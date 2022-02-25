Taye Diggs
- Full Name
- Scott Leo Diggs
- Hometown
- Newark, NJ
- tayediggsinsta
- TayeDiggs
- Notable Projects
- Wicked
- Born
- 01/02/1971
- Age
- 51
FAQs
- Who was Taye Diggs married to?
Tay Diggs was married to Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014. In 2009 they had a son together, Walker Nathaniel Diggs.
- Who was Taye Diggs in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'?
Taye Diggs played the role of Winston Shakespeare in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.
- How did Taye Diggs know Arielle Caputo on 'Celebrity Dating Game'?
Arielle Caputo — an office manager for Scooter Braun — correctly guessed who Taye Diggs was on 'Celebrity Dating Game.' Host Zooey Deschanel asked how they knew each other. Diggs said, "it's a long story