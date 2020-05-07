Tammy Faye Messner

Tammy Faye Bakker was a national icon, best known for dabbing at mascara-tinted tears while then-husband Jim Bakker prayed for sinners on the PTL (Praise the Lord) Network, one of the nation's first and most successful television ministries for more than two decades. Tammy Faye divorced Jim Bakker while he was in prison and married construction magnate Roe Messner. She died July 20, 2007, at the age of 65.

Who Is Tammy Faye Bakker? All About the Televangelist Who Jessica Chastain Portrays in New Biopic

The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens in theaters on Sept. 17
Jessica Chastain Channels Tammy Faye Bakker in First Trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens in theaters on Sept. 17
Tammy Faye Messner 1942-2007

Tammy Faye Messner Dies at Age 65

"She had a very peaceful death and is no longer in pain," her son Jay Bakker says
Tammy Faye Says She Doesn't Fear Death

Gaunt and short of breath, Messner says she tells God her life is in His hands
Tammy Faye: Family Helps Me Fight the Pain

In her cancer battle, Messner relies on her faith and those close to her
Tammy Faye 'In Pain Almost 100 Percent of Time'

When doctors said they couldn't do any more, "for just about a minute I felt sorry for myself," she says
Tammy Faye: Doctors Have Stopped Treating My Cancer

The evangelist, who has stomach cancer, has asked friends and fans to pray for her
Tammy Faye Messner's Cancer Returns

Camp Kitsch

Tammy's Troubled Waters

Unholy Roller Coaster

