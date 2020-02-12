Tamra Judge

Most Recent

Tamra Judge Says Ex-Husband Simon Barney Has 'Finished Treatment' for Stage 3 Throat Cancer

Tamra Judge Says Ex-Husband Simon Barney Has 'Finished Treatment' for Stage 3 Throat Cancer

Simon Barney revealed his diagnosis to PEOPLE in February
Read More
Tamra Judge Says She Would Join the Real Housewives of New York City: They 'Need a Shakeup'

Tamra Judge Says She Would Join the Real Housewives of New York City: They 'Need a Shakeup'

Tamra Judge revealed she was leaving RHOC following 12 seasons in January
Read More
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Slams Tamra Judge, Calls Her ‘Thirsty’ Over Calls for Firing

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Slams Tamra Judge, Calls Her ‘Thirsty’ Over Calls for Firing

Earlier this week, Tamra Judge said Kelly Dodd should be fired from RHOC for her past racist comments
Read More
RHOC's Tamra Judge Calls for Kelly Dodd to Be Fired for 'Disgusting' Past Racist Comments

RHOC's Tamra Judge Calls for Kelly Dodd to Be Fired for 'Disgusting' Past Racist Comments

"There should be zero tolerance at this point," Tamra Judge said
Read More
Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is ‘Staying Positive’ as He Battles Cancer

Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is ‘Staying Positive’ as He Battles Cancer

The Bravo star's ex-husband previously revealed to PEOPLE that he was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer
Read More
Real Housewives Stars Auction Off Iconic Show Dresses to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

Real Housewives Stars Auction Off Iconic Show Dresses to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

The auction is the brainchild of Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces
Read More

More Tamra Judge

The 15 Most Shocking Breakups in Real Housewives History

The 15 Most Shocking Breakups in Real Housewives History

From cheating scandals to couples you never thought would grow apart, here are the most dramatic splits the franchise has seen
RHOC Alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge React to Death of Former Costar Jeana Keough's Ex Matt

RHOC Alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge React to Death of Former Costar Jeana Keough's Ex Matt

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa shared messages of support after Matt Keough's death
RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is Doing 'as Well as Expected' as He Battles Cancer amid Coronavirus Outbreak

RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is Doing 'as Well as Expected' as He Battles Cancer

RHOC's Tamra Judge Posts Quote About 'Fake Friends' as Shannon Beador Hangs with Kelly Dodd

RHOC's Tamra Judge Posts Quote About 'Fake Friends' as Shannon Beador Hangs with Kelly Dodd

Vicki Gunvalson Says New Podcast and Reality Series Show Her 'Real Life' — Unlike 'Fake' RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson Says New Podcast and Reality Series Show Her 'Real Life' — Unlike 'Fake' RHOC

The 16 Most Influential Real Housewives Who've Said They've Quit the Show

The 16 Most Influential Real Housewives Who've Said They've Quit the Show

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Tease Return to TV After RHOC Exits: 'They're Having Fun'

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge said goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County, and hello to another reality TV offer

All Tamra Judge

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals If She and Danielle Staub Could Ever Become Friends Again

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals If She and Danielle Staub Could Ever Become Friends Again

TV // February 12, 2020
Tamra Judge Says She Was Offered $200K for 3 Episodes of RHOC Before Quitting Series

Tamra Judge Says She Was Offered $200K for 3 Episodes of RHOC Before Quitting Series

TV // January 31, 2020
Andy Cohen Says Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson's RHOC Exits Have Nothing 'to do with Age'

Andy Cohen Says Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson's RHOC Exits Have Nothing 'to do with Age'

TV // January 30, 2020
Andy Cohen Says He Hopes Tamra Judge Will Return to RHOC: 'She's Been an Incredible Housewife'

Andy Cohen Says He Hopes Tamra Judge Will Return to RHOC: 'She's Been an Incredible Housewife'

TV // January 27, 2020
Tamra Judge Is Leaving RHOC After 12 Seasons: 'I'd Prefer to Walk Away on My Own Terms'

Tamra Judge Is Leaving RHOC After 12 Seasons: 'I'd Prefer to Walk Away on My Own Terms'

TV // January 25, 2020
RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Says She's 'Not Homophobic' After Criticizing Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Kiss with Tamra Judge

RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Says She's 'Not Homophobic' After Criticizing Braunwyn Windham-Burke Kiss

TV // December 30, 2019
Andy Cohen Hints at Casting Changes for RHOC: ‘There Are Great People Waiting’

Andy Cohen Hints at Casting Changes for RHOC: ‘There Are Great People Waiting’

TV // December 18, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Jim Bellino's Defamation Lawsuit Defense Has Cost Her 'Over $300,000'

RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Jim Bellino's Defamation Lawsuit Defense Has Cost Her 'Over $300,000'

TV // December 17, 2019
RHOC Season 14 Reunion Trailer: 'It's Going to Be War' as Kelly Dodd Fights Against Tres Amigas

RHOC Season 14 Reunion Trailer: 'It's Going to Be War' as Kelly Dodd Fights Against Tres Amigas

TV // December 17, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Claps Back at Age Shaming with Photo of Bikini Body

RHOC's Tamra Judge Claps Back at Age Shaming Comment with Bikini Body Photo

Style // December 12, 2019
RHOC's Eddie Judge Says 'Reality TV Is Not Reality' as He Defends Mental Illness Comments About Tamra's Son Ryan

RHOC's Eddie Judge Says 'Reality TV Is Not Reality' as He Defends Comments About Tamra's Son

TV // November 20, 2019
Tamra Judge Gives Advice to Meghan King Edmonds Amid Her Split from Jim: 'Run for the Hills'

Tamra Judge Gives Advice to Meghan King Edmonds Amid Her Split from Jim: 'Run for the Hills'

TV // November 18, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Tears Up Talking About Ex-Husband Simon Barney: 'He's an Amazing Dad'

RHOC's Tamra Judge Tears Up Talking About Ex-Husband Simon Barney: 'He's an Amazing Dad'

TV // November 17, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Breaks Down as She Recalls Having Son Ryan at 17: 'I Carry Guilt Because I Feel Like I Let Him Down'

RHOC's Tamra Judge Breaks Down as She Recalls Having Son Ryan at Age 17: 'I Carry Guilt'

TV // November 12, 2019
Tamra Judge Says She Would 'Absolutely' Quit RHOC to Have a Relationship with Her Estranged Daughter

Tamra Judge Says She Would 'Absolutely' Quit RHOC for Her Estranged Daughter

TV // October 16, 2019
Kelly Dodd Hits Gina Kirschenheiter as Fights Erupt Between Almost Everyone on Tense RHOC Trip to Arizona

All Hell Breaks Loose During Tense RHOC Trip to Arizona as Kelly Dodd Hits Another Cast Member

TV // September 24, 2019
RHOC: Shannon Beador Rushes to the ER After Kelly Dodd Hits Her on the Head with Mallet

RHOC: Shannon Beador Rushes to the ER After Kelly Dodd Hits Her on the Head with Mallet

TV // September 18, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Recalls the 'Embarrassing' Time She Threatened to Leave Her Son in His Car Seat Outside and 'Drive Away'

Tamra Judge Recalls the Time She Threatened to Leave Son in Car Seat Outside and 'Drive Away'

Parents // September 17, 2019
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Caught in Lie About Texting RHOC Alums Gretchen Rossi & Lizzie Rovsek

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Caught in Lie About Texting RHOC Alums Gretchen Rossi & Lizzie Rovsek

TV // September 05, 2019
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Denies Involvement in a 'Sex Train': 'I've Never Even Had a Threesome'

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Denies Involvement in a 'Sex Train': 'I've Never Even Had a Threesome'

TV // August 26, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Is Giving Away Her Old Wedding Dress to a Bride in Need: 'Only Worn Once!'

RHOC's Tamra Judge Is Giving Away Her Old Wedding Dress to a Bride in Need: 'Only Worn Once!'

Style // August 21, 2019
Vicki Gunvalson Chases Kelly Dodd Around Tamra Judge's House after Kelly Sent Her Pig Animoji

Vicki Gunvalson Chases Kelly Dodd Around Tamra Judge's House after Kelly Sent Her Pig Animoji

TV // August 15, 2019
Kelly Dodd Claims Tamra Judge Offered to Throw Vicki Gunvalson Out During Her Housewarming

Kelly Dodd Claims Tamra Judge Offered to Throw Vicki Gunvalson Out During Her Housewarming

TV // August 15, 2019
Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Parents Todd and Julie's Arrest

Savannah Chrisley Shares Bible Verse After Parents Todd and Julie Are Indicted for Tax Evasion

TV // August 14, 2019
RHOC's Tamra Judge Hints that Shannon Beador Made Out with Gina Kirschenheiter & Emily Simpson

RHOC's Tamra Judge Hints that Shannon Beador Made Out with Gina Kirschenheiter & Emily Simpson

TV // August 13, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com