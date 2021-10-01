Susan Sarandon (née Susan Abigail Tomalin) is an American actress and activist. She rose to fame after starring in the cult-favorite musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1974). Sarandon achieved critical acclaim starring in the films Atlantic City (1980), Bull Durham (1988), Thelma & Louise (1991), Lorenzo's Oil (1992) and The Client (1994). She received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1995 film Dead Man Walking. Her other films include Pretty Baby (1978), The Witches of Eastwick (1987), White Palace (1990), Little Women (1994), Stepmom (1998), and Enchanted (2007). Sarandon also appeared in the critically-acclaimed television limited series You Don't Know Jack (2010) and Feud (2017). She is also known for her political and social activism, including supporting various progressive, social and environmental causes.