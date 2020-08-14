Clare Crawley Dodges Questions About Her Bachelorette Replacement Ahead of Season Premiere
A source told PEOPLE that the reality star left abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors
Tayshia Adams Says She Had to 'Relearn How to Walk' After She Was Run Over by a Truck in College
The reality star suffered from a fractured pelvis and received "tire tracks on my legs for two weeks" due to the accident
Tayshia Adams to Host New Bachelor Podcast with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss
Click Bait will feature the trio as they "dissect the wildest, most ridiculous and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture"
Tayshia Adams Returns to Instagram After Filming The Bachelorette: 'It's Been a Minute!'
Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October
Incoming Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says First Black Lead Rachel Lindsay Gave Her 'Hope'
Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October
Chris Harrison Hints That The Bachelorette Is Done Filming: 'Good to Be Home'
Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October