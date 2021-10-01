Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon (née Susan Abigail Tomalin) is an American actress and activist. She rose to fame after starring in the cult-favorite musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1974). Sarandon achieved critical acclaim starring in the films Atlantic City (1980), Bull Durham (1988), Thelma & Louise (1991), Lorenzo's Oil (1992) and The Client (1994). She received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1995 film Dead Man Walking. Her other films include Pretty Baby (1978), The Witches of Eastwick (1987), White Palace (1990), Little Women (1994), Stepmom (1998), and Enchanted (2007). Sarandon also appeared in the critically-acclaimed television limited series You Don't Know Jack (2010) and Feud (2017). She is also known for her political and social activism, including supporting various progressive, social and environmental causes.
"Glad my feed can be a safe space for all sluts and all w---- ❤️," Susan Sarandon tweeted Wednesday
Sarandon compared a funeral procession for a deceased NYPD officer to "fascism," later apologizing and saying it was "insensitive and deeply disrespectful"
Susan Sarandon starred as Janet Weiss while Meat Loaf portrayed the role of Eddie in the 1975 film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Geena Davis won Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards in 1989, and afterward, two directors "assumed that I was going to think I was 'all that' "
Love don't cost a thing, but divorce sure can. Read on for why these celebrities don't want to get married again — and why some never wed in the first place
Sing-alongs, hugfests and Morgan Wallen protests: What the TV cameras failed to capture in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during "Country's Biggest Night"
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
They said "I do" to a new son or daughter, too! These celebrities played the part of proud parents as their kids walked down the aisle
The Oscar winner muses on her love life with PEOPLE, saying, "I would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn't matter"

Home // October 01, 2021
