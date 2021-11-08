Tara Reid

Tara Reid is an actress, producer and model. She started acting in TV commercials and a game show as a child and had a recurring role on Days of Our Lives. She rose to fame with The Big Lebowski in 1998 and American Pie in 1999, followed by an infamous wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet in 2004 in NYC. Reid appeared in made-for-TV movies throughout the 2000s, including Syfy's 2013 surprise hit Sharknado. Reid also boasts producer credits for the Sharknado franchise.

Most Recent

16 Stars Who Were on Days of Our Lives
Like a sands through the hourglass ... Days of Our Lives is only getting better with time! The long-running soap opera premiered on Nov. 8, 1965
Tara Reid Says She Froze Her Eggs in Case She Wants Kids Someday: 'Very Comfortable Where I'm at'
"If it is meant to be, it will happen," says Tara Reid on the potential of having kids in the future
Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid and Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite for Josie and the Pussycats' 20th Anniversary
Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid and Rachael Leigh Cook starred as the titular rock trio in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of the Archie Comics series
Tara Reid Believes Fifth American Pie 'Will Happen' Eventually, Script Is 'One of the Best Ones'
Tara Reid last reprised her iconic role as Vicky in 2012's American Reunion
Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in Tiger King Movie Spinoff
"Tara loves Tiger King and found the documentary extremely interesting," her manager shared
Heather Rae Young, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 23 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy
Find out which celebrities have posed for Playboy since its 1953 launch
Advertisement

More Tara Reid

Tara Reid Is Instagram Official with Boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar as They Vacation in Mexico
Tara Reid is officially off the market
American Pie Turns 22! See the Cast of the Classic Teen Comedy Then and Now
American Pie became the definitive teen sex comedy of the '90s when it came out in 1999 — the story of four boys trying to lose their virginity cultural has spawned seven sequels and many a cultural reference. See what the cast has been up to since
Tara Reid Drops $100 Million Lawsuit Against Sharknado Producers
Tara Reid Suing Sharknado Producers for $100 Million
Tara Reid Reveals Her Mother Donna Has Died: 'My Heart Breaks'
Tara Reid Claims Delta Tried to Force Her to Put Dog in Overhead Bin, She Chose to Leave Flight
Tara Reid Claims She Left Delta Plane After Being Told Her Dog Could Not 'Sit Next to Me'

Tara Reid is opening up about the reason why she left a Delta airplane before it could take off

All Tara Reid

16 Stars Who Were on Days of Our Lives
TV // November 08, 2021
Tara Reid Says She Froze Her Eggs in Case She Wants Kids Someday: 'Very Comfortable Where I'm at'
Parents // June 29, 2021
Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid and Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite for Josie and the Pussycats' 20th Anniversary
Movies // April 10, 2021
Tara Reid Believes Fifth American Pie 'Will Happen' Eventually, Script Is 'One of the Best Ones'
Movies // April 01, 2021
Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in Tiger King Movie Spinoff
TV // May 16, 2020
Heather Rae Young, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 23 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy
Style // November 30, 2021
Tara Reid Is Instagram Official with Boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar as They Vacation in Mexico
Movies // September 05, 2019
American Pie Turns 22! See the Cast of the Classic Teen Comedy Then and Now
Movies // July 09, 2020
Tara Reid Drops $100 Million Lawsuit Against Sharknado Producers
TV // April 22, 2019
Tara Reid Suing Sharknado Producers for $100 Million
TV // December 07, 2018
Tara Reid Reveals Her Mother Donna Has Died: 'My Heart Breaks'
Movies // October 21, 2018
Tara Reid Claims Delta Tried to Force Her to Put Dog in Overhead Bin, She Chose to Leave Flight
TV // October 17, 2018
Tara Reid Claims She Left Delta Plane After Being Told Her Dog Could Not 'Sit Next to Me'
Movies // October 16, 2018
Tara Reid's Rocky Life in the Spotlight: From Bizarre Appearances to Getting Booted Off a Plane
Movies // October 16, 2018
Tara Reid Removed from Delta Flight After Allegedly Causing a 'Disturbance' Onboard
Movies // October 15, 2018
Tara Reid Says She's 'in Great Spirits and Health' 1 Week After Bizarre Interview Sparks Concern
TV // August 22, 2018
Tara Reid's Slurred Speech Raises Concern During Live Interview Promoting Sharknado
TV // August 17, 2018
Sharknado Franchise Ending with Time-Traveling Sixth Installment
TV // March 29, 2018
Tara Reid Gets Paid a Quarter of What Her Sharknado Costar Ian Ziering Earns on Each Installment: Report
TV // a few seconds ago
Tara Reid Goes Braless in See-Through Chainmail Mini Dress
Style // July 28, 2017
Tara Reid Wigs Out at Red Carpet Premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets
Movies // July 18, 2017
FIRST LOOK: Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels & More! Check Out the Star-Studded Sharknado 5 Cast
TV // July 10, 2017
Tara Reid on Dealing with Body Shaming and Bullying: 'They Call Me Scary Skinny'
Health // July 03, 2017
Tara Reid Reveals Her Father Has Died in Heartbroken Post: 'He Was My Entire World'
Movies // a few seconds ago
Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas from Mariah Carey, Tara Reid, Ashley Tisdale and More
Style // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com