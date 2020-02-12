Tamra Judge Says Ex-Husband Simon Barney Has 'Finished Treatment' for Stage 3 Throat Cancer
Simon Barney revealed his diagnosis to PEOPLE in February
Tamra Judge Says She Would Join the Real Housewives of New York City: They 'Need a Shakeup'
Tamra Judge revealed she was leaving RHOC following 12 seasons in January
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Slams Tamra Judge, Calls Her ‘Thirsty’ Over Calls for Firing
Earlier this week, Tamra Judge said Kelly Dodd should be fired from RHOC for her past racist comments
RHOC's Tamra Judge Calls for Kelly Dodd to Be Fired for 'Disgusting' Past Racist Comments
"There should be zero tolerance at this point," Tamra Judge said
Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is ‘Staying Positive’ as He Battles Cancer
The Bravo star's ex-husband previously revealed to PEOPLE that he was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer
Real Housewives Stars Auction Off Iconic Show Dresses to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief
The auction is the brainchild of Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces