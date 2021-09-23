T.R. Knight opted to leave Grey's Anatomy after his screen time noticeably decreased in season 5. He told Entertainment Weekly he didn't approach series showrunner Shonda Rhimes about the issue because he and Rhimes had been having a "breakdown of communication." Plus, he said he was ready to move on.

Isaiah Washington used a homophobic slur on the Grey's Anatomy set in 2006, but he insists the slur wasn't directed at anyone. Show writer Harry Werksman, on the other hand, said in Lynette Rice's book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, that Washtingon told co-star Patrick Dempsey, "You can't talk to me the way you talk to that little f----- T.R." T.R. Knight announced publicly that he was gay months later.