Taylor Lautner
- Full Name
- Taylor Daniel Lautner
- Hometown
- Grand Rapids, Mich.
- taylorlautner
- TaylorDLautner
- Notable Projects
- Twilight , Scream Queens
- Born
- 02/11/1992
- Age
- 30
FAQs
- How old was Taylor Lautner is 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl'?
Taylor Lautner was 13 years old in 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.'
- Who is Taylor Lautner dating?
Taylor Lautner is engaged to to Tay Dome. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in November 2021.
- How old was Taylor Lautner when he dated Taylor Swift?
Taylor Lautner dated Taylor Swift when he was 17 years old.