead
Why John Paul Jones Is ‘Excited’ for Ex Tayshia Adams as Bachelorette

Why John Paul Jones Is ‘Excited’ for Ex Tayshia Adams as Bachelorette

John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams announced their split last October after getting together on Bachelor in Paradise

All Tayshia Adams

Clare Crawley Seen on The Bachelorette Set and 'Will Be Filming Something' for Upcoming Season: Source

Clare Crawley Seen on The Bachelorette Set and 'Will Be Filming Something' for Upcoming Season: Source

TV // August 14, 2020
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com