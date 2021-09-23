T. R. Knight

T.R. Knight is an American actor. He is best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Dr. George O'Malley on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Knight left the medical drama after five seasons in 2009 and has worked mostly in TV — including HBO Max's The Flight Attendant — and theater. In 2013, Knight married Patrick Leahy.
Theodore Raymond Knight
Minneapolis, Minnesota
t.r.knight
Grey's Anatomy
03/26/1973
49

Why did T.R. Knight leave Grey's?

T.R. Knight opted to leave Grey's Anatomy after his screen time noticeably decreased in season 5. He told Entertainment Weekly he didn't approach series showrunner Shonda Rhimes about the issue because he and Rhimes had been having a "breakdown of communication." Plus, he said he was ready to move on.

What is T.R. Knight doing now?

T.R. Knight plays Cassie Bowden's older brother, Davey Bowden, in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.

What did Isaiah Washington say about T.R. Knight?

Isaiah Washington used a homophobic slur on the Grey's Anatomy set in 2006, but he insists the slur wasn't directed at anyone. Show writer Harry Werksman, on the other hand, said in Lynette Rice's book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, that Washtingon told co-star Patrick Dempsey, "You can't talk to me the way you talk to that little f----- T.R." T.R. Knight announced publicly that he was gay months later.

