Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle on Why She Continues to Perform 'I Dreamed a Dream' a Decade After Life-Changing Audition: 'I Can Relate'

"It's about a lady who, more or less, was left on her own with nothing," Susan Boyle told PEOPLE about the song that made her famous
Britain's Got Talent Star Susan Boyle Wants to Be a Foster Mom 'When Things Quiet Down a Bit'

The singer, 58, has had a busy year so far with America's Got Talent: The Champions and the release of her new album
Why Susan Boyle Still Feels 'Judged or Misunderstood' 10 Years After Her Unforgettable Audition

"I kept thinking to myself, well my five minutes must surely be up, but 10 years on, I’m still going," Susan Boyle tells PEOPLE
AGT Crowns a Champion! Fan-Favorite Star Talks History-Making Victory: 'How the Hell Did I Win This?'

"I owe everything to AGT. I'm pretty much an AGT fan forever now," the Champions winner tells PEOPLE
Susan Boyle Admits She 'Secretly Held Out Hope' of Winning AGT: The Champions

"I’ve never really considered myself a champion, I’m just me, Susan Boyle," the singer tells PEOPLE
WATCH: Susan Boyle Will Take Your Breath Away in This First Look of Her AGT: The Champions Finals Performance

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look of Susan Boyle's finals performance that is guaranteed to impress fans and audiences
AGT's Angelica Hale, 10, Named 2-Time Golden Buzzer Winner, Reveals She's 'Nervous' to Take on 'Legend' Susan Boyle

In 2017, guest judge Chris Hardwick called Angelica Hale "The Chosen One" and bestowed his Golden Buzzer to the singer
AGT’s Susan Boyle Opens Up About Her Journey from a 'Wee Unknown Lady with a Cat in Scotland’ to Singing Superstar

Susan Boyle tells PEOPLE she wants to show America's Got Talent viewers and fans that "there is still life in this old girl!"
Susan Boyle, 57, Returns to America's Got Talent for First Time in 9 Years, Wins Mel B's Champions Golden Buzzer

Susan Boyle Is 'Back On Track' with New Christmas Album Months After Health Scare

Susan Boyle Has Her First Boyfriend at 53

Susan Boyle Confesses Asperger's Syndrome Makes Her Feel Like 'King Kong's Mother'

Susan Boyle Applies for a Job with Online Betting Company

The singer recently inquired about a part-time job at Ladbrokes

Susan Boyle's Dream Comes True: She Sings for the Pope

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
POLL: What Is This Week's Least Shocking Celebrity News?

Celebrity // March 30, 2010
Susan Boyle Eyes New Home

Celebrity // March 26, 2010
Teen Charged in Susan Boyle Break-In

Crime // March 15, 2010
Susan Boyle Alone in the Spotlight

Archive // March 08, 2010
Inside Susan Boyle's Struggle with Fame

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
Susan Boyle: I'm Not So Scared Anymore

Celebrity // February 15, 2010
Susan Boyle Comes Home to Find an Intruder

Crime // September 23, 2016
Susan Boyle to Sing 'Everybody Hurts' to Help Haiti

Celebrity // January 23, 2010
Simon Cowell Preps Record to Help Haiti

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
A British Backlash Against Susan Boyle?

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
Susan Boyle

Archive // December 28, 2009
Who'll Lead Record Sales, Susan Boyle or Taylor Swift?

Celebrity // December 19, 2009
Susan Boyle Reflects on Her Amazing Year

Celebrity // December 13, 2009
Susan Boyle Bringing Her Show Tunes to New York

Celebrity // November 22, 2009
Susan Boyle to Appear on Dancing with the Stars

TV // November 07, 2009
Susan Boyle's Debut CD Reveals Eclectic Mix

Celebrity // October 08, 2009
Most Memorable Style Moments of the Year

Archive // September 28, 2009
Susan Boyle Is Coming to America – To Sing

Celebrity // September 09, 2009
Susan Boyle Tops Amazon.com Chart with Debut Album

Celebrity // September 04, 2009
POLL: Should Robin Williams Play Susan Boyle on Film?

Celebrity // August 26, 2009
Meredith Vieira on Susan Boyle: 'She's Figuring It Out'

Celebrity // July 22, 2009
Susan Boyle Records First Song for New Album

Celebrity // July 04, 2009
Susan Boyle Wows the Crowd at London Shows

Celebrity // June 22, 2009
Simon Cowell 'Made Mistakes' with Susan Boyle

Celebrity // June 21, 2009
