Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner is an American actor. He is best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga movies. Lautner started acting as a child and scored his first breakout role in the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

After the final Twilight film premiered in 2012, Lautner went on to star in a few films and on two television shows, Cuckoo and Scream Queens, but took a break from acting in 2016. He returned to film in the Adam Sandler-produced Netflix sports comedy Home Team, which premiered in 2022.
Full Name
Taylor Daniel Lautner
Hometown
Grand Rapids, Mich.
instagram
taylorlautner
twitter
TaylorDLautner
Notable Projects
Twilight , Scream Queens
Born
02/11/1992
Age
30

FAQs

How old was Taylor Lautner is 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl'?

Taylor Lautner was 13 years old in 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.'

Who is Taylor Lautner dating?

Taylor Lautner is engaged to to Tay Dome. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in November 2021.

How old was Taylor Lautner when he dated Taylor Swift?

Taylor Lautner dated Taylor Swift when he was 17 years old.

