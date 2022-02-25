Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs (né Scott Lego Diggs)  is an American actor. Before his breakout role in the 1998 film How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Diggs appeared in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Carousel in 1994. Diggs has also appeared in other notable productions on Broadway in the musicals Rent, Wicked and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In 2018, Diggs portrayed Billy Baker in The CW's All American. He is also known for his roles in the films Brown Sugar, The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday.
Taye Diggs
Full Name
Scott Leo Diggs
Hometown
Newark, NJ
instagram
tayediggsinsta
twitter
TayeDiggs
Notable Projects
Wicked
Born
01/02/1971
Age
51

FAQs

Who was Taye Diggs married to?

Tay Diggs was married to Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014. In 2009 they had a son together, Walker Nathaniel Diggs.

Who was Taye Diggs in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'?

Taye Diggs played the role of Winston Shakespeare in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.

How did Taye Diggs know Arielle Caputo on 'Celebrity Dating Game'?

Arielle Caputo — an office manager for Scooter Braun — correctly guessed who Taye Diggs was on 'Celebrity Dating Game.' Host Zooey Deschanel asked how they knew each other. Diggs said, "it's a long story

