Susan Boyle on Why She Continues to Perform 'I Dreamed a Dream' a Decade After Life-Changing Audition: 'I Can Relate'

Susan Boyle on Why She Continues to Perform 'I Dreamed a Dream' a Decade After Famed Audition

"It's about a lady who, more or less, was left on her own with nothing," Susan Boyle told PEOPLE about the song that made her famous