Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics are back! Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic Games from July 23 through August 16, 2021. As the world's best athletes compete for the gold, PEOPLE will bring you their stories.

Most Recent

Katie Ledecky on Graduating from Stanford 'Earlier Than Expected,' Taking Infectious Disease Course During Pandemic

"It was great to keep my mind occupied and to complete my degree earlier than expected. It was a really nice silver lining for 2020," Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky tells PEOPLE
Simone Biles on Her Time Off and Supporting NFL Boyfriend: 'I've Never Been to So Many Games in a Season in My Life'

"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," Simone Biles tells PEOPLE about spending the COVID lockdown away from gymnastics
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Members Share Their Pre-Game Rituals — From Good Tunes to Naps

Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn tell PEOPLE about the routines they go through before competitions
Stephanie Roble on 'Accepting' Family Can't Cheer Her on at Tokyo Olympics: 'They're Very Bummed'

The skipper, who will compete in sailing at the Tokyo Olympics, tells PEOPLE her parents were planning to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary while cheering her on in Japan
Surfer Caroline Marks Says the Sport Is 'Forever Exciting': 'So Many Things' Are 'Out of Your Control'

The athlete, who is heading to her first Olympics this summer, tells PEOPLE she's "super excited" to "showcase how fun surfing is" during the Games
U.S. Men's Soccer Team Fails to Qualify for 3rd-Straight Olympics: 'A Tragedy,' Coach Says

The U.S. men's under-23 soccer team lost to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night
More Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay Kicks Off One Year After 2020 Cancellation

The 121-day relay begins the official countdown to the Games, which start on July 23
Salvadoran Surfer Vying for Tokyo Olympics Dies After Being Struck by Lightning

Katherine Diaz, 22, was training to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where surfing will make its debut
Overseas Spectators Won’t Be Allowed at Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Official Resigns After Calling Female Japanese Celebrity ‘Olympig’

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Announce COVID-Safe Plans for Upcoming Torch Relay

China Is Offering COVID Vaccines to All Olympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo and Beijing Games

Olivia Smoliga Says Fans Watching from Home Will Be 'Enough' at Likely International Fan-Free Olympics

"Just knowing that this is the biggest stage for sports period, and knowing that people are going to be watching at home on TVs, is enough I think for the athletes," the swimmer tells PEOPLE

Inside Nathan Adrian's 'Warm and Welcoming' Nursery for Newborn Daughter Parker: 'Excited for the Whole Thing'

Parents // February 18, 2021
Seiko Hashimoto, Former Olympian, Named Tokyo Olympics President After Former Chief Stepped Down Over Sexist Comments

Sports // February 18, 2021
Ryan Lochte Says Fatherhood Makes Him a ‘Better Athlete’ Ahead of Olympics: ‘I’m More Focused’

Parents // February 16, 2021
Former Australian Olympic Swimmer Allegedly Led Drug Syndicate That Smuggled Meth Inside Candles

Crime // February 16, 2021
Watch Simone Biles' Journey to Tokyo Olympics in First Trailer for New Documentary Series

Sports // February 11, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Introduce Strict New Protocols for Games, Including Physical Touch Restrictions

Sports // February 03, 2021
Simone Biles Remains Hopeful Postponed Tokyo Olympics Will Still Go on This Summer: 'I'm In 100%'

Sports // January 22, 2021
Klete Keller's Friends and Ex-Wife React to His Participation in Capitol Riots

Sports // January 15, 2021
Allyson Felix on Having More Kids After Upcoming Olympics: 'I Would Love to Grow Our Family'

Parents // December 23, 2020
Katie Ledecky Says Olympics Are 'Melting Pot': You're 'with Everyone from All Over the World'

Sports // December 22, 2020
Allyson Felix Says the Pandemic Forced Her to 'Get Creative' About Training for the Olympics

Sports // December 18, 2020
Cody Simpson Says He Qualified for Olympic Swimming Trials — and Gets Shoutout from Michael Phelps

Sports // December 13, 2020
Breakdancing Will Now Be an Event at Olympic Games Starting in 2024

Sports // December 08, 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov Says One of His 'Biggest Tasks' Is to Make MMA an Olympic Sport by 2028

Sports // December 03, 2020
Rafer Johnson, Olympic Champion Who Helped Subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s Assassin, Dies at 86

Sports // December 02, 2020
IOC President Is ‘Very Confident’ Fans Will Be Able to Attend the 2021 Olympics in Japan

Sports // November 16, 2020
Missy Franklin ‘Absolutely Not’ Coming Out of Retirement: ‘I’ve Given Everything I Possibly Could’

Sports // October 23, 2020
Ryan Lochte Previously Opened Up About Being 'Sad' Dad Missed Olympics Before Mending Relationship

Sports // September 17, 2020
IOC Vice President Says 2021 Tokyo Olympics Will Happen 'with or without COVID'

Sports // September 07, 2020
Former Georgetown Hoyas Basketball Coach John Thompson Jr. Dies at 78: 'An Inspiration to Many'

Sports // August 31, 2020
Laurie Hernandez on Prioritizing Her Mental Health After Journey to 2020 Olympics Was Extended

Sports // August 12, 2020
Simone Biles Opens Up About Experiencing Racism, Says Still Training ‘as If’ Olympics Will Happen

Sports // July 23, 2020
Water Polo Olympian Ashleigh Johnson on How She ‘Pivoted’ Her Training After Games Were Postponed

Sports // July 23, 2020
Polo Is Launching a New Collection to Support Olympic Athletes' Extra Year of Training for Tokyo

Sports // July 23, 2020
SeeHer Story Praises Simone Biles, the Most Decorated Gymnast in History, in Episode 5

TV // July 29, 2020
