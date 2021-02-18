Tokyo Summer Olympics

Katie Ledecky on Graduating from Stanford 'Earlier Than Expected,' Taking Infectious Disease Course During Pandemic
Katie Ledecky on Graduating from Stanford and Taking Infectious Disease Course at Onset of Pandemic
"It was great to keep my mind occupied and to complete my degree earlier than expected. It was a really nice silver lining for 2020," Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky tells PEOPLE
Simone Biles on Her Time Off and Supporting NFL Boyfriend: 'I've Never Been to So Many Games in a Season in My Life'
Simone Biles on Supporting NFL Boyfriend: 'I've Never Been to So Many Games in a Season in My Life'
"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," Simone Biles tells PEOPLE about spending the COVID lockdown away from gymnastics
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Members Share Their Pre-Game Rituals — From Good Tunes to Naps
Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn tell PEOPLE about the routines they go through before competitions
Stephanie Roble on 'Accepting' Family Can't Cheer Her on at Tokyo Olympics: 'They're Very Bummed'
The skipper, who will compete in sailing at the Tokyo Olympics, tells PEOPLE her parents were planning to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary while cheering her on in Japan
Surfer Caroline Marks Says the Sport Is 'Forever Exciting': 'So Many Things' Are 'Out of Your Control'
Surfer Caroline Marks Says the Sport Is 'Forever Exciting': 'So Many Things' Are 'Out of Your Control'
The athlete, who is heading to her first Olympics this summer, tells PEOPLE she's "super excited" to "showcase how fun surfing is" during the Games
U.S. Men's Soccer Team Fails to Qualify for 3rd-Straight Olympics: 'A Tragedy,' Coach Says
The U.S. men's under-23 soccer team lost to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night