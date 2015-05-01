Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Follow Us
People.com
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Share
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
Netflix's
Diana: The Musical
led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show
Read More
Brittany Murphy's
8 Mile
Costar Taryn Manning Remembers Her as 'Whimsical and Full of Laughter'
A new HBO Max documentary,
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
, is covering the mystery surrounding the actress's death
Read More
OITNB
's Taryn Manning and Anne Cline Split 2 Months After Getting Engaged
A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that she "has now moved on and is happy in a new relationship"
Read More
Ice-T Mourns Death of Murdered Friend Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan: He 'Was a Good Dude'
"I'm not in a good place behind this," Ice-T wrote Friday on Instagram after his friend, writer/producer Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan, was shot to death in his car
Read More
Watch Taryn Manning Play Racist Neighbor in Trailer for New Thriller
Karen
: 'I'll Tell the Manager'
Taryn Manning said she "felt a social responsibility to take on this role" even if she had to "play the villain to affect change"
Read More
OITNB
Star Taryn Manning Is Engaged to Fiancée Anne Cline
Musician Anne Cline proposed to the
Orange Is the New Black
actress in Florida on Friday
Read More
More Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning Says She Went 'Fully Method' for 'Racist, Homophobic'
OITNB
Role
The actress explained that she "didn't make many friends" while filming the first season
OITNB
's Taryn Manning Apologizes, Says Her Instagram Was 'Epically Hacked' After Emotional Post
In a since-deleted post, Taryn Manning claimed the show "hurt me more than anything in my life"
OITNB
's Taryn Manning Says 'Not One Cast Member Cares About Me': 'This Show Hurt Me So Bad'
OITNB
's Taryn Manning Says She's 'Not Suicidal' After Sharing Emotional Post 'Crying for Help'
Taryn Manning Slams Stylist for Her $200 Dress at the SAG Awards, Then Backtracks - and the Brand Responds
Taryn Manning Wore a $200 Dress to the SAG Awards — Here's Where to Find It at Your Mall
OITNB
Star Taryn Manning Sets the Record Straight: 'I Love Men'
In an interview with PEOPLE Now, Taryn Manning sets the record straight about her sexuality
Orange Is the New Black
Cast and Crew Don Anti-Donald Trump T-Shirts: 'Vaginas Against Trump'
These Members of the
Orange Is the New Black
Cast Might Be the Last to Know What 'Netflix and Chill' Means
Taryn Manning Opens Up About 'Very Bizarre' Moment She Felt Brittany Murphy's Presence During DJ Performance
Orange Is the New Black
's Taryn Manning Accuses NYPD of Wrongful Arrest, Files Supreme Court Petition
Orange Is the New Black
's Taryn Manning Accused of Attacking Makeup Artist in Her New York Apartment
All Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning: My Mom Was 'Concerned' to See Me Play Kidnapping Victim Michelle Knight
TV
//
May 01, 2015
Orange Is the New Black Star
Taryn Manning: I'm Not Related to Peyton and Eli
Awards
//
January 25, 2015
Orange Is the New Black
's Season 2 Trailer Promises Sass, Snark and Drama
TV
//
April 17, 2014
Orange Is the New Black
Season 2 Set for June Release: Watch the Teaser
TV
//
February 15, 2014
Taryn Manning Sports New Hair Color While Sipping Wine
Celebrity
//
November 15, 2013
Taryn Manning Arrested
Crime
//
October 12, 2012
Ryan Phillippe's Romantic Dinner Date with Girlfriend Paulina Slagter
Celebrity
//
June 22, 2012
Jamie-Lynn's Wild Fright Nights
Premium
//
November 09, 2004
